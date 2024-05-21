By Tyler Durden

The High Court in London ruled Monday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal his extradition to the US. Given it was essentially his 'last chance' to mount a final challenge before he could have been handed over the US custody and on a plane to American soil, Monday marks a huge win.

His legal team successfully convinced the court that Assange is being denied his First Amendment rights, and that these protections cannot be guaranteed for him if transferred to the US.

According to CNN, "His legal team made the case that Assange could be discriminated against on the basis of his nationality, as an Australian-born foreign national."

"In a short ruling, the judges said the US submissions were not sufficient, granting Assange permission to a full appeal in relation to the points on freedom of speech and nationality," the report noted. No date has yet to be announced for the full appeal.

Assange's wife Stella Assange reacted from in front of the courthouse, in a press conference saying "The judges reached the right decision. We spent a long time hearing the United States putting lipstick on a pig but the judges did not buy it."

"As a family we are relieved, but how long can this go on? The United States should read the situation and drop this case now," she emphasized. "Now is the moment to do it." Many demonstrators were gathered in support of Assange and his family.

She called the US extradition case a "shameful attack" on journalists, the press, and the public "which has been going on for 14 years."

The issues before London's High Court were whether the 52-year old Assange would be given a fair trial and face the death penalty if transferred to US soil. He faces 18 charges in the US, and all except one are related to the Espionage Act.

There have for months been significant rumors that Biden's DOJ might reach a plea deal and drop the case, but nothing substantive has yet to materialize - at least in public. If such a plea deal process were underway or was being negotiated, it would be kept under tight wraps until the moment it was complete.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.