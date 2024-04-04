Etienne Note: I know this is going to cause some controversy, but I hope that everyone will read the entire article before making a judgement about the contents off the title alone. The author's point is that police and politicians belong in the same category as pedophiles because police and politicians are also engaged in harmful immorality that is quite literally destroying our society. There simply wouldn't be an inflationary corrupt money system or political programs and handouts importing impoverished immigrants looking to get on the gravy train of $10,000 debit cards, hotel living and Obama phones. In the case of the police, they are agreeing to use violence against peaceful people to enforce the whims of politicians. Politicians are tricking the population into voting for immorality and then participating in the theft and redistribution of society's resources not to mention "vaccine" mandates, lockdowns and wars based on lies and manufactured intelligence. Mark Twain was right when he said: "There is no distinctly American criminal class - except Congress." There are good people serving in legislatures but they are few and far between. I have coined a term for them: Privaticians and the difference is they are only acting to protect life, liberty and property. They would never vote to rob and redistribute. I believe ultimately, all elected "representatives" are going to have to choose a side. Are you protecting the people OR voting for theft and redistribution... From the sound of the article below and the results of the poll, many are starting to tire of getting robbed by the politicians and their immoral enforcers...

Right now the poll is 71% in favor of hanging all three and 29% in favor of just hanging just pedophiles and politicians which I think is interesting given Mark Passio's observation that the police are actually WORSE than the politicans: "The order-follower always bears more moral culpability than the order-giver, because the order-follower is the one who actually performed the action, and in taking such action, actually brought the resultant harm into physical manifestation. Order-following is the pathway to every form of evil and chaos in our world. It should never be seen as a 'virtue' by anyone who considers themselves a moral human being. Order followers have ultimately been personally responsible and morally culpable for every form of slavery and every single totalitarian regime that has ever existed upon the face of the earth."

Before continuing in this article... Do you think we should hang pedophiles, police, and politicians?

An Argument for the Public Hanging of Pedophiles, Police, and Politicians

by Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

Hello Freedom Fighters. Today we are discussing the potential benefits of publicly hanging until dead, pedophiles, police, and politicians. To get to a clear answer on this, we must navigate a progression of expostulations and interrogatives that will allow us to clarify both the question itself and the answer, as well as the context and subtext. In the most comprehensive and consice manner possible, I intend to convince the reader that publicly hanging pedophiles, police, and politicians would produce a net positive impact on our society.

Let's begin.

1. What is a crime?

A crime is an action taken by an individual that produces a victim, or corpus delicti, an injured party. The only way to produce an injured party is by violating their rights by murdering them, assaulting them, raping them, trespassing upon them, or stealing from them. From these five crimes, all other specific criminal actions sprout. Such as when a police officer arrests someone for traffic infractions. The arrest is a crime of trespass, often accompanied by assault and theft. The only victim in the situation is the one being forced into handcuffs and cop cars, and jail cells.

Things that are not crimes include, hunting, fishing, driving, flying, representing a friend in court, carrying a firearm or driving a tank, or voting, without a license. Also, buying land, building homes amd other structures, mining, alterng waterways, cutting trees, farming cannabis or whatever else one might want, all without permits or taxes. The government cannot be a claimant, that is a victim, of a crime. Thus, they cannot summon you to court to face “THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF…” unless a crime has been brought to their attention in service of the public or a member of the public. As in, someone witnessed a murder and told the police about it. To resolve the claim, a warrant and affidavit are presented to the accused, who is brought to face their accuser, the one who made the claim. A cop who pulls you over for “speeding” cannot summon you to a court, because their was no affidavit from an injured party. Their interaction with you is a violation of their Oath and their bond.

Just because this is true, does not mean that it is honored by those that have sworn themselves to serve and protect the people and the constitution as agents of government. Today, and probably always, the vast majority if not all of these agents are corrupted and perverted. They believe themselves to be authorities when they are only servants. They claim status of immunity to the Law while they are performing their commanded duties by superiors that are also corrupt and perverted.

2. Does capital punishment work to reduce Crime and increase quality of life of the general population?

To answer this we must first give context to my thesis. It is not the government that would decide upon these hangings, but We the People through direct action. No government would vote to hang its most crucial agents. Thus we cannot compare the historical markers of capital punishment conducted by a corrupt judicial system to the proposed public hangings of pedophiles, police, and politians that is being discussed here. Nor can we rely wholly on data that refers to crime, as much of that data is corrupted by the blending of the language. As in, “crime” today includes traffic infractions in county courts. Cops and judges and lawyers are liars by default, and thus the data produced from the judicial process is going to be flawed.

Juries are rigged today, so that jurors must decide guilt only and are disallowed by judges from considering the Law. This means that an enormous amount of false judgements must have been made. There are some distinctions, like “violent crime” that can be tracked, but even there the numbers lie. 95% of self-defense cases where the individual wielded a knife to defend themselves ended with the knife wielding victim sentenced to prison. That would be a violent crime, but could not be considered a crime in our analysis, because it is not a true crime to defend ones life against assault and murder and rape by any means necessary.

We must analyze the potential without the benefit of data, and rely on common sense and intelligence and our ability to undress the underpinnings of our society and come to some conclusions.

Let's first paint a micro-picture of the thesis in action. You are a professional thief. You travel from place to place robbing peoples homes. You spend some time scoping out your targets, and when the right time comes, you strike, and steal the valuables from others. You've been doing this for ten years, and have only been caught once. You plead guilty, so the judge gave you probation and a fine. Easy. You went on your way again, robbing and moving about the country.

One day, as you are coming into a small town, you pass a sign that says, “Criminals beware. Zero tolerance town.” You prolly brush it off. Some sort of neighborhood watch or something. As you come closer into town, you see a prominent tree, with three long shapes hanging from a distinctively straight branch reaching toward the road. As you get closer, you realize, those are bodies. They were hung. Just before you pass them, you make out the words written on placards hanging on their chest. One said “Rapist”. Another said, “Pig”. The last one, whose body was rotting on the rope, said “petty thief.”

Are you going to hang out in this town?

Let's consider by logical deduction some outcomes of publicly hanging pedophiles, police, and politicians particularly, in regards to increasing quality of life for the rest of us.

If notice went out today by We the People of someplace, USA, that any pedophile, policeman, or politician who was discovered in someplace, would be immediately hanged until dead without trials or judges or courts, do you think any of those types would go to someplace?

Let's say that We the People in Texas today declared that all P3 (pedophiles, policemen, and politicians) would be bound and hung on sight, do you think that police would continue wearing their uniforms, and politicians continue giving speeches, and pedophiles raping children? They would either change their ways, or leave. No grey area or ways to wiggle out, and they must either change or leave.

Extrapolate on that to all other crimes, and its the same. The problem here is that Americans are weak willed and spineless creatures of comfort. Full of hubris and ignorance, cowardice and obsequiescence. Americans have lost strength and will and courage and principle. So it's unlikely that this public action would ever occur. But hypothesizing still has value. It shows potentials and can alter minds to change probabilities.

It is obvious and apparent that being prepared for battle in time of peace is the greatest strategy for maintaining peace. To be armed and trained in combat prepares the people to manage any situation that arises. Today, we have an infected wound and internal hemorrhaging as a nation. The readiness for combat would today be most appropriately applied to combat with our governments, as our forefathers did. But we are unprepared. Yes, we have more firearms than souls, but that means nothing compared with an organized military force. Being prepared means being organized and being able. We the People of anyplace are not organized. Being ready and able means taking action in moment that the issue arises without pause or debate. We are hundreds of years late in our response to our wounding. We've been bleeding and dying and yet we slavishly bend over for the authoritarians. It is this behavior alone that has made it possible for our demise, the end of our freedom and liberty. It is not that psychopathic megalomaniacs exist that is the problem. It is that good people have done nothing for so long that even the memory of wrongdoings against them have faded into dreams and forgotten history.

The very moment that We the People start hanging the true criminals as a society, that is the moment we earn back our freedom. Right now, very few of this population deserve freedom. They have allowed themselves and their children and spouses and neighbors to be slaves. These pusillanimous knaves abound everywhere. Sacrificial lambs on the alter of globalist agendas, bleating in hopes that they will be spared another day to bask in comfort and addiction.

We can have compassion and empathize with these lost souls, but also recognize the true problem in our world is not a few fat globalists, but rather the billions of fat middle class. If this population felt the fire I feel, no criminal would be shielded from a public hanging, particularly pedophiles, police and politicians.

Another outcome of hanging these disgusting creatures is that there would be no P3 anymore. We would not be harassed and assaulted by cops. Politicians would not be around to violate our constitution and steal our wealth. Pedophiles would rapidly diminish from fleeing, dying, or changing their ways. We would be free of these roles in our society. Without cops, people would be responsible for protecting themselves from criminals, and likely would form militias and vote for sheriffs from the local people or make some other compacts among themselves for local protection. Without politicians, localities would rule themselves. No politicians, no government. Anarchy would be the base on which people could choose hyperlocally to work together or not. No more taxes. No more code enforcement. And without pedophiles, perhaps we could even be unafraid of letting our children play freely in the world and not locking our doors.

Capital punishment doesn't work to reduce Crime and increase quality of life in our current system.

Hanging the real and worst criminals from a high branch and a short rope under rule of We the People would most definitely work to reduce Crime and increase the quality of life of every man and woman and child in the society.

3. Are those who fall in these categories criminals?

Partially explained this above already, but to elaborate, yes, they are all criminals. There is not a single pedophile, policeman, or politician who is not a criminal. There is no “minor attracted person,” “good cop,” or “good politician.” There only 3P who fuck kids, extort We the People and victimize We the People.

Today we set the bar so low that we consider a cop who doesn't give us a ticket for speeding 5 over the limit a good cop. Or the politician who says one true thing amongst an ocean of lies a Saint. The truth is that we have lost our souls to the devil, and the only redemption is to kill the devil. I say ours, because we are all part of this one realm. Even the holiest among us is still part of the greater movement happening. We are all paying the bill.

Every 8 year old raped, every innocent person thrown in prison with gangbangers, and every man who pays a tax to a government that uses that coerced income to pay off illusory debts to the federal reserve is due a massive payday. That payday can only be granted by those who call in the debt. Calling in the debt is not financial alone, but a blood debt. A debt for all those murdered by government over the generations, all those imprisoned, their lives ruined, and all the innocence lost, trust lost, and paradise lost.

Criminals get away with crimes only when justice is blind. Today, justice is dead. The criminals rule the kingdom of heaven on earth. Those at the top of the pyramid speak orders, and the machine moves. The media machine waves the holly branch, and poof, the indoctrination and distraction tube pukes lies into the minds of the people. The military machine thrusts itself in gear and drills into one place or another's population, killing the chaff. The political/beaurocratic machine clicks on and words are typed on paper until the words become meaningless, and new “laws” are thrust upon the already oppressed people. The entire criminal empire is fragile and diseased, and yet the people cannot see it for what it is. They are terrified and cowardly.

They see Gods. I see pathetic criminals.

4. Who ought be in charge of conducting the hangings?

We the People!

What does that mean though? Who will actually hang people? I can think of several dozen or more people off hand that would love to be executioners for this task. But I am not suggesting any partuclar organization of the people to act upon this thesis. I foresee that people in general, whenever the need arose would take it upon themselves to ensure these criminals got what was deserved.

For example:

A judge flees a city when he hears about how his fellow judges are getting hanged. He tries to go somewhere people don't know him. He finds a place and takes up a residence and starts a small market. A year goes by. Someone who the judge victimized recognizes him from his days as a judge. He gives evidence of the judge being such, and of his crimes against humanity and his treason. Several volunteers of the town gather and bind the judge. They find a nice high branch next the road, and hang the coward from a short rope. Nobody contested whether he should be hung. Only volunteers came together to do the hanging. The only cost was the rope and an hour or so of time.

5. A glimpse at what this might look like if we started hanging these Criminals today.

At this point, with the internet being around for a couple generations, enough time and opportunity has passed for all people to have learned the truth of the governments complete and utter corruption. The fact that we have not arisen to abolish the false government is the most obvious example of the cowardice, docility and stupidity of the modern American.

Continue reading...

