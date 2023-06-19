600,000 Americans Per Year Are Dying From COVID Shots Says Top Insurance Analyst
Former Bernstein senior analyst Josh Stirling draws a shocking conclusion from UK government health data.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Those vaccinated against COVID-19 have a 26 percent higher mortality rate on average compared to those who declined the jab – and the death toll is even more staggering for vaccinated people under 50 years old, where mortality is 49 percent higher than for those unvaccinated.
The shocking numbers are based on government data from the United Kingdom and were brought to Senator Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) attention by Josh Stirling, one of the nation’s top insurance analysts and formerly Senior Research Analyst for U.S. nonlife insurance at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.
“Worst of all – the people who only took one dose of the vaccine have an approximately 145 percent worse mortality rate,” Stirling said and explained that this even higher death rate applies to those who took the first shot and then had adverse reactions, making them stop the planned vaccination schedule.
“If you were to take these numbers and apply them to the United States, that ends up being something like 600,000 excess deaths per year,” Stirling concluded.
Watch Josh Stirling’s and former Blackrock executive Edward Dowd’s testimony on vaccine-induced excess mortality below.
All the hearings have done nothing. Johnson needs to lead the charge to with from WHO. It’s all talk and no action.
What should really blow your mind is that we have over 3,000 useless County Sheriff's that can't see that something very sinister is a foot.
They can see your plates are expired but they fail to see national genocide.
Do you think that the Federal bribe money and toys have anything to do with this?