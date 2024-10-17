by Raw Egg Nationalist

About 3% of US high-school students now identify as transgender, and a further 2% question their gender identity, according to a new survey.

The results of the 2023 Youth Risk Behaviour Survey show that 1 in 20 high-school students do not conform to traditional gender norms.

The survey found that trans and gender-questioning teens face much higher rates of bullying, persistent sadness and suicidal thoughts or behaviors than their peers.

The 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey is the first time the annual survey asked teens whether they identify as transgender or are gender-questioning. The survey included 20,103 public and private school students in grades 9 through 12 from all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Transgender students were more likely to report persistent sadness or hopelessness (about 72% compared with 50% normal girls and 26% of normal boys); poor mental health, (65% compared to 38% of normal girls and 18% of normal boys); thoughts of suicide (53% compared with 24% of normal girls and 12% of normal boys); and suicide attempts (26% compared with 11% of normal girls and 5% of normal boys).

Various causes have been suggested for the stunning rise in rates of gender dysphoria and transgenderism, especially among America’s children and teenagers.

A study in the prestigious journal PLoS ONE in 2018 suggested that novel factors were to blame, especially social media and belonging to friendship groups that already had transgender-identifying people in them.

There have also been attempts to explain the rise of transgenderism in relation to the growth of mental illness more generally, like this 2014 study, which found that nearly 63 percent of sampled patients requesting gender reassignment had “at least one psychiatric comorbidity.” A third of patients suffered depression, 20.5 percent suffered a specific phobia, and 15.7 percent suffered from adjustment disorder.

A study this year was the first to report a link between exposure to an endocrine-disrupting chemical and transgenderism. The study, published in the Journal of Xenobiotics, considers the effects of exposure to the chemical diethylstilbestrol (DES) on the rate of transgenderism among French boys. The study’s authors discovered that boys exposed to DES in utero were perhaps as much as 100 times more likely to become male-to-female transgender than the highest reported background rate across Europe. Reliable figures for the number of transgender people as a percentage of the population vary wildly, so the actual increase in risk due to exposure to DES could be even higher.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made exposure to endocrine disruptors one of the key targets of his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda, along with consumption of ultra-processed food.

Continue reading...

In the Art of Liberty Foundation’s book: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! We break down how “Government” is best thought of as a technique for robbing and controlling populations. The book also exposes how an inter-generational organized crime system has been controlling the information the population receives about the legitimacy, necessity and desirability about “government” using mandatory “government” schools, scouting, Explorers, JROTC, ROTC, police and military training, monopoly media, propaganda woven into Hollywood films and television shows, and the algorithmic censorship of the internet.

The indoctrination and propaganda have been so successful that many people have never been exposed to the alternative to top-down “government” control.

They falsely believe that voting in rigged elections for the lesser evil is their only choice.

On November 1st-3rd, The Art of Liberty Foundation will be hosting Liberty on the Rocks – Sedona – The Voluntaryism Conference.

Discover the option that is NEVER offered or discussed by the MainStreamMedia or the MainStream Alternative Media: REAL FREEDOM!

We don’t really need “Government!”

All the legitimate services provided by monopoly “government” would be better provided by the free market, mutual aid societies, armed protective service companies, arbitration providers, insurance companies, and genuine charities.

Without the government’s mandatory inflationary money and confiscatory taxation, the economy would prosper and the population would be much wealthier and better able to help the poor, needy and disadvantaged.

Come join some of the country’s leading economists, legal experts and political philosophers discuss how the world could have more harmony and prosperity without “government”

Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org - In-Person or Virtual – November 1st-3rd

Go Paid on Substack @ the $50 a Year Level and get a Free Ticket to the Liberty on the Rocks virtual conference and a free softcover copy of Etienne’s new book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All when released in November.