hile we are slowly getting some answers from law enforcement today, there are still a number of bigger picture questions that need to be addressed.

As Michael Snyder highlights, via The Economic Collapse blog, our “new” golden era of “peace and safety” has been very rudely interrupted by the “old” problem of Islamic terror.

Of course the truth is that it is a problem that never went away.

There were dozens of major terror attacks in 2024, but most of the population is not going to pay attention unless something happens within our own borders. Sadly, everyone is paying attention now.

Very early on New Year’s Day, a 42-year-old nut named Shamsud-Din Jabbar rammed a truck into a large crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. We are being told that 15 people are dead and dozens more are injured…

A man intentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ French Quarter early on New Year’s Day, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens of others, officials said. A black ISIS flag was flying from the truck’s rear bumper, and the attack is being investigated as an act of terrorism, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said. The man driving the vehicle has been identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a U.S. citizen from Texas, the FBI said.

So was this the end, or is this just the beginning?

The following are 10 questions that we should all be asking about the chaotic New Year’s Day terror attacks…

#1 Why did an FBI special agent initially tell us that the attack in New Orleans “was not a terrorist event”? Something about all this does not smell right…

Multiple sources are reporting that the attacker in the deadly New Orleans attack that killed 10 people and injured dozens more was carrying an ISIS flag at the time of the attack, leading many to question how and why an FBI special agent confidently declared that the attack was “not a terrorist event” early on in the investigation. Witnesses indicated that the attacker was flying a “large black flag” from his truck at the time of the attack, which would be consistent with a description of the ISIS flag. The FBI has since confirmed that the flag was, indeed, an ISIS flag, leading many to harshly criticize the FBI’s initial response to the attack, which flatly denied any connection to terrorism.

#2 What happened to the other “potential IEDs” that law enforcement found in the French Quarter? The following is an excerpt from an official statement by the FBI…

Weapons and a potential IED were located in the subject’s vehicle. Other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter. The FBI’s special agent bomb technicians are working with our law enforcement partners to determine if any of these devices are viable, and they will work to render those devices safe.

#3 Shamsud-Din Jabbar had threatened to kill his own family before joining ISIS with the intention of committing terrorism on U.S. soil. Did law enforcement know about any of this beforehand? If so, why was nothing done?…

In a series of videos, the suspect in the deadly New Year’s attack in New Orleans discussed planning to kill his family and having dreams that helped inspire him to join ISIS, according to multiple officials briefed on the investigation. Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the 42-year-old man who police suspect drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more, made the chilling recordings while driving from his home in Texas to Louisiana, authorities believe. Jabbar, a US citizen and Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, made reference in the videos to his divorce and how he had at first planned to gather his family for a “celebration” with the intention of killing them, two officials who had been briefed on the recordings said. But Jabbar said in the videos that he changed his plans and joined ISIS, and referenced several dreams that he had about why he should be joining the terrorist group, according to the officials.

#4 Did Shamsud-Din Jabbar act alone? From the evidence that we have at this hour, it appears that he probably was not…

From the first news of the attack, Islamic State websites have been echoing with sick celebrations of the attack. This alone suggests that it was not the work of a lone wolf claiming to be an agent of IS, but was in fact organised from abroad by its underground HQ in the Middle East. The fact that investigators found guns and concealed pipe bombs wired for remote detonation – as well as a corresponding remote control device inside the truck – was enough for the FBI to declare it does not believe the driver was acting alone.

#5 A Tesla Cybertruck exploded in front of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning. Was this attack linked to the attack in New Orleans?…

A Tesla Cybertruck burst into flames Wednesday morning just outside the entrance of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, killing one person and injuring several other people, local officials said. The explosion is now being investigated as a possible terrorist attack, three senior members of law enforcement briefed on the matter told NBC News. A motive has yet to be established.

#6 Who made the “makeshift explosives” that caused the Tesla Cybertruck to explode?…

Police have released a series of photographs from inside the Cybertruck which blew up outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, revealing an arsenal of makeshift explosives. The driver of the Elon Musk-owned Tesla Cybertruck, who has not yet been formally identified, died in the explosion and seven members of the public were injured. Charred fireworks, gas cannisters and camping fuel were found in the bed of the truck when authorities were finally able to put out the fire.

#7 The Ford truck used in the New Orleans attack and the Cybertruck used in the Las Vegas attack were both rented from Turo. Is this an important clue?…

Musk claimed the Cybertruck and the Ford used in the New Orleans attack had both been rented by the same company. He posted on his X platform: “Appears likely to be an act of terrorism. “Both this Cybertruck and the F-150 suicide bomb in New Orleans were rented from Turo. Perhaps they are linked in some way.”

#8 Why are vehicles being used in so many Islamic terror attacks now? According to USA Today, vehicle attacks have been “killing and injuring thousands of people internationally”…

Cheap and simple vehicle-based attacks have rapidly become one of the deadliest forms of terror assaults worldwide, killing and injuring thousands of people internationally since they began becoming more frequent after the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts say a combination of factors have increased the number of vehicle attacks in recent years, notably the increased focus on outdoor events after the pandemic, ease of access to trucks or cars, and the uncomplicated nature of the approach itself.

#9 What policies will the incoming Trump administration enact in response to these attacks? On Truth Social, Trump sounded very angry following the attack in New Orleans…

When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true. The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before. Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!

#10 Are more terror attacks coming? Thanks to years of very foolish policies, we now have vast numbers of people living in the U.S. that are supportive of terror organizations. For example, just 12 hours after the attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas, a “massive crowd of Hamas supporters” conducted a very large protest in Manhattan…

A massive crowd of Hamas supporters has taken over downtown Manhattan, NYC calling for a global intifada. 12 hours from the tragedy in New Orleans and Las Vegas and these people are doing this. Do they have no shame?

As I alluded to in my headline, we were warned that this was coming.

Now it is here.

I am entirely convinced that a lot more chaos and a lot more violence are on the way.

We are far more vulnerable than most people realize, and the next time you find yourself in a crowded place I would recommend being in a constant state of high alert.

