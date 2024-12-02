by Simplicius

Now onto Ukraine, where major developments are likewise brewing. The most consequential is the slow unraveling of Trump and the West’s plans for a Ukrainian ceasefire.

Read the highlighted below:

CNN writes about Trump's new peace plan. His team proposes a cease-fire for the duration of the January - February peace talks. Future National Security Adviser Waltz has already studied the peace plan from General Kellogg, whom Trump appointed as the US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia. there are several points. The first is the refusal of Ukraine to join NATO for a certain period of time, while the supply of weapons and military equipment from the United States will not stop. The creation of some "autonomous regions" in Ukraine and in the future, if Ukraine joins NATO, the transfer of the territory of new regions to Russia.

So: they offer to impose an immediate ceasefire in January, upon Trumps inauguration, then segue to peace talks. They propose to lift Russian sanctions but tax Russian energy exports to pay for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Well, what can we say? Russia will certainly not bow to kiss the hand of the new King in this way, but you have to admit it’s at least a respectable opening foray.

Trump’s Ukraine envoy Kellogg at least has some sense left in his brain, according to this:

But listen carefully to this. Kellogg appears to view Russia as nothing more than a thorn to be tossed aside so the US can comfortably face its ‘primary adversary’ of China. He’s in for a rude awakening if he thinks Russia can be patronized in such a way during any upcoming talks:

The article also mentions eventually placing European peacekeepers in Ukraine; more on that in a moment.

Now, on the heels of this eye-opening gesture, Zelensky revealed his own startling acceptance of giving up Ukrainian territory in exchange for immediate NATO invitation.

