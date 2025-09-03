The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Redeemed Dissident
2h

Another reason to avoid UTUBE altogether. When they're not shadow banning, they're censoring content altogether. Amending in any way someone's post betrays their untrustworthiness and unspoken (nefarious) agenda.They're the testing ground for many other platforms....Will Rumble be next (given its ownership)?

Steve Z.
3h

You Tube/Google are creepy. I've been shadow banned on YT for 3-4 years now.

Hard, truthful comments---not allowed. Fight against their BS narrative--penalty box you go.

I dumped Gmail over 2 years ago-Whew, glad that's done.

