Youtube Deep State Operative, Susan Wojcicki, dead at 56
Youtube's former CEO, Susan Wojcicki, died this past Friday of lung cancer.
Youtube’s former CEO, Susan Wojcicki, died this past Friday of lung cancer. Her husband posted:
It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer
Youtube, led by Wojcicki, deleted over 1 million videos related to COVID “misinformation”. They promoted “experts” and others who aligned with big pharma and the World Health Organization while deleting opposing views by “experts” and others who didn’t.
History is now proving that they shut down the wrong experts and helped to usher in the death of millions of people who trusted bad advice:
New Zealand Whistleblower Reveals Shocking Number of Covid Vaccine Deaths
Record-level data from Czech Republic FOIA proves that the Moderna vaccines increased all-cause mortality by over 30% (and the Pfizer vaccines weren't safe either)
Brain Damage caused by COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines - Two massive South Korean Studies shake things up!
Wojcicki resigned from her position at YouTube — after 25 years with the parent company Alphabet/Google — in Feb. 2023 to “start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects.”
Youtube is still suffering with the same policies put into place by Wojcicki causing millions to be funneled into narratives that serve the deep state and not you.
As for Wojcicki’s illness, one of the world’s top cancer expert, Dr. Makis, had this to say:
Susan Wojcicki was a Deep State Operative who was responsible for unprecedented censorship that led to countless unnecessary deaths.
It is somewhat unusual to die of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer after only 2 years.
If she took COVID-19 Vaccines, this would certainly be suspicious for a Turbo Cancer as Lung Cancers are in the top 5 most common Turbo Cancers, although it is hard to believe that a key Deep State operative would have taken any of the jabs themselves.
There are sooo many "dots" to connect to the deceased Susan Wojcicki:
1- Her father Stanley: In whose garage did Sergei Brin allegedly "found" Google? In Stanford physics dept chairman/professor emeritus Stanley Wojcicki's garage! Yes, that's right, Stanford Univ Physics Professor Emeritus Stanley George Wojcicki, who is the father of Susan Wojcicki AND her sister Anne Wojcicki, front/foundress for the repulsive DNA collection company 23andMe!!
2- Sergey Brin: Who is Anne Wojcicki's ex-husband? Sergey Brin who, according to a fairy tale spread all over by the fake media, started Google in a garage, LOL, like the other fake "billionaires" Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, who are mere frontmen for the techno-enslavers of Silicon Valley, who in turn are backed by the private bankers and ultimately by globalist, one-world government, and the Swiss banks, who seek to hang all of us with a digital noose consisting of on-line censorship, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), FedNow® Service, gun control laws, planned touted "15-minute smart cities" (which are just digital prison camps by another name), transhumanism, and coerced injections to be enforced by "vaccine" passports, and much more ...
3- Who is Sergey Brin other ex-wife? That would be Nicole Shanahan, the Vice Presidential running mate of RFK Jr. Yes, the same Nicole Shanahan. You can't make this stuff up!
4- Strange too: Susan Wojcicki's son Marco Troper was just recently found DEAD (Was it really a drug overdose? Or murder?) in his dorm room at UC Berkeley!!!
The above are NOT lightweight persons who happen to have lots of $$$$$. These are key players seriously plugged into the EVIL CABAL that is seeking to chip, enslave, murder, and turn humanity into transhumans! IMO opinion they and those with whom they associate -- including RFK Jr. -- are NOT to be trusted, not that ANY politician should ever be trusted.