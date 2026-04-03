By Donna Hancock

Your WiFi is constantly painting a spatial picture of your home, and until recently, nobody was reading it. It turns out the same radio waves carrying your Netflix stream also encode the shape, movement, and identity of every person in the room.

Xfinity already shipped this as a feature. Carnegie Mellon proved you can reconstruct full body poses through walls using nothing but WiFi. A 2025 paper showed you can re-identify specific individuals from their biometric signature in the signal. And the gap between “detect motion” and “identify the person” is a software update on hardware you already own.

This video traces that same physics from your living room to a $1B startup called ZaiNar that spent 9 years in stealth synchronizing WiFi and 5G signals for sub-meter indoor positioning, to Anduril’s $60B electromagnetic warfare platform, to HawkEye 360’s satellite constellation that geolocates every RF emitter on the planet.

Radio waves were never just dumb pipes. They’re a sensing modality, and they’re about to reshape physical AI, robotics, and home automation in ways most people haven’t even considered yet.

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