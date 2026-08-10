The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
7h

Feedback from a resigned New Yorker:

"This one is kind of old news. Labor contracts in NYC have always been like this. I remember when the big news was that Metro North train conductors were making over $100K a year (this was probably 1985).

If you drilled down into the details, it was about a dozen of the most senior workers (so they already had a good salary, what with like 30 years of annual increases) who, in their last year before retirement, took advantage of seniority rules that let them have 1st pick at shifts, and took all the ones that paid the most overtime.

This served to boost their pensions (in the same way that getting paid more increases your social security benefit). Fair? Maybe, maybe not. But at least its blue collar workers making 6 figures instead of billionaires making 10 figures.

"Altogether overtime cost $196 million, 16% of payroll"   This seems pretty reasonable to me; the Port Authority operates 24/7/365, so traditional overtime would be about 75% of working hours."

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