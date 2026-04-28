The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Jeanine Susan Deal's avatar
Jeanine Susan Deal
1h

Wow, very-very glad now that I don't use any cell phones, and distance myself from all AI! And I totally relate to how the use of GPS erodes our/my thinking and navigation skills. I grew-up driving and navigating with paper maps and always had a good sense of direction. Now, the more I rely upon GPS, the less I remember directions to new places.

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