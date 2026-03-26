Etienne Note: A great conversation with Jeremy “Jerm Warfare” Nell, a political cartoonist and political commentator from South Africa. If you like this discussion I am going to be doing a global livestream TONIGHT (Thursday, March 26th) at 5:00 PM PST / 8:00 PM EST to discuss the findings of our recent analysis on The Greatest Theft in Human History – How the Banks and “Government” will steal $3.5M from the average worker ($60K annual salary) over a 40 year career + 20 year retirement. Get the details at: https://artofliberty.org/an-evening-with-etienne/

By Jerm

Anarchy.

Voluntarism.

Statelessness.

Whatever you want to call the absence of government, that’s what Étienne de la Boétie² (his nom de plume), of the Art of Liberty Foundation, advocates.

💡For clarity, the term ‘anarchy’ does not mean ‘chaos’. It comes from the Greek anarkhia, meaning ‘without government’ or ‘without a ruler’. Order can and does exist in the absence of government. In fact, governments themselves are a source of widespread chaos and disorder. Consider wars, for example.

The real Étienne de la Boétie was a 16th-century French philosopher best known for his essay The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude, which argues that authoritarian rule persists only because people consent to it, making his key argument the power of non-cooperation in resisting oppression.

In other words, do not consent to the government’s demands.

Simply say ‘no’.

The problem is that most people do consent and do say ‘yes’.

I remember, in 2020, when our neighbours would report us to the authorities for walking our dogs. I remember strangers running after me, shouting and swearing because I refused to wear a mask. I remember the angry emails from people who believed I should be silenced. I remember how otherwise intelligent people lined up, like cattle, to be branded—simply because the government and media told them to.

A few emails

Here are a few emails I received between 2020 and 2021. I’ve copied and pasted them, leaving the spelling and grammar exactly as they were.

Why not go for a test now and see if you have -- antibodies ...

SURELY you want to know ?

Perhaps you and your wife have ALSO been suffering from

“A host of causes, particularly related to 18 months of imposed excessive

stress and poverty and psychosis”

and

Have been mass hypnotised Go and fuck yourself and your newsletter shit. You guys always think about the world as a bad please and breaking people’s minds. Filling it with your bullshit stories about Covid 19 will let you be like an zombie and the vaccine is your digital id. What crap is that. Show the original documents and recordings and proof from the scientists then I’ll believe you. Until then fuck you. I have never read such a load of unadulterated CRAP in my whole 80 year life! Thanks for your email and all opinions matter. However, I have a BSc in Medical Sciences and an MSc in Neuroscience/Neuropsychology. So in conclusion, all your information is inaccurate and to be honest...my husband is an expert in IT(Software Architect) and your information on “tracking us” is impossible.

Both medically from my side(extensive research on human Anatomy, physiology and cellular communication(biochemistry) etc etc etc as well as majors in Psychology as well as Science in addition to my husbands side in technology. Get vaccinated or don’t it’s your choice.

You make your bed, you lie in it no matter the consequences. That is applicable to us all. However, gossip which is driven by intense fear and mistrust of the government has led to many unvaccinated deaths. I was in 2 minds about getting the vaccine. I have researched Pfizer to death. Everyone I know has had it. Including myself and my husband. They are the first vaccine to be approved by the FDA. Ie they have to go through 4 clinical trials with HUGE population groups. The FDA doesn’t just dish out a label and say “cool sounds good”. So you are saying that people that have reportedly died of Covid actually did not? And hospitals that are reportedly full of Covid cases are not? Governments and mainstream media are falsifying information to what purpose? Now that sounds like nonsense.

I wonder if they feel stupid now, knowing the whole thing was a scam, or if they remain blinded by fear and indoctrination.

I also wonder how many of them fell ill after getting the jab, and then amusingly blamed people like me, not having enough ‘boosters’, or some other ridiculous excuse.

My wife and I didn’t get a PCR test and we didn’t get a Covid jab, and we’re still alive. In fact, not only are we alive—we’re as healthy as ever.

How is that even possible?

After all, the government (and media) told us the truth and the government (and media) don’t lie.I have recorded hundreds of podcast episodes with hundreds of guests from around the world, about the fake pandemic and everything related to it, many of which can be found under the COVID-19 tag.

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Étienne de la Boétie², founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, is an internationally recognised author, speaker, and researcher dedicated to exposing government corruption and advancing voluntarist ideas.

In other words, he advocates freedom and a huge middle finger to the government.

His book, Government: The Biggest Scam In History, of which I have a copy, is worth buying.

Actually, he has a few books, all worth buying.

🎙️ Our great conversation

Étienne spoke to me about all of the above, including why soldiers—no matter how noble—are propagandised into fighting governments’ and central bankers’ wars.

This podcast episode was recorded for my UK Column show and is publicly available.

You can also listen to my podcast on most podcast apps, assuming I haven’t been banned. Currently, I am no longer banned on Spotify.

If you use Apple Podcasts, consider upgrading to a paid subscription to remove the ads.

Our goal is to end war, eugenics and tax slavery.



— The Art of Liberty Foundation

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The week the Art of Liberty Foundation release The Greatest Theft in Human History, the most comprehensive public accounting ever attempted of how the fractional reserve banking system and government systematically extract wealth from ordinary American workers — documented with primary-source evidence, independent calculations from four separate AI systems, and quantified in specific dollar figures for workers at every income level.

Press Release: dailynewsfromaolf.substack.com/p/the-greatest-theft-in-human-history

Story to Share on Social Media: artofliberty.substack.com/p/the-greatest-theft-in-human-history

Full Report in HTML/PDF: artofliberty.org/the-greatest-theft-in-human-history/

Live Event on Thursday, March 26th at 5:00 PM PST / 8:00 PM EST: artofliberty.org/an-evening-with-etienne/