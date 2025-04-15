by James Corbett

Space, we are told, is "the final frontier." And you can bet your bottom dollar that where there's a frontier, there's a gaggle of oligarchs looking to stick their snoot into it.

That's why it didn't come as much of a surprise when the laughably named "North Atlantic" Treaty Organization declared in 2019 that outer space is now one of the alliance's "operational domains."

. . . or when the NATO gang pledged $1 billion last year to "improve the sharing of intelligence from national and commercial reconnaissance satellites."

. . . or when the "vice chief of space operations" [<--actual title!] of the US Space Force [<--actual branch of the Department of Defense!] warned last month that "China is practicing 'dogfighting' satellites as part of its expanding capabilities in space" [<--actual neo-Red Scare propaganda!].

All of this outer space hype might lead you to believe that the real battles of the 21st century are going to be taking place above Earth.

But, with all due respect to Captain Kirk and his crew, space is not the final frontier, and whatever fireworks are taking place up in the night skies is simply a distraction from the real battle taking place down here on Earth.

Yes, as it turns out, outer space isn't the next great battlespace. Inner space is.

The great war of our times is not the war for the galaxy; it's the war for the mind. That war has been going on for a lot longer than most people believe, and recent technological developments have made the battle for your brain much more literal than most people comprehend.

Today, let's peel back the layers of deception and reveal the primary battleground of this fifth-generation war on us all: the space between your ears.

Surveying the Battlefield

For thousands of years, military strategists have understood that an army's success often depends not on its size or even on its armaments but on its knowledge of the opponent.

After all, as Sun Tzu observes:

If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.

It follows, then, that the success of the globalists in their fifth-generation war on us all depends on their knowledge of humanity itself.

What makes people tick? What motivates and demotivates them? What stimuli do they respond to, and in what way do they respond?

From the viewpoint of those wishing to manipulate, control and subdue humanity, the knowledge of the human mind that can be gleaned from the answers to these questions is the most prized knowledge of all.

So, it shouldn't be surprising to learn that not only scientific researchers but military planners and government officials have spent centuries trying to better understand humans and their behaviours—and, more importantly, how to mould, influence, shape or outright control those behaviours.

Everyone knows about Ivan Pavlov's experiments in conditioning. Any high schooler could tell you how Pavlov was able to condition dogs to salivate upon hearing the ringing of a dinner bell.

But how many know that Pavlov's research didn't end with his observation of canines? That he next began duplicating his experiments on human subjects? That those human experiments saw Pavlov and his protégé, Nikoli Krasnogorsky, scooping orphans off the streets, drugging them, surgically fitting them with salivation monitors and force-feeding them food so that these children, like Pavlov's dogs, could be trained to salivate on command?

How many are familiar with the experimenters who followed in Pavlov's footsteps? How many have seen the footage of John B. Watson's "Little Albert" experiments, where the psychologist deliberately traumatized an 11-month-old baby in an attempt to refine the techniques of conditioning humans?

How many have read Watson himself bragging that "[a]fter conditioning, even the sight of the long whiskers of a Santa Claus mask sends the youngster scuttling away, crying and shaking his head from side to side"?

How many have followed the thread from Pavlov and Watson and the "classical conditioning" researchers to the "radical behaviorists" like B. F. Skinner and his work in perfecting operant conditioning?

How many have read Skinner's Walden Two, in which he proposes a scheme for creating a utopian society by conditioning children from birth to assume specific roles in society?

By this point, it's fairly common knowledge that the CIA conducted mind control experiments like Project MKUltra, using operatives like Sidney Gottlieb and Dr. Ewan Cameron to administer LSD to unwitting subjects and conduct other ghoulish experiments in mental manipulation. But how many have heard of MKSearch or MKChickwit or MKOften or any of the other spin-offs of this nightmarish research? How many know these experiments "were designed to destabilize human personality by creating behavior disturbances, altered sex patterns, aberrant behavior using sensory deprivation and various powerful stress-producing chemicals, and mind-altering substances" and were carried out on so-called "expendables"—i.e., "people whose death or disappearance would arouse no suspicion"?

How many have heard of George Brock Chisholm, who served as the first Director-General of the World Health Organization and helped spearhead the World Federation for Mental Health? How many have read the transcript of his 1945 lecture, "The Reestablishment of Peacetime Psychiatry," in which he declared, "If the race is to be freed from its crippling burden of good and evil it must be psychiatrists who take the original responsibility"? And how many are aware that Chisholm's call to action was heeded by men like British military psychiatrist Colonel John Rawlings Rees, the first president of Chisholm's World Federation of Mental Health and chair of the infamous Tavistock Institute from 1933 to 1947?

How many know the story of how Dr. Jim Mitchell—a military retiree and psychologist who had contracted to provide training services to the CIA—took the findings of Dr. Martin Seligman on the psychological phenomenon of "learned helplessness" and weaponized them for the CIA in the service of the Agency's post-9/11 illegal torture program?

Whether the general public is aware of this documented history or not, the record shows that the last 125 years of research into the human psyche has been conducted—or at least weaponized—by Machiavellian manipulators and secret schemers whose intent is to socially engineer the masses.

And, as the science of the mind progresses in the 21st century, these social engineering schemes are only getting more effective.

