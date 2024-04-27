by IGN and Inside Edition

A Cleveland-based company, Throwflame, is selling the Thermonator robotic four legged ‘dog’ for $9,420. It comes fully equipped with a back-mounted, state of the art flamethrower. The all-electric ARC flamethrower uses a plasma arc system to ignite a stream of gasoline fuel up to a range of 30ft. It is capable of navigating using Lidar mapping, and can be ordered to spray streams of fire at the press of a button, remotely over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth using a handheld controller. Flamethrower ownership appears to be unrestricted under federal law and in 48 of US states. The company is offering a bulk discount on multiple Thermonators, and has a special US government portal for “agency specific procurement.”

A U.S. company is taking orders for the world's first flamethrower-wielding robotic dog, known simply as 'The Thermonator', and it is somehow seemingly completely legal to own under Federal law in most states.

As reported by Ars Technica, Cleveland-based company Throwflame is selling The Thermonator for a mere $9,420. It is a four-legged robotic companion that comes fully equipped with a back-mounted, state of the art flamethrower.

The 37lb robotic hellhound, which looks like it was ripped from the virtual pages of PlayStation game Horizon: Zero Dawn, is capable of navigating using Lidar mapping, and can be ordered to spray streams of fire at the press of a button, remotely over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth uaing a handheld controller.

Said firepower comes courtesy of the company’s all-electric ARC flamethrower, which uses a plasma arc system to ignite a stream of gasoline fuel up to a range of 30ft. While there are a number of legitimate reasons for owning and using a flamethrower, such as land clearance, or perhaps overzealous de-icing activities, it’s difficult to see why the average person would need to own such an utter danger pooch.

Regardless, the fact remains that flamethrower ownership is seemingly unrestricted under federal law in the majority of U.S. states, and is not regulated by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. According to the company’s website, purchasers should however check up on local and state laws and regulations prior to purchase. In a slightly alarming development, the company is offering a bulk discount on multiple Thermonators, and has a special U.S. government portal for “agency specific procurement.”

In a 2018 report, CNN noted that Maryland is the only state with a law that outright bans the use of flamethrowers, while California restricts the use of any such “tool” that projects a stream of burning fuel for more than 10ft without the relevant permit. Other communities and cities such as Los Angeles prohibit the operation of flamethrows without authorization from the proper fire authority.

