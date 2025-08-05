by Brian Wang, nextbigfuture.com

The US Air force is making YFQ-42A and YFQ-44A unmanned jets that will fly with the F-47 sixth generation fighter. There will be about five drones for each F-47 fighter. Over 1,000 of the unmanned aircraft are planned. the unmanned jets will start operating first from 2025-2029 while the F-47 will start prototype flights in 2027. The YFQ-42A and YFQ-44A and F-47 systems will be built and designed to work together. The NGAD program is an overall plan for manned and unmanned aircraft, rather than a specific individual aircraft.

These aircraft, from Increment 1 of the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) contract, are designed to work closely in tandem with sixth generation aircraft like the F-47 in order to provide force multiplication with additional payload capacity, sensor picket capabilities, and decoy missions.

YFQ-44A Specifications (estimated):

Crew: 0 (autonomous/unmanned)

Length: 20ft (6.1m)

Wingspan: 17ft (5.2m)

Max Takeoff Weight: 5,000lb (2,268kg)

Engine: 1 × Williams FJ44-4M turbofan, 4,000lbf (17.8kN)

Max Speed: Mach 0.95

Service Ceiling: 50,000ft (15,200m)

g-Limits: +9 / −3 (can sustain 4.5g at 20,000ft)

Armament: 2 external hardpoints, typically carrying 2× AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles (no internal bay, prioritizing cost and modularity)

Role Features: Agile dogfighting, decoy and intercept missions, can operate in riskier/high-threat environments, modest stealth features

Modular payloads (can carry electronic warfare, ISR, or munitions packages).

Designed for affordability, mass production, and rapid mission adaptability.

Autonomy powered by Anduril’s Lattice AI suite

