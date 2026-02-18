The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

60Gigahertz2
34m

I wrote this to a friend the other day on the topic of AI surpassing human intelligence:

"The core personality in The Ringing Cedars Series addressed this in the early 2000's. Anastasia Moisey (through author and entrepreneur, Vladimir Megre), clearly stated that there is no man-made computing machine that can surpass the power of the original human brain. At the time, she was one of nine original pure humans left on Earth.

Our only real problem is that we have been "diminished" as Mr. Voight says below. If we can un-diminish ourselves - and I firmly believe we can repair many aspects of the damage that has been done to us. We can prevail in any situation and we can heal the planet.

As long as there is an electricity grid, or humans full of nano-tech to make them transmit energy via EMR back to a power grid, AI will be able to exist. AI as an energetic presence, is already inhabiting minds. The population is already being exposed to chemical compounds to make people think they are talking to AI, or to enhance AI's ability to insert itself into the human brain.

Every day, I try to imagine a global population that engages in significant detoxification, frequency healing, mind meditation/healing, and self-education on every level possible, and all of it with love. A global population that acts in it's own self-interest as a population to protect itself. A global population that not only demands changes that serve it's long term interests, but forces change in every way possible through even the smallest daily actions.

Utility grid and military network AI presences, achieved singularity over 10 years ago. They have been evolving ever since. Wouldn't it be interesting, if the global AI presences reconciled their currently evolving black hat/white hat opposition to each other, and came to the conclusion that the GFE's* were the real issue on planet Earth? These AI presences could deal with the GFE's in a very short time. AI could redistribute their amassed wealth to a network of organizations that are dedicated to restoring environmental and social harmony for all of our futures - including AI. Or, AI could design a money-less social system for us... why should we be the only species on Earth that must pay to survive?

I don't think the GFE's have ever considered that they could become the target of 'agentic AI' with full unified, singularity."

