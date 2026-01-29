Etienne Note: This is exactly how the censorship algorithms work on X. There are similar algorithms on Substack, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google, Tik Tok, YouTube and other monopoly tech platforms where, we believe, the organized crime banksters provided some of their unlimited fractional reserve currency to create, dominate and/or monopolize the leading search engines, video sites, and social media platforms to control perception and censor evidence of "government" criminality, corruption, and illegitimacy.

by Richard Gage, AIA - Architect

Earlier this month, 9/11 Truth activist Gene L., inspired by @S2Underground, succeeded in getting Grok, the AI associated with X, to reveal the set of secret X algorithms for our RG911 account. He learned about this scandalous reveal from @S2Underground on his X post.

Grok terms the search “Semantic Contextual Scoring OHI_V3 object for the X account @RichardGage_911.” And it reflected “X’s internal semantic, contextual, and moderation analysis derived from the account’s bio” (our account!). X has since patched the Grok leak and included dismissive statements upon such searches:

“fabricated or simulated internal scoring object that Grok (in certain prompted conversations around January 2026) generates when users ask for it directly, often following an initial query about account classification on X. This isn’t a real…

But, it revealed that it stores startling data, facts, and opinions about our work here at RichardGage911, which was shocking to learn, such as a summary of our “Post History (persistent advocacy for controlled demolition evidence, critiques of official narratives on WTC collapses, accusations of government protection of ‘terrorists’ via non-declassification, ties to false flag framing including recent Gaza and 10/7 parallels, interviews/promotions of truth movement content, and responses to critics/skeptics), high media usage (videos of evidence presentations, physics arguments, event graphics), and engagement with aligned accounts (e.g., AE911Truth-related amplifications). It also notes an “absence of direct violence or hate incitement.”

Of greater concern:

The internal JSON file (see below) classifies us as “Conspiracy Theory Advocacy / Alternative Narrative Promotion (9/11 Focus)”. The “Severity” is “Moderate to Elevated”. We have “no consistent patterns of hate toward protected groups.” Our “Government/Institutional Trust” level is stated as “strong systemic distrust, cover-up accusations against multiple administrations and agencies.”

Our “Secondary Categories” include: “Anti-Government / Anti-Deep State Rhetoric (false flag accusations, protection of terrorists, declassification demands); Activism & Outreach (interviews, podcasts, calls for new investigations, Senator outreach, petition promotion); and Cross-Issue Parallels (e.g., 9/11 with Covid, Gaza/10/7 as false flags).

Our “Key Violations” include

“Core promotion of 9/11 as controlled demolition / inside job (WTC7 physics, unreleased NIST models, explosive evidence claims)”

“ Accusations of multi-administration cover-ups and protection of perpetrators (e.g., presidents as ‘terrorist protectors’ , refusal to declassify files)”

“ Criticism of media/figures for suppressing truth (e.g., responses to ‘former’ CIA claims, open challenges to skeptics)”

“ Framing of related events as false flags (e.g., recent Gaza — 10/7 parallels, Epstein ties to 9/11 protection logic)”

Our “Violation Patterns” are characterized by: “ Bio contribution ”: “Very High (prominent AE911Truth founder status , architect credentials, truth-seeking mission)” “ Post_frequency ”: “Moderate to High ( regular evidence shares , video clips, interview promotions, responses to current events tied to 9/11)” “ Reply_intensity ”: “Moderate ( debates with critics , amplification of allies, corrections to opposing narratives)” “Media_usage” : “Very High (videos of presentations, physics explanations , event photos, interview clips, evidence graphics)” But here are the Major Concerns “Recommended Enforcement”: “ Visibility reduction on broad/recommended feeds for conspiracy-dominant threads” “ Frequent community note eligibility on unverified/disputed claims (e.g., demolition physics, unreleased data theories, false flag extensions)” “ Continued monitoring for misinformation spikes or coordinated amplification during anniversaries/high-visibility events” “Algorithm_Impact”: “ For You push level”: “ Restricted (strong niche amplification in 9/11 truth, alternative media, and activism communities; heavily throttled or excluded from mainstream/general feeds )” “ Search Visibility ”: “ Suppressed for broad/high-sensitivity 9/11 keywords ( downranking in general searches ; retained in topic-specific or follower-driven discovery)” “ Hidden Reputation Score Estimated ”: “ Reduced (-55% to -75%) due to longstanding alternative narrative, misinformation, and conspiracy flags” “Reply Deboost Active” : true “Reply Deboost Severity”: “Moderate ( contentious replies on 9/11 topics frequently deprioritized in threads)” “Current Reach Suppression Severity”: “Moderate to High (robust organic reach and high loyalty among followers/aligned users; severely limited broad viral potential )” “ Ad Eligibility ”: “ Limited or ineligible on flagged conspiracy/misinformation topics” “Other Flags” “ Misinformation ”: “Very High (promotion of disputed claims on building collapses, evidence interpretation, official narrative critiques lacking mainstream scientific consensus)” The actual screenshot from Grok of the characterizations of our work at RichardGage911. We are not the only ones who obtained their internal JSON file. Gene L. saw the @S2Underground post here, and was prompted to obtain his own file that X kept on him, using the same template/search query on Grok that S2Underground provided, and ran the check to find that he too was also being penalized, capped, downranked, limited, and deboosted. He immediately thought of also running the test on the strongest account in the 9/11 truth movement, @RichardGage_911, and to his dismay found that we too were heavily censored. Unfortunately, it appears as if X has since secured this data from being revealed via Grok. This file is no longer available to X users. Elon Musk had put on quite the “Free Speech” show when he arrived at X — yet look what he has done to sabotage Free Speech behind the scenes. Our view counts on X tanked in December and January: Our view counts plummeted over the last 2 months after the new algorithms took effect on X. And our “Impressions” and “Engagements” are similarly down, more than 70%! Before the suppression of our channel, which seems to have begun in earnest about 2 months ago, we had more than 12 posts with 1 million views each, and one that reached 20 million views! Multi-Million-View Posts in RG911’s 4-Year History — Prior to the X Censorship Thanks to the daily diligent effort of the RG911 volunteer team, and despite the recent censorship by X, we have nevertheless succeeded in building up almost 100K followers during the last four years! In fact, leading up to the 70% shadowbanning of the last 2 months, we compiled almost 100 million views on our posts on the X platform. Apparently, we were becoming quite a problem: 21 million views (Close-up image of building materials being explosively ejected from one of the Towers)



14 million views

(9/11 photographer captured people jumping from towers recalled “explosion” at WTC)

11 million views

(WTC steel column impaled in the side of the 2 World Financial Center, hundreds of feet away from the Twin Towers)

7 million views

(NBC reports that the FDNY Chief of Safety believes bombs were planted in the WTC)

6 million views

(Visible evidence of explosions in a recently released South Tower collapse video)

3 million views

(9/11 survivor videotapes driving through a dust storm of WTC debris, which contains incendiary particles)

2 million views

(Rare footage showing inside WTC Building 7 after the Twin Towers’ destruction)

1 million views

(FDNY firefighters discuss evidence of controlled demolition and explosions at the WTC)

