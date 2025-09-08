by Tyler Durden

French hospitals have been advised to prepare for a large scale war by next year, in a government letter that was leaked to the media.

There are reports that the French Ministry of Health has informed hospitals to prepare for a “major [military] engagement” by March of 2026.

The letter allegedly states that between 10,000 to 50,000 people are to be expected in hospitals.

he leaked letter also reportedly explains that mass casualties are to be expected not just from its own forces, but wounded soldiers from across Europe, and that France would be acting as a ‘rear base’.

It outlines how French hospitals would need to prepare for up to 50 THOUSAND beds allocated to wounded civilians and military personnel EVERY MONTH.

The Ministry of Health also noted that it is considering the creation of medical centers near ports and airports.

“In the current international context, it is necessary to anticipate the modalities of health support in situations of high-intensity conflict,” the Ministry of Health letter reportedly notes.

The report adds that Health Minister Catherine Vautrin has not denied the authenticity of letter, claiming that it is “part of preparation.”

“It’s part of preparation, like strategic stockpiles, like epidemics,” Vautrin stated.

She added, “Hospitals are constantly preparing for epidemics and patient intake. The fact that the country is preparing for crises and assessing the consequences of what is happening [in the world] is completely normal.”

“I wasn’t in office at the time of Covid-19, remember, there were no words harsh enough to describe the country’s lack of preparedness,” she further stated.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about this.

Earlier this year, the French government sent a ‘survival manual’ to every household in France warning them of an ‘imminent threat to the country’.

Meanwhile, Germany’s military chief says NATO will be on alert as Russia prepares for Zapad 2025, a massive joint drill with Belarus which has been described as a dress rehearsal for a real invasion.

NATO chief Mark Rutte has warned that the world is “on the brink of WW3”, claiming a dual assault from China on Taiwan and Russia on NATO territory could spark a global conflict.

