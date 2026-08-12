The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
3h

We keep hearing about convergence with regards to transhumanism... fusing the human mind with an AI hive mind.

But what about convergence in the monetary systems:

1) Banks have consolidated again - mirror image of 2008. Everyone needs to get the hell out of the regionals and big banks and into community banks and credit unions.

2) FDIC Undercapitalization = A 1.35% reserve is all the FDIC has to insure all of our accounts ($6 Trillion)??

3) TheGreatTaking.com - We are no longer private property owners of any assets held in accounts for us. We are now "Entitlement Holders."

4) Wrappers & Repacks

5) Public School Bond systems - There's a guy screaming about this now for about a year.

6) Account Balance Removal Pilots - BOA and Wells Fargo have been removing all the money from their depositors accounts here and there since 1Q2023. I guess they get it back but there were pretty suprised in the videos I saw.

7) Another mortgage crisis is slow rolling in - NC leads the nation in Zombie properties.

8) Accelerating Lay offs across tech/info industries

9) ??

So all of this converges, throw in a false flag wild card, and voila - a crisis big enough to force programmable currency on us. People better get ready to fight this shit with everything they've got.

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
3h

These assholes would trade on the color of their shit if they could.

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