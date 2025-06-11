by ammo.com

Does your state support your 2nd Amendment rights or make it exceedingly difficult to keep and bear arms? Here’s your chance to find out!

We ranked the worst states for gun owners in 2025 by analyzing each state’s current laws, pending laws, concealed carry guidelines, self-defense statutes, and 2A-centric taxes. Continue reading to see where your state stands!

Report Highlights:

Hawaii is the #1 worst state for gun owners due to strict purchasing and carry laws, as well as defying the Supreme Court on the individual’s right to carry.

Massachusetts is the #2 worst state for gun owners due to its permit-to-purchase and reciprocity laws.

California, New York, and Illinois take the #3, #4, and #5 spots in our list of worst states for gun ownership due to strict purchasing and carrying requirements.

Ohio, North Carolina, and Maine take spots #25, #24, and #23 due to new restrictive legislation with some relaxed carry laws.

Some states rank worse than others due to excessive infringements, additional taxes, and the current governors’ 2A statements.

State and local laws defining “stand your ground” and “duty to retreat” vary, and should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

What Did We Measure?

Let’s take a moment to analyze which factors make a state the worst for gun ownership. If we only consider purchasing requirements, then we neglect carrying requirements and use of force thresholds. So, we came up with a list based on the following factors:

Current gun laws Current purchase laws Current concealed carry weapon (CCW) guidelines Reciprocity between other states Sales tax Current governor’s voting history Stand your ground laws

Note: We are not lawyers and are not qualified to give legal advice. No information on Ammo.com is intended to be construed as legal advice. It’s essential to look at each state’s current local laws in addition to federal laws. For example, most states define “stand your ground” and “duty to retreat” differently. Explore the links below to better understand your state’s laws.

#25 Ohio

Ohio is a Constitutional carry state, where anyone over the age of 21 can carry a firearm without a permit so long as they aren't already prohibited from doing so. However, the state does issue Concealed Handgun Licenses (CHLs). These licenses allow gun owners to carry in 38 other states, and Ohio accepts travelers' permits from 49 states.

Firearms purchasers pay standard sales tax, and must pass a federal background check when purchasing a firearm from an FFL dealer. Those who sell guns regularly in Ohio (and everywhere else in the U.S.) must obtain an FFL.

Ohio law protects those in a life-threatening situation. For example, the prosecutor carries the burden of proof, and the state has both castle doctrine and stand-your-ground exceptions, with no duty to retreat.

Perhaps you're surprised to see Ohio on this list. Although Governor Mike DeWine has signed several pro-gun bills, only so many states can make our Most Gun-Friendly States list. All states on that list have permitless carry for those 18 and older, whereas Ohio denies this right to those under 21.

#24 North Carolina

You can open carry in many places in North Carolina as long as you're a resident, over the age of 18, and lawfully permitted to possess a firearm. However, you must obtain a concealed firearm permit, and not every city or county allows open carry without one. A North Carolina Concealed Handgun Permit (CHP) allows you to carry in 37 states, while travelers from 48 states can conceal carry using their permits.

Unfortunately, you won't get a tax exemption on firearms, ammunition, or accessories. But if you ever find yourself in a life-threatening situation, the state does offer protection against civil and criminal liability.

Governor Josh Stein, the state's former attorney general, is a staunch supporter of gun control, including ghost gun bans, safe storage laws, and enhanced background checks, while the state legislature is largely pro-2A. Compared to other states on this list, the future of North Carolina's gun policy is uncertain, making the state one of the worst for gun owners.

#23 Maine

Maine is an open-carry state, where anyone over 21 who is also legally allowed to possess a firearm can concealed or open carry. Per federal law, only those over 21 can purchase handguns in Maine, while those over 18 can purchase shotguns or rifles (which is pretty standard on this list). This state honors permits from all 50 states, and a Maine Permit to Carry Concealed Handguns is honored in 29 other states.

You don't need to register your firearms in Maine, but you do have to sign an acknowledgement that you received a safe storage pamphlet with every purchase. Maine also offers tax exemptions for safety devices such as safe storage boxes and trigger guards.

The state also has yellow flag laws authorizing law enforcement to remove dangerous weapons from perceived threats. You can't own, possess, or purchase a firearm if you have a pending domestic violence charge, order of protection, or pending felony charges.

Governor Janet Mills switched from opposing gun control legislation to supporting it after a deadly mass shooting. Mills implemented statewide background checks and extreme risk protection orders (ERPOs) despite governing a state with one of the lowest gun-related death rates in the nation.

#22 Nevada

Nevada is an open-carry state where anyone over the age of 18 can open carry a firearm, but must obtain a Concealed Firearms Permit at 21 and older to concealed carry. Those who prefer to conceal carry must apply for a CCW permit (the Nevada CCW permit has many restrictions). Those with a CCW permit can legally carry a firearm in 33 states. Travelers from 27 states will find that Nevada honors their CCW permits.

Private firearm sales in Nevada are subject to background checks, but residents don't have to register their guns. The state doesn't have safe storage laws, and it also doesn't give tax exemptions for firearms, ammunition, or accessories.

If you're in a situation where you must defend your life, Nevada's laws may protect you from criminal prosecution. You have a right to stand your ground and no duty to retreat. Moreover, the state has a castle doctrine that protects reasonable acts of self-defense in the home.

Governor Joe Lombardo campaigned for the Second Amendment and vetoed three anti-2A bills early in his term. The governor also vowed to veto any anti-gun bill brought to his desk. Even so, several restrictions still apply, which is why the Silver State takes the #22 spot on our list of America's worst states to be a gun owner.

#21 Virginia

Virginia residents 18 and older can open carry without a permit, and concealed carry with a permit at 21. There's a long list of places where you can't legally carry a firearm. Furthermore, there are some districts where gun owners can't even open carry, so be sure to look into local ordinances. If you do obtain a CHP, you can conceal carry and travel to 35 states (Virginia honors permits from 48 states).

Virginia doesn't require firearm registrations or permits to purchase firearms. However, even private sellers must seek out an FFL dealer to run a universal background check. Gun owners in the state won't receive any firearm-related tax exemptions, either.

The state has some statutes supporting a castle doctrine with no duty to retreat (if the situation is in your own home, and you aren't the aggressor). However, the laws are quite flimsy with respect to personal defense scenarios.

Virginia was on the brink of enacting red flag laws. However, the new governor, Glenn Youngkin, opposes gun control measures and tends to lean toward mental health-related solutions, whereas the state legislature supports gun control. The current governor's voting history indicates strong support for gun rights. Should this trend continue, Virginia may perform better on our list.

#20 Wisconsin

Wisconsin is an open-carry state with a shall-issue carry permit status. While you can openly carry a firearm there (assuming you're lawfully permitted to possess one), it must be visible unless you have a permit. However, rules also vary depending on local ordinances; research those carefully before carrying a firearm.

Those who want to conceal carry (including in vehicles) must take an eight-hour instructor-led course and go through the Wisconsin Department of Justice (you'll be approved or denied in 21 days). If you get a Wisconsin Concealed Weapons License (CWL), you can carry in 33 states. Travelers from 45 other states can carry in Wisconsin with their states' permits.

Wisconsin does not require firearm registration, and private sales are legal without a background check. However, residents will still need to pay sales tax on their firearms, just as they would for any other items.

While you do have some protections against prosecution when you're acting in self-defense, Wisconsin doesn't allow force to protect property. You are protected under a castle doctrine with no duty to retreat.

Governor Tony Evers is widely open to taking gun control measures, but the state legislature doesn't appear to share the same opinion. It's challenging to predict where Wisconsin will land on our list in the future.

#19 Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is another state where anyone 18 and over can legally open carry a firearm in public as long as they're lawfully allowed to possess one. However, there are a lot of restrictions for gun owners.

Those over 21 can apply for a License to Carry Firearm (LTC), which makes it legal to conceal carry in Pennsylvania and 32 other states. The state honors concealed carry permits from 29 other states.

You can't legally purchase a handgun from an individual without involving an FFL dealer, and state police keep a record of all firearms bought and sold. In addition to standard sales tax, you must pay a $3 surcharge for each firearm purchased.

Pennsylvania gun owners have castle doctrine and stand-your-ground protections with no duty to retreat. Although Governor Josh Shapiro is an outspoken proponent of gun control and hopes to expand universal background checks and impose weapons bans, the state legislature largely rejects anti-2A initiatives.

#18 Michigan

Michiganders can openly carry firearms without a permit (provided that they are eligible to possess them). Those who wish to conceal carry must obtain a Concealed Pistol License (CPL), but there are still restrictions. Michigan has reciprocity agreements with 39 other states, and honors permits from 50 states.

You also must have a permit or a CPL to purchase a firearm, and the seller must keep records of those purchases. Furthermore, you must be at least 21 or older to purchase a firearm from an FFL dealer, while those between 18 and 21 can purchase pistols from a private seller with a purchase license.

The state does offer tax exemptions for firearm safety devices, but it also has gun safety requirements. If you ever find yourself in a life-or-death situation, Michigan has stand-your-ground protections with no duty to retreat.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the state legislature have passed many anti-2A measures, including ERPOs. Due to the current laws and the behavior of the state's government, Michigan is likely to remain one of the worst states for gun owners.

#17 Nebraska

Nebraska is a permitless carry state, allowing any lawful person over the age of 18 to open carry a firearm (in most jurisdictions). The state also issues CHPs to those over 21 after completing a firearms training course.

What's more, you cannot purchase a firearm in Nebraska unless you have a permit to purchase or a CHP. If you travel, you can legally conceal carry in 33 other states (Nebraska honors permits from 35 other states).

Aside from purchasing hurdles, you won't receive any 2A tax breaks in Nebraska either. All firearms, ammunition, and safety devices are subject to standard tax rates. Nebraskans can find protections under the state's castle doctrine, but they do have a duty to retreat if they're in the attacker's home or place of work. They may also find themself free from prosecution if they're in their own place of work, or defending the life of another.

Governor Jim Pillen signed the state's permitless carry bill in 2023 and continues to advocate for the 2A rights of civilians. Despite the state's permitless carry freedoms and the governor's stance, the many restrictions placed on firearm ownership in Nebraska put it on our list as one of the worst states for gun owners.

#16 Delaware

Delaware residents can open carry without a permit starting at 21, but a Concealed Deadly Weapons License (CDWL) is required to concealed carry and is available to those over 18 after passing a training course. This state honors 21 other states' concealed weapons permits. Those who live in Delaware can legally carry in 30 other states with their permit.

The state does have a castle doctrine and imposes no duty to retreat inside the home. It also offers civil liability protections for those who must defend themselves from substantial harm. However, there are no stand your ground protections, meaning civilians do have a duty to retreat if attacked in public.

Delaware does not have sales tax, so your firearm and ammunition purchases are untaxed. However, the state does require background checks for all firearm transfers (including private transactions), as well as permits for handgun purchases.

Governor Matt Meyer established the Office of Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety, which aims to enact more gun control legislation. The state has also banned certain weapons classified as "assault-style weapons" and large-capacity magazines (over 17 rounds). Despite the lack of sales tax and the castle doctrine, Delaware's many restrictions make it one of the worst states for gun owners.

#15 Oregon

Despite Oregon's open-carry stance on firearms, which states that anyone who can legally have a firearm can also openly carry it – the state has plenty of restrictions against gun ownership to bring it down a few spots on this list.

For example, Oregon's CHL is required for anyone who wants to conceal carry, and you must complete a training course (or have a military background) in addition to being at least 21 years of age.

Assuming you obtain a CHL, it will be valid in 25 other states. If you have a pro-2A family visiting from out of state, then it's crucial to note that Oregon does not honor any other state's permits.

Private sales must go through an FFL dealer for federal background checks. However, the state does have one redeeming quality for gun owners here's a sales tax! If you can exercise your 2nd Amendment rights in the face of all the restrictions, you won't have to pay taxes on them.

If you are forced to protect yourself in Oregon, you leave yourself at the mercy of prior court rulings and statutes as opposed to the legal code. Governor Tina Kotek supports weapons bans, harsher background checks, and inspection programs for firearms dealers.

#14 Vermont

While it's true that anyone legally allowed to carry a firearm can do so in Vermont without a permit at age 16 (federal law states 18, however), the state made this list because some of its laws make it more difficult for gun buyers to obtain a firearm.

For example, it's illegal to sell a firearm in Vermont without an FFL. Also, anyone under 21 is prohibited from purchasing firearms. Vermont also limits magazine capacity and bans firearm accessories, like bump stocks.

Vermont has more restrictive background checks than many other states. For example, unless gifting a firearm to an immediate family member (someone who lives in your home or a parent/sibling), background checks are required.

Furthermore, Vermont residents do have some protections if they need to use lethal force in self-defense situations, but the state doesn't have any tax exemptions for firearms or accessories.

Lastly, Governor Phil Scott has a history of signing gun control measures, so we can be pretty certain the state will remain on this list for some time.

#13 New Mexico

New Mexico is also an open-carry state, meaning those 19 and older can carry a visible firearm on foot. You can't conceal a weapon without a Concealed Handgun License (CHL), which is only available to those 21 and older and requires a 15-hour training course. You can only carry one concealed firearm at a time in the state.

Unfortunately, it can take up to 90 days for the state to perform a background check, and another 30 to approve or deny a permit. When you finally do get your permit, you can carry in 36 other states. New Mexico honors 20 other states' permits, so make sure to check if you plan to bring your firearm to New Mexico.

While there are no registration requirements or permit-to-purchase statutes, background checks apply to all firearm sales. Additionally, firearms are subject to an 11% sales tax.

New Mexico doesn't offer the same castle doctrine protections as the other states on this list thus far. For example, you have a right to protect your life, but you should try all other de-escalation methods(e.g., calling the police, fleeing) first.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill into legislation that puts the responsibility on gun owners to keep firearms stored and secure. She also supports gun parts bans, along with other forms of gun control.

New Mexico's restrictions on concealed carry, additional tax, the current governor's anti-2A stance, restrictions on concealed carry coupled with universal background checks make this state one of the worst for gun owners in 2025.

#12 Minnesota

Only Minnesota residents with a Permit to Carry a Pistol (PCP) can legally carry handguns in the state. With a PCP, you can legally carry in 30 other states, but Minnesota only honors gun permits from 15 others.

Minnesota requires background checks for private purchases of handguns, pistols, and "semiautomatic military-style rifles." Furthermore, the state's sales tax applies to all firearms, ammunition, and safety equipment.

Residents of Minnesota do have some legal protections pertaining to self-defense, but you do have a duty to retreat if you're outside of your home. Due to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and the state legislature's recent gun control legislation (including red flag laws and binary trigger bans), this state is one of the worst states for gun owners in 2025.

