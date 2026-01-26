by Donna Hancock & The Art of Liberty Foundation Daily News

World’s simplest and cheapest snow plow -Use angle irons to weld a triangular rack and tie a stone!

These types of tools are commonly known as “snow drags” or “snow scrapers.” Here is how you can build your own DIY Snow Drag using basic materials.

1. Equipment & Materials List

To build a reliable drag (either a single-log style or a V-frame), you’ll need:

The Main Body: A heavy log (6–8 feet long) or two thick wooden planks (2x10 or 2x12).

Tow Lines: 15–20 feet of high-test nylon rope or, preferably, steel towing chains.

Hardware: 2 heavy-duty eye bolts (to screw into the wood).

Added Weight: Large stones, concrete blocks, or sandbags to keep the drag from "floating" on top of the snow.

Vehicle: A truck, SUV, or ATV with a secure tow hitch.

2. Step-by-Step Instructions

The V-Plow (The “Pro” DIY Version)

This is better for actually pushing snow off to the sides rather than just crushing it.

The Frame: Join two heavy planks at a 60-degree angle to create a “V” shape. Reinforce: Nail a cross-beam between the two planks (like the letter ‘A’) to prevent the pressure from snapping the joint. Attachment: Fix your towing chain to the “nose” (the point) of the V. Operation: As you pull it, the angled sides force the snow outward, clearing a path for your tires.

3. Safety Tips for the “Rural Engineer”

Low and Slow: Never exceed 10–15 mph. If the drag hits a hidden stump or a manhole cover at high speed, it can snap the rope or damage your vehicle’s frame.

Check the “Weak Link”: Use a rope that has a lower breaking strength than your vehicle’s hitch capacity. It’s better to snap a rope than to rip off your bumper.

Stay Visible: If you’re clearing a road where others drive, tie a bright orange flag to the drag so people see it behind you.

Pro Tip: If you use a log, try to find one with a bit of “bite”—rough bark helps break up frozen crust better than a smooth, finished beam.

This video shows a very effective and economical version of a V-shaped harrow made of wood, ideal for understanding how to distribute weight and how to anchor it safely.

Continue watching...

