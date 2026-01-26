World's simplest and cheapest snow plow...
World's simplest and cheapest snow plow -Use angle irons to weld a triangular rack and tie a stone!
by Donna Hancock & The Art of Liberty Foundation Daily News
World’s simplest and cheapest snow plow -Use angle irons to weld a triangular rack and tie a stone!
These types of tools are commonly known as “snow drags” or “snow scrapers.” Here is how you can build your own DIY Snow Drag using basic materials.
1. Equipment & Materials List
To build a reliable drag (either a single-log style or a V-frame), you’ll need:
The Main Body: A heavy log (6–8 feet long) or two thick wooden planks (2x10 or 2x12).
Tow Lines: 15–20 feet of high-test nylon rope or, preferably, steel towing chains.
Hardware: 2 heavy-duty eye bolts (to screw into the wood).
Added Weight: Large stones, concrete blocks, or sandbags to keep the drag from "floating" on top of the snow.
Vehicle: A truck, SUV, or ATV with a secure tow hitch.
2. Step-by-Step Instructions
The V-Plow (The “Pro” DIY Version)
This is better for actually pushing snow off to the sides rather than just crushing it.
The Frame: Join two heavy planks at a 60-degree angle to create a “V” shape.
Reinforce: Nail a cross-beam between the two planks (like the letter ‘A’) to prevent the pressure from snapping the joint.
Attachment: Fix your towing chain to the “nose” (the point) of the V.
Operation: As you pull it, the angled sides force the snow outward, clearing a path for your tires.
3. Safety Tips for the “Rural Engineer”
Low and Slow: Never exceed 10–15 mph. If the drag hits a hidden stump or a manhole cover at high speed, it can snap the rope or damage your vehicle’s frame.
Check the “Weak Link”: Use a rope that has a lower breaking strength than your vehicle’s hitch capacity. It’s better to snap a rope than to rip off your bumper.
Stay Visible: If you’re clearing a road where others drive, tie a bright orange flag to the drag so people see it behind you.
Pro Tip: If you use a log, try to find one with a bit of “bite”—rough bark helps break up frozen crust better than a smooth, finished beam.
This video shows a very effective and economical version of a V-shaped harrow made of wood, ideal for understanding how to distribute weight and how to anchor it safely.
The Everything Bundle – The Ultimate Voluntaryist Sampler and/or Homeschool Curriculum
The Everything Bundle Includes THREE (3) books from Larken Rose!
The Everything Bundle is the ULTIMATE sampler of the best of voluntaryist thought. It is $115 in the Art of Liberty Foundation Store OR you can get one free including signed, personalized high-resolution hard cover versions of BOTH of Etienne’s books by “Going Paid” as a Founding Member of the Substack.
Simply “Go Paid” or Upgrade and we will reply with details. Domestic shipping is included, International includes $10 S&H credit and we will reply with total cost.
The Everything Bundle – The Ultimate Sampler of Liberty
“Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! by Etienne de la Boetie2 –
To See The Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many by Etienne de la Boetie2
Anarchy Exposed! – A former police officer reports on his investigative journey by Shepard the Voluntaryist and Larken Rose
The Most Dangerous Superstition by Larken Rose
Sedition, Subversion and Sabotage – Field Manual #1 by Ben Stone, The Bad Quaker, and Ken Yamarashi
What Anarchy Isn’t – A short pamphlet by Larken Rose… The perfect introduction to peaceful anarchy – Free On-line Version Here
Three Friends Free – A Children’s Story of Voluntaryism
The Liberator is a 64GB wafer flash drive filled with books in PDF/ePub including BOTH of Etienne’s books: “Government” AND To See the Cage is to Leave It, documentaries, podcasts, MP3s, short videos, and music from the truth movement’s leading artists. New 2025/2026 V2.3 Version!! The credit card-sized format makes it convenient to keep in your wallet to share and copy easily. You are authorized and encouraged to copy your Liberator for your friends AND the Liberator includes stickers that print on readily available Avery label paper to wrap commodity 64GB flash drives available on eBay for as little as $3 each.
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Cool !
Thanks.