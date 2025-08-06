The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

More of the same media and tech industry insanity:

> Celebrating this new fusion energy construction project to support OpenAI ~ and only in the final footnote adding:

"Despite billions of dollars of investment, scientists and engineers still have not figured out a way to reliably generate more energy with fusion than it takes to create and sustain the reaction."

No mention of the price tag, either, on this monumental gamble.

Elana Freeland's book "Geoengineered Transhumanism" goes into how this resumption of a deadly industry has been teed up for us to endure today. Is this "fusion plant" going to utilize the Thorium processor methodology so it can run on nuclear waste? or is it just the same old shit different day?

