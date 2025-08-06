The startup backed by OpenAI's Sam Altman and SoftBank's venture capital arm aims to produce clean energy.

by Prabhat Ranjan Mishra

AWashington-based company has started the construction of a nuclear fusion facility in Chelan County, Orion. Helion Energy aims to produce low-cost, clean electric energy using a fuel derived from water.

The plan is to produce electricity from fusion by 2028 and supply the power to Microsoft data centres.

“Today is an important day – not just for Helion, but for the entire fusion industry – as we unleash a new era of energy independence and industrial renewal,” said David Kirtley, Helion’s co-founder and CEO.

“Since we founded the company, we have been completely focused on preparing fusion technology for commercialization and getting electrons on the grid. Starting site work brings us one step closer to that vision.”

Generating zero-carbon electricity

The energy company, focused on generating zero-carbon electricity, choose the Chelan County site for its ready access to transmission and legacy of energy innovation.

Called Orion, the project is expected to connect to Washington’s primary power delivery networks, allowing it to connect to the same grid just upstream of the Microsoft data centers.

In 2023, Helion announced the world’s first power purchase agreement (PPA) that will provide energy from the plant to Microsoft by 2028, with Constellation Energy serving as power marketer. With site work now underway, Helion remains on track to meet that goal, according to a press release.

World’s pursuit of clean and abundant power

“Fusion represents an inspiring frontier in the world’s pursuit of clean and abundant power,” said Melanie Nakagawa, CSO and CVP Energy, Connectivity, and Sustainability at Microsoft.

“While the path to commercial fusion is still unfolding, we’re proud to support Helion’s pioneering work here in Washington state as part of our broader commitment to investing in sustainable energy.”

Commercial fusion power plant

With its previous prototype, Trenta, Helion was the first private company to achieve a fuel temperature of 100 million degrees Celsius (180000032 degrees Fahrenheit), which is generally considered the required operating temperature for a commercial fusion power plant.

Helion revealed that it began building in Malaga, Washington, on land it is leasing from the Chelan County Public Utilities District (PUD). This followed a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) through Washington’s comprehensive environmental review process, SEPA. Since 2023, Helion has been actively engaging with local and state stakeholders – including government agencies, as per

Helion will continue to work through the remaining steps in the permitting process to construct and operate a commercial fusion power plant on the site.

Helion advancing fusion with its prototype Polaris

Fusion generates electricity by ramming atoms into each other, releasing energy without emitting significant greenhouse gases or creating large amounts of long-lasting radioactive waste. But despite billions of dollars of investment, scientists and engineers still have not figured out a way to reliably generate more energy with fusion than it takes to create and sustain the reaction, reported Reuters.

The startup, backed by OpenAI’s Sam Altman and SoftBank’s venture capital arm, is still working on how to do that with its current prototype, called Polaris, that is housed in Everett, Washington.

