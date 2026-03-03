Etienne Note: I am illustrating this with our White Rose MUCHO GRANDE visualization of the infestation of the Trilateral Commission in every major position of power going back decades through both Republican and Democrat administrations. We would like to update this with the current crop of TC moles. Contact me if you are interested in sponsoring.

An illustration of cryptocurrency coins with the $TRUMP coin. Illustration: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

by Patrick Wood

Since Trump, Bessent, Warsh, or other Techbros in Washington, DC don’t directly belong to the Trilateral Commission, I had to follow the money to find out who will profit most, and the list is impressiv: the full Trilateral Commission membership list (April 2025) reveals multiple members positioned to profit from the USD1/RWA tokenization ecosystem and Tether, beyond Larry Summers — and the connections are not incidental.

Since Trump, Bessent, Warsh, or other Techbros in Washington, DC don’t directly belong to the Trilateral Commission, I had to follow the money to find out who will profit most, and the list is impressive: the full Trilateral Commission membership list (April 2025) reveals multiple members positioned to profit from the USD1/RWA tokenization ecosystem and Tether, beyond Larry Summers — and the connections are not incidental.

What emerges is not a conspiracy but a convergence of institutional positioning: TC members at BlackRock, Goldman, Apollo, KKR, Coinbase, and Ribbit Capital are all independently moving into tokenization infrastructure that USD1 is designed to serve as the settlement layer for. Whether coordinated or not, the Trilateral Commission’s North American membership reads like a who’s who of entities that benefit most from the private programmable dollar architecture USD1 is building — with Larry Summers as the ideological anchor connecting the old dollar system to the new one.

Here is what I found.

Faryar Shirzad — Chief Policy Officer, Coinbase — is the most direct TC member with crypto profit exposure. Coinbase is USD1’s listed exchange partner and is the same platform Epstein invested in at Series C. Shirzad sits at the intersection of TC membership, crypto exchange profit, and Washington regulatory lobbying — his role is to shape the very Clarity Act framework that benefits USD1.

Yuga Cohler — Senior Staff Software Engineer, Coinbase, and a David Rockefeller Fellow of the TC — places Coinbase institutional ties inside the Commission’s next-generation leadership pipeline.

Sigal Mandelker — General Partner, Ribbit Capital — Ribbit is a fintech/crypto venture firm that has backed Coinbase, Robinhood, and multiple stablecoin infrastructure companies. As former Undersecretary of Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Mandelker uniquely bridges the sanctions enforcement world that USD1 critics say the stablecoin circumvents.

BlackRock: The Critical Connective Tissue

Two TC members are positioned at the apex of the BlackRock-WLF connection:

Laurence D. Fink — Chairman and CEO, BlackRock — The most powerful figure in traditional finance who is actively bridging TradFi and crypto. BlackRock’s BUIDL tokenized fund — the world’s largest tokenized Treasury fund — uses Securitize as its tokenization platform. That same Securitize is now WLF’s RWA tokenization partner for the Maldives deal and future asset token issuances. Fink personally attended the WLF World Liberty Forum at Mar-a-Lago in February 2026.

Thomas Donilon — Chairman of the BlackRock Investment Institute — Donilon serves as the strategic research arm directing BlackRock’s macro positioning, including its $70B Bitcoin ETF dominance. Formerly, National Security Advisor to Obama.

Goldman Sachs and Apollo

Jared Cohen — Co-Head of Applied Innovation and President of Global Affairs, Goldman Sachs — Goldman CEO David Solomon attended the WLF World Liberty Forum in February 2026, signaling institutional alignment with USD1’s financial infrastructure. Cohen is Goldman’s point person for technology policy, placing him directly in the AI-crypto regulatory conversation.

Scott Kleinman — Co-President, Apollo Global Management — Apollo has emerged as one of the leading institutional players in RWA tokenization, actively tokenizing private credit products that compete with and complement WLF’s emerging asset token platform.

KKR Network

David Petraeus — Partner, KKR — KKR has been aggressively tokenizing its private equity and infrastructure assets; TC member Vance Serchuk (Executive Director, KKR Global Institute) and Luis Téllez Kuenzler (KKR Mexico Country Head) extend this network within the Commission.

Regulatory Chokepoint: FSB Chair

Klaas Knot — President of the Dutch Central Bank and Chair of the Financial Stability Board (FSB) — The FSB is the global body setting regulatory standards for systemic stablecoins. Knot does not profit from USD1 or Tether directly, but as FSB Chair he is the single most powerful regulatory arbiter over whether USD1 achieves global systemic status or gets throttled.

Other Banking Interests (partial)

Ajay Banga – President of the World Bank

Mugur Isarescu – Governor, National Bank of Romania, Bucharest; former Prime Minister

Angelos Gregoriades – Non-Executive Board Member of the Central Bank of Cyprus; Honorary Consul of Slovakia in Cyprus; Business Consultant and former Chairman of KPMG in Cyprus, Nicosia.

Klaas Knot – President of the Dutch Central Bank, and Chair of the Financial Stability Board (FSB)

Signe Krogstrup – Governor at the National Bank of Denmark, Copenhagen

Olli Rehn – Governor, Bank of Finland, Helsinki; former European Commissioner

It is safe to say that every company that is represented on the Trilateral Commission will be primed to take advantage of USD1 and Tether. Further, the Trump empire stands to make not just billions, but trillions.

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.