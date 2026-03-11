by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Story at-a-glance

Mercury-based dental fillings have largely disappeared from private dental offices but remain common in public systems where patients have the least ability to refuse them

These fillings persist not because they’re safer or more effective, but because insurance coverage and institutional defaults still favor mercury as the cheapest option

Children, pregnant women, low-income families, incarcerated individuals, and military populations receive a disproportionate share of mercury fillings due to limited choice

Mercury from dental fillings releases vapor over time, leading to ongoing exposure that places developing brains and sensitive tissues at higher risk

The fastest way to eliminate mercury exposure from dentistry is to change the default: refuse mercury at the chair, demand that insurance plans cover composite resin and other mercury-free materials at the same rate, and push institutions to stop stocking amalgam altogether

If you can afford a private dentist, you probably won’t see a mercury filling again. But if you’re a child on Medicaid, an inmate, or a service member relying on military dental care, mercury amalgam — a material that’s roughly half mercury by weight — may still be the default material placed in your mouth. But not because it’s better — because it’s cheaper.

Many people assume mercury fillings disappeared from dentistry years ago. They haven’t — they’ve just moved out of sight. The reason isn’t clinical. Safer alternatives exist. The reason is structural — rooted in how coverage works, what language gets used and who benefits from keeping the default unchanged.

How that toxic material still ends up in people’s mouths is the focus of a detailed interview with Charlie Brown, founder and president of Consumers for Dental Choice, an advocacy organization that has worked for decades to end the use of mercury-based dental fillings in the U.S. and internationally.1

Brown has spent decades in the policy battles, insurance negotiations and international agreements aimed at ending dental mercury use. His account explains how this system persists, who it leaves behind and what it actually takes to change it.

How Mercury Fillings Persist Despite Modern Alternatives

In the interview, Brown explains that the use of mercury fillings have declined sharply in many private dental offices, yet they remain common in public programs such as Medicaid, prisons, military systems and tribal health services. This toxic exposure is no longer evenly distributed; it concentrates among children, pregnant women, low-income families, and institutionalized populations who can’t easily refuse treatment.

•Insurance rules drive mercury use more than clinical need — In September 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a safety communication recommending that amalgam not be used in children under 6, pregnant or nursing women, people with kidney disease, or those with neurological conditions.

Yet as Brown explains, many insurance plans still reimburse mercury fillings as the default and cheapest option. When safer alternatives cost more out of pocket, families face a financial penalty for choosing the material the FDA itself flagged as risky — which pushes mercury use by default.

•The word “silver” hides what’s actually in your mouth — According to Brown, many dentists continue to call mercury amalgam “silver fillings,” a term promoted by the American Dental Association despite mercury making up roughly half of the material by weight. This wording reduces informed refusal because patients don’t realize they’re agreeing to mercury exposure.

•Environmental damage turned the tide against mercury fillings — Brown explains that advocacy campaigns gained traction once mercury fillings were framed as an environmental pollutant, not just a patient safety concern.

Every amalgam filling that’s placed, replaced or cremated with a body releases mercury. That mercury enters wastewater, contaminates rivers and accumulates in fish — creating a cycle where communities pay twice: once for the filling and again for the environmental cleanup and food-chain contamination.

•Progress has been fastest where policy removed mercury from the market entirely — Ending manufacturing, importing or exporting amalgam forces dentistry to modernize because the material simply becomes unavailable. International agreements like the Minamata Convention — a global treaty designed to phase out mercury across industries — show that once an end date exists, usage drops rapidly.

Who Pays the Price for Mercury Fillings — and What Actually Forces Change?

Brown highlights that children of color, low-income families and people in institutions receive mercury fillings at higher rates than the general population. This happens because they rely on public programs where choice is limited, not because their dental needs differ. However, workplace exposure adds another layer of harm.

Mercury vapor doesn’t only affect dental patients. Dental assistants and hygienists — positions overwhelmingly held by women — breathe mercury vapor every time an amalgam filling is placed, drilled out or polished, often in small operatories with limited ventilation.

Studies have found elevated urinary mercury levels among dental workers compared to the general population, and the exposure accumulates over a career.2 If you or someone you know works in dentistry, this is a workplace safety issue, not just a patient choice issue.

•Consumer behavior consistently shifts outcomes when exercised — One practical insight is that dentists stop using mercury when patients routinely refuse it and take their business elsewhere. Brown emphasizes that asking a simple question — “Do you still place mercury fillings?” — pressures clinics to change.

•Changing what insurance pays for is the fastest route to reform — Brown argues that disclosures alone fail because they’re inconsistently enforced and often countered by reassurance from dentists. When insurance stops paying for mercury and reimburses alternatives equally, usage drops immediately because there is no financial incentive to continue.

•The mechanism keeping mercury in use is institutional inertia — Dental associations that hold patents on amalgam benefit from maintaining the status quo, according to Brown. This creates resistance to modernization even after scientific and regulatory bodies acknowledge the risks.

•From a biological standpoint, mercury exposure is continuous, not one-time — Brown explains that mercury releases fumes continuously rather than remaining inert. It’s the only metal that’s liquid at room temperature, which means it continuously releases vapor from the filling surface — it doesn’t sit inert the way gold or ceramic would.

Mercury amalgam is a mixture — not a chemical bond — which means mercury atoms escape the surface as vapor, especially when heated by chewing, grinding or drinking hot liquids. Think of it like ice slowly sublimating in a freezer: you don’t see it happening, but the mass gradually decreases.

These vapors travel through your bloodstream and accumulate in sensitive tissues, which explains why long-term exposure matters more than the initial placement. Over time, this accumulation has been associated with a range of health effects, including tremor, memory disturbance, mood changes, fatigue, and markers of kidney stress such as elevated protein in the urine.

•Mercury binds readily to sulfur-containing proteins in neural tissue — This is why your brain and central nervous system are primary targets — and why children and developing fetuses, whose nervous systems are still forming, face the greatest risk. Brown’s central argument is straightforward: no clinical benefit justifies continuous exposure to a known neurotoxin when safer alternatives have been used safely for decades.

A common response to these concerns is that amalgam has been used for over 150 years and that the dose from a single filling is too low to cause harm. But historical longevity of use is not the same as proof of safety — lead paint was used for centuries before its risks were formally acknowledged.

And while a single filling may release mercury at levels below acute toxicity thresholds, the relevant question is what happens over years or decades of continuous low-level exposure, particularly in people with multiple fillings. The FDA’s 2020 safety communication reflected exactly this concern: that certain populations face cumulative risk that earlier assessments did not adequately account for.

Individuals with a choice already avoid mercury, while those without choice bear the burden. Understanding how these systems operate gives you a clear target for action: asking questions, refusing deceptive language and pushing insurers and institutions to change default policies.

How to Remove Mercury from Your Dental Care Decisions

If what you’ve read so far makes you concerned — for yourself, your children, or people in your community who don’t get a choice — the rest of this article is about what to do with that concern. The root cause of ongoing mercury exposure isn’t a lack of knowledge.

It’s default systems that steer people toward mercury unless someone actively interrupts the process. When you change the default, you remove the exposure. The five steps below are designed to be realistic whether you’re choosing your own dentist, navigating an insurance plan, or in a position to change policy for others.

1.Start by making mercury-free dentistry your non-negotiable baseline — Treat mercury the same way you treat lead or arsenic: it doesn’t belong in your body. When you call or visit a dental office, ask one clear question before anything else happens. The words: “Hi, I’m looking for a dentist. Can you tell me — does your office place mercury amalgam fillings on any patients, including children?”

If the answer is yes, or if the receptionist says “we use silver fillings,” that office is not aligned with your health. This single question saves you time, stress and long explanations later, and it immediately filters out clinics that still rely on outdated materials.

2.Refuse deceptive language and stop the appointment if it appears — If you hear the words “silver filling,” pause the conversation. That term hides the presence of mercury. Take that as a red flag because it signals that informed consent is not the priority. Your leverage is simple: you decide who treats you, and you can walk out. Walking away from misleading language protects you and sends a message that other patients notice.

3.Override insurance-driven defaults before treatment begins — If you’re on a dental plan, especially Medicaid or an employer-sponsored policy, ask what material is covered as the first option. If mercury is listed as standard, state clearly that you want a mercury-free material. Ask what alternatives are available, what they cost and whether any portion is covered.

If the plan penalizes you financially for refusing mercury, put your objection in writing. Send it to your insurance company’s member services department — the address is on the back of your insurance card or on your plan’s website.

If you’re on Medicaid, send a copy to your state’s Medicaid director as well. If your dental coverage comes through an employer, send a copy to your HR or benefits manager and ask them to review the plan’s default material policy. Even one written objection creates a paper trail that insurers are required to track — and enough of them trigger a policy review.

4.Use your role, if you have one, to change the rules for others — If you help manage benefits at work, in a school system or in a public program, push to remove amalgam from covered services entirely. When mercury stops being reimbursed, it stops being placed. This step protects not only you but also children, pregnant women, and people who never get asked what they want in the first place.

5.Create visible demand in your local community — Call two or three dental offices and ask if they’re mercury-free. Tell friends, parents at school or coworkers what you learned. Post reviews that praise clinics that refuse mercury altogether. Demand shifts markets faster than arguments, and dentists respond when they see patients choosing offices based on this single issue.

Each of these steps removes a piece of the system that keeps mercury in mouths. When enough people change the default, the exposure ends.

6.If you already have mercury fillings and can’t afford removal right now, reduce your vapor exposure in the meantime — You don’t need to panic, but you can take simple steps to lower your daily exposure while you plan for safe removal. Avoid chewing gum on the side with amalgam fillings, as repetitive chewing significantly increases mercury vapor release. Be cautious with very hot beverages and foods, which also accelerate vaporization.

Don’t have amalgam fillings whitened or polished — both procedures disturb the surface and spike vapor release. And avoid any dental work on amalgam fillings by a dentist who doesn’t follow a safe removal protocol, because drilling without proper precautions exposes you to far more mercury than the filling releases on its own. These steps buy you time while you find a qualified biological dentist and get your health in the right place for safe removal.

Choose a Biological Dentist for Further Care

Biological dentists have undergone training that equips them to view and treat your oral health as an integral part of your overall health. They’re also trained in how to safely remove mercury fillings. The unsafe removal of your mercury fillings could expose you to toxic amounts of poisonous mercury.

Before scheduling amalgam removal, work with your integrative practitioner to ensure you’re healthy and your body’s detoxification pathways are well supported — this typically means optimizing nutrition, gut health and mineral status.

The reason for this preparation is practical: during removal, even with proper safety protocols, some additional mercury exposure is possible. A body that is nutritionally depleted or under immune stress will handle that exposure less efficiently. To help you on your search for a biological dentist, refer to the resources below:

•Consumers for Dental Choice

•Dental Amalgam Mercury Solutions (DAMS) — Email them here or call 651-644-4572 for an information packet

•Holistic Dental Association

•Huggins Applied Healing

•International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine (IABDM)

•International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT)

•International Association of Mercury Safe Dentists

•Talk International

FAQs About Mercury Fillings

Q: Are mercury fillings still used today?

A: Yes. While many private dental offices have phased them out, mercury-based amalgam fillings remain common in public systems such as Medicaid, prisons, military health services and some tribal programs. Their continued use is driven by insurance coverage rules and institutional defaults, not because they offer health advantages.

Q: Why do some dentists call them “silver fillings”?

A: The term “silver filling” is a marketing label promoted by dental trade groups. In reality, these fillings contain roughly half mercury by weight. Using the word “silver” obscures the presence of mercury and reduces informed decision-making for patients.

Q: Who is most likely to receive mercury fillings today?

A: Children, pregnant women, low-income families, incarcerated individuals, and people relying on public insurance are more likely to receive mercury fillings. This is not due to different dental needs, but because these groups often lack the ability to refuse or choose alternatives.

Q: How does mercury from fillings affect my body over time?

A: Mercury from dental amalgam releases vapor continuously. That vapor enters your bloodstream and accumulates in tissues such as your brain and kidneys. Long-term exposure has been associated with neurological symptoms and kidney stress, with developing brains being especially vulnerable.

Q: What actually reduces the use of mercury fillings?

A: The most effective changes occur when insurance policies stop covering mercury or reimburse mercury-free alternatives equally. Consumer refusal also matters. When patients consistently ask for mercury-free dentistry and take their business elsewhere, dental practices and insurers adjust quickly.

