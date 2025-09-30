The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

denise ward
42m

I think we're tying ourselves up in knots. There is nothing wrong with disagreement because we each are unique with our own opinions. There is too much pressure to agree. In the 90's it was good form to debate. I'd like to see that sensibility return. Debate is good because it gets us to air our differences and remain friendly. And we all have differences. Do you want to surrender and agree with someone else just to "keep the peace"? We are bad at disagreement because we don't practice it enough and have lost the elegance. It could be a thing to admire rather than beat out of us. Today there is too much priority to be agreeable and I find that rather distasteful. But we can disagree and still get along. We just need to practice it and not feel bad because we disagree!

certifiably Roger W. Former
8h

This chart brings clarity to the general topic of political beliefs and practices: tinyurl.com/4xrhnnva

