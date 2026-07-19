The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Ron Greenstein's avatar
Ron Greenstein
19m

While to a human mind these ideas are understandable or obvious, however, to a heart burdened by fears, desires, and weaknesses, "understanding" maybe blurred by vagueness, defensiveness, and/or dishonesty.

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