by Jim Hoft

On Wednesday Real America’s Voice White House reporter Brian Glenn asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about the trillions in fraudulent Medicaid and Medicare payments that have been going overseas.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) held her DOGE subcommittee hearing earlier in the day and announced the group’s findings. The subcommittee has found $2.7 trillion in improper and fraudulent government payments since forming their subcommittee.

This number came from a report late last year on government waste.

According to NewsNation the federal government spent $2.7 trillion in payment errors since 2003.

That number was discovered last year before DOGE launched an in depth investigation into government waste.

$2.7 TRILLION of YOUR money. Down the drain. Tomorrow, the @DOGECommittee will EXPOSE the waste, fraud, and abuse of improper payments doled out by the federal government. WATCH the video below and TUNE IN tomorrow at 10AM! pic.twitter.com/qvzpHsuT7L — DOGE Subcommittee (@DOGECommittee) February 11, 2025

On Wednesday Brian Glenn asked Karoline Leavitt about the shocking amount of fraud that government investigators already discovered.

Brian Glenn: “I want to go back to DOGE for just a second. Earlier the subcommittee headed by Chairman Marjorie Taylor Greene, her and her staff discovered $2.7 trillion in improper payments to Medicare, Medicaid, overseas, to people who should not have gotten it, some in this room might have missed that press conference. Can you elaborate on what the President is thinking at this point?”

Karoline Leavitt: “Well, again, that’s another example, there is a very long list of the fraud, waste, and abuse that DOGE is identifying on a daily basis. Elon Musk also talked yesterday about Social Security payments that are going out the door for people who are no longer with us, unfortunately. I would say that is certainly fraud. There is also a lot of contracts they’ve identified that, just as a hypothetical example, are a million bucks been only $500,000 went out the door, so where’s the rest of that cash? And so, that’s the thing — those are the things that DOGE is working on every single day and I would just are mind everybody in this room, this is what President Trump campaigned on doing. He’s delivering on a promise that 77 million people elected him to do.”

Here is the video.

