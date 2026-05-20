The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
2m

BULLSHIT

My Baji and Pakora are better than anything else.

Instead on shitting on Human ingenuity... why don't you report on HEK-293...

Coke Pepsi and Nestle who literally use aborted fetus cells in YOUR FOOD?

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/force-fed-cannibalism-at-the-wef

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
30m

The Tobacco Industry techniques of addiction were applied to the Food Industry .

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