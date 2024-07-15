Meet the CEO from Marathon Strategies

Marathon Strategies is a political consulting firm lead by Phil Singer. Phil is proud of his “complex corporate and political communications” that he learned while holding senior positions for Chuck Schumer, Hillary Clinton, and John Kerry.

Politics is one big club you and I will never be in.

Texas Republican Payments to Marathon Strategies

Brian Harrison - $156,142.83

I’ll start with Brian because he’s my favorite - Brian was the chief of staff for Trump's Health & Human Services. Brian was proud of how he worked closely with Dr. Fauci in the development of Operation Warp Speed.

For those that don’t know, Operation Warp Speed handed over $18 billion to big Pharma companies for a vaccine they already had ready to go. The American tax payer paid Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson for research and development that had already been completed, we paid for Pfizer’s vaccine supply that netted them record breaking profits in 2022, and the only thing Americans got in return was an increase in excess deaths, heart attacks, strokes, miscarriages, and a lot more problems.

Brian claims to fight back against vaccine mandates and COVID tyranny but my personal story exposes Brian is a LIAR! I’ve reached out to Brian’s office, I know he saw my replies on X, and he’s a political sellout who is working for the same people he pretends to fight against.

Debra Lehrmann - $506,851.04

Wow! A Texas Supreme Court Justice paid half a million dollars to Marathon Strategies. Debra is a prime example of how the system is rigged against us average citizens - she’s working for the same people who are destroying America which is why Texas uses abortion and other rights as a political toy to create division amongst us normal people.

Jon Cobb - $221,999.71

Jon Cobb was a 2016 Republican candidate for district 24 of the Texas State Senate. Jon is now on the city council for the city of Bee Cave Texas - my guess is I could find money laundering if I dug into Bee Cave.

Rodney Earl Anderson - $220,765.47

At this point trusting Conservatives is the same thing as trusting Democrats. Rodney is a former Dallas County Republican Chair and Former State Rep.

Kenneth Sheets - $260,316.23

Kenneth served the Texas House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017 representing part of Dallas. Hiding your tweets as a retired politician says a lot about you - what else are you hiding Kenneth?

Kristin Tassin - $176,183.12

Kristin was a candidate for the Texas State Senate in 2017/2018 and she’s been on the board for the Fort Bend ISD since 2013. Kristin knows exactly who she was paying for a campaign that didn’t result in a win.

Melisa Denis - $140,645.89

Of course Melisa came from KPMG - she worked for a corrupt financial organization and worked her way into more corruption. Melisa ran for election to the Texas House of Representatives and lost in November 2022 but she paid $140k to her political enemies before she lost.

Greg Travis - $135,999.64

Greg was a member of the Houston city council in Texas. He assumed office on January 2, 2016 and left on February 2, 2022.

Helen D Kerwin - $127,796.17

Helen describes herself as a MAGA Conservative Republican while paying Marathon Strategies $128k in 2024.

Kade Wilcox - $65,355.50

Kade ran for election to the Texas House of Representatives and lost in March 2022. Kade doesn’t have a political background but he knew to pay Clinton and Schemer’s people for consulting.

Wade Emmert - $18,421.98

Why would a Conservative who pretends to debate liberals pay Clinton and Schumer’s people for consulting? Because he’s another traitor like the rest of the people paying Marathon Strategies.

Leighton Schubert - $18,000.00

Leighton Schubert was a former republican member of the Texas House of Representatives from 2015 to 2018.

Matt Johnson - $10,500

“Justice Matt Johnson” is a Texas Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge. I don’t know much about Matt but I’m disgusted that he would pay Marathon Strategies for consulting.

