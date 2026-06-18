The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
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[Substack started it's 'screen drop' issue on this note to stop me from finishing it]

I worked for a real estate broker dealer for a couple of years. I reorganized the compliance desk and learned a bunch about the ROI of the different debenture offerrings they did over 15 years. The guaranteed 14% return offerrings were kept in a separate filing cabinet across the room, where a site visit by the SEC would be sure to miss them if they didn't know to ask for that specific debenture in an audit. They did that one 14%'er, and never did another one like it. I wondered if it was just a mistake on their part that they couldn't undo.

In the 1980 - 2000's, dumb money investors like me, were programmed to believe that 2-4% long term ROI is to be expected, and that's why you stay in the market without any expectation of immediate gain. 4% was considered decent to good. I have relatives who stuck with that model and left a LOT behind. But they were 10 - 20 years older than me. Inflation wasn't crushing and 30 - 40% of the labor market was still unionized - so they got benefits we don't even see today. The US Minimum Wage hadn't acheived it's downhill slide from 1968 to 1/3rd of a minimum life. Manufacturing still existed.

After reading "The Great Taking" by David Rogers Webb, and personally witnessing what the IRS is doing - I wouln't put my money where the IRS or anyone else could see it... and especially not a brokerage.

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