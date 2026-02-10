Everything in the DOJ’s Epstein files points to a single conclusion that no journalist will print: this is a satanic death cult and it predates civilization.

by The Wise Wolf and Lily-Rose Dawson

Last Friday night you probably did something normal.

Played a few games of pool at the bar. Took your kids to get ice cream and watched them make a mess of it. Sat on the couch with your wife and fell asleep before the movie ended. Grilled some burgers. Threw darts. Lost twenty bucks on the game and drove home happy. Normal Friday. Normal life. Normal people doing what normal people do.

Then there is the other half. The ones smoking cigars that cost more than your mortgage payment, drinking champagne bottled before Hitler crossed into Poland, moving through a world where money doesn’t buy freedom so much as it buys immunity. They do whatever they want. They get away with it. Every single time.

Last Friday night some billionaire asshat raped children on camera.

They use the footage to blackmail the men who run the world. The cameras are new. The ritual is not. Long before anyone had a lens, there were stone altars in the Valley of Hinnom where children burned alive to feed a god named Moloch while priests beat drums to drown out the screaming. The method evolved. The sacrament never did. Jeffrey Epstein did not invent this operation. He modernized it.

Epstein was not a predator who slipped through the cracks of a functioning system. He was a franchise operator. The latest in an unbroken line stretching from those pyres to a private island in the Caribbean where children were raped behind reinforced steel doors in a temple built for the same god those fires were lit for. The operation has its own priesthood. Its own rituals. Its own deities. And a body count older than Rome.

Every institution that should have stopped it answers to it instead. The courts. The intelligence agencies. Both parties. The press. The churches that will not say the word Revelation from the pulpit because it makes the donors nervous.

The only power that can shatter this machine is God. He will. Scripture tells you exactly how. But tonight the machine is running, the cameras are rolling, and the children are still fuel.

The Body They Swapped

On August 10, 2019, guards found Epstein dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. Both surveillance cameras covering his unit had failed. Both guards had slept through their rounds and falsified the logs. The most dangerous witness alive had been pulled off suicide watch weeks after a previous attempt. By morning the medical examiner ruled it suicide and the case was closed.

Dr. Michael Baden didn’t buy it. Baden has cut open more than 20,000 bodies. He ran the forensic panel on the Kennedy assassination. He reviewed the King autopsy. He served as New York City’s chief medical examiner. The Epstein family brought him in to observe, and what he found was not a hanging.

Multiple fractures in the hyoid bone and thyroid cartilage. A pattern virtually unprecedented in suicide by hanging. Common in exactly one scenario. Strangulation. Someone’s hands on his throat.

Then there was the face.

News cameras caught the body being wheeled out. The nose was wrong. Wider. Flatter. Structurally different from every verified photograph of Epstein in the preceding five years. The ears were wrong. Forensic scientists use ear morphology as a biometric identifier because ears are unique as fingerprints and do not change after death. You can stage a lot of things. You cannot reshape cartilage on a corpse.

They did not kill Jeffrey Epstein.

They swapped him out.

Some stranger ended up on a steel cart in lower Manhattan and the child rapist who could have brought down half the Western ruling class walked through whatever door opens when you have limitless money and intelligence contacts on three continents. The world spent five years fighting over murder versus suicide and missed the third option entirely: the man is alive. Protected. Breathing free air somewhere beyond the reach of every subpoena on earth.

A network reached into a maximum security federal prison. Killed the cameras. Neutralized the guards. Switched a living prisoner for a dead stranger. Controlled the narrative. Not one person in authority said a word. Not because they missed it. Because the people who did it own the people who would investigate it.

That is not crime. That is infrastructure.

The Intelligence Operation

In 2008, federal prosecutor Alexander Acosta signed a plea deal that makes your stomach turn. Epstein, linked by the FBI to the rape of at least thirty-six girls, some as young as fourteen, pled guilty to a single state charge. Thirteen months in county jail. Work release six days a week. Victims got nothing. Co-conspirators got blanket immunity. Files sealed.

Years later the Trump transition team asked Acosta to explain the deal. Vicky Ward reported his answer in the Daily Beast. Seven words: “I was told Epstein belonged to intelligence and to leave it alone.”

A federal prosecutor admitting he let a child rapist walk because someone above him said the man was a protected asset. Those seven words should have leveled Washington. Instead, Trump made Acosta his Secretary of Labor.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s father Robert owned the Daily Mirror and a publishing empire that made him one of the most powerful men in Britain. He was also, per Seymour Hersh and Gordon Thomas, a longtime asset of Israeli intelligence. When he fell off his yacht in 1991, six current and former heads of Israeli intelligence came to the funeral. Shimon Peres stood graveside and said Maxwell had done “more for Israel than can today be said.” Five words. They mean classified. They mean the services this man rendered are still state secrets three decades later.

Satan is called the Father of Lies and Mossad openly brags about waging war with lies… “I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.” - Revelation 2:9

Maxwell also ran the global distribution of PROMIS, a surveillance software package stolen from the American company Inslaw Inc. and reportedly fitted with an Israeli intelligence backdoor. Congress investigated the theft in 1993. House Judiciary Committee. Public record.

The spymaster’s daughter grew up in this world. She grew up to run Epstein’s operation.

Ari Ben-Menashe, former Israeli military intelligence, said publicly that Epstein and Maxwell ran a sexual blackmail operation for Israeli intelligence. Steven Hoffenberg, Epstein’s Ponzi scheme partner at Towers Financial, said before he died that Epstein himself claimed a direct connection to Mossad.

The prosecutor said intelligence. The spymaster’s daughter ran the operation. The military intelligence officer confirmed blackmail. The business partner said Mossad. Four independent sources. Same wall. You can look away. The wall doesn’t care.

The Blackmail Factory

Les Wexner built Victoria’s Secret into a global brand and then gave Jeffrey Epstein a Manhattan townhouse at 9 East 71st Street. Price: zero dollars. Value: seventy-seven million. No mortgage. No loan. No business arrangement that has ever been explained. One of the richest men in America handed a nine-figure property to a man whose wealth has never been traced to a single legitimate transaction and nobody asked why.

Maria Farmer asked why. She reported Epstein to the FBI in 1996. They ignored her. In sworn testimony she described the townhouse wired with cameras in every bedroom and bathroom. The island was rigged the same way.

Powerful men flew on the private jet. Flight logs are public record. They were brought to rooms where children were waiting. They raped those children. They were filmed doing it. And from that moment they were owned. Permanently. Completely. A man on video raping a child will vote how he is told, appoint who he is told, bury whatever he is told to bury, because the only alternative is total destruction. Career. Family. Freedom. Legacy. Gone in one news cycle. The rape was manufacturing. The blackmail was the product. The children were raw material fed into a machine that turns their suffering into control over nations.

Clinton flew on the jet twenty-six documented times. Trump called Epstein a “terrific guy” who liked women “on the younger side” in New York Magazine in 2002. Women on the younger side. Girls. Children. That is what “the younger side” means and Trump said it smiling. Trump appointed Acosta. Trump’s Attorney General William Barr was the son of Donald Barr, the headmaster who hired a twenty-year-old college dropout with no degree and no teaching credentials to teach at the elite Dalton School in 1974. The dropout was Jeffrey Epstein. Donald Barr also published a science fiction novel called “Space Relations” about a planet where oligarchs keep human beings as sex slaves. It is catalogued in the Library of Congress. I could not make this up because reality beat me to it.

Both parties.

One owner…

Epstein drew these.

Wexner co-founded the Mega Group in 1991 with Charles Bronfman of the Seagram dynasty. Twenty of the wealthiest Jewish-American businessmen in the country. No public meetings. No published membership. Maria Farmer testified under oath that Epstein and Maxwell described it to her as a “Jewish supremacist” operation.

Racists have tried to use this to indict an entire people. I will not hand them the knife.

Revelation 2:9. Christ Himself: “I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.” He named this phenomenon two thousand years before Epstein was born. Not a condemnation of Judaism. A surgical identification of imposture. People wearing a stolen identity to shield something satanic. Orthodox communities like Neturei Karta have said for decades that Zionism is not Judaism. They march in the streets with signs saying so. The Mega Group billionaires built their armor out of another people’s suffering and now every investigation dies the second someone says the word antisemitism. The guilty immunized by the pain of the innocent. The synagogue of Satan in a stolen prayer shawl. Christ saw it coming and put it in red letters so nobody could miss it.

The Temple Since Babylon

Epstein built a temple on Little St. James. Journalists used the word and never once stopped to wonder if it was literal.

Gold dome. Blue and white striped walls that match archaeological reconstructions of Mesopotamian ziggurats. Workers described a zodiac ceiling. Twin columns styled after Jachin and Boaz from Solomon’s Temple. And at the entrance: owl statues. The owl is Moloch. The Canaanite deity that devoured children in fire at the Topheth in the Valley of Hinnom, a place so evil its name became Gehenna. The Hebrew word for hell.

Behind the owls: reinforced steel doors. On an island where children were raped and no one could hear them scream.

After the media found it the owls disappeared. The building was gutted. But satellite images from before the scrub survive. And one detail the fact-checking apparatus of the internet swarmed to kill within hours: Epstein allegedly held a financial account under the name “BAAL.” Baal. The god Elijah mocked on Carmel. The god Jeremiah watched Israel crawl back to generation after generation. When multiple outlets published nearly identical dismissals in the same news cycle, all blaming an OCR error, you are not watching journalism. You are watching a system cauterize a wound.

A Babylonian temple. Owl statues of Moloch. A BAAL bank account. Children raped behind steel doors in a building designed for exactly that purpose. You either let the Bible interpret what you are seeing or you have decided the Bible is kitsch.

Leviticus 18:21: “Do not give any of your children to be sacrificed to Moloch.” Jeremiah 19:5: They “built the high places of Baal to burn their children in the fire.” Jeremiah was not writing theology. He was filing a crime report. Same gods. Same offerings. Same screaming. Three thousand years apart. The franchise never closes. It relocates. Babylon. Rome. London. A Caribbean island with a gold dome and a steel door and the same smoke Jeremiah smelled rising from the valley.

Ephesians 6:12. We wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world. Paul was not being poetic. He was writing an operational briefing. The force that walks a man out of a federal prison and leaves a stranger dead in his bed, that kills cameras and puts guards to sleep and folds prosecutors and buries investigations, is not human.

It is ancient. It is hungry. And it has been running this operation since before the flood.

The Coma and the Only Cure

Trump told America they would not need to vote anymore. On camera. The nation forgot before dinner. A network with intelligence ties, ritual infrastructure older than Rome, and the demonstrated ability to vanish a federal prisoner is raping children and using the tapes to dismantle the republic in daylight, and the average American is picking a streaming service. Buried in debt designed to bury them. Entertained by algorithms built to sedate them. Divided along lines drawn by the people who own both sides and profit from the hatred. And somewhere right now a child is behind a steel door and nobody is coming because the people who should come are on the tapes.

And the church. God help it. The institution Christ built for this exact war. It will not preach Revelation because it upsets people. Will not name principalities because it sounds insane. Will not fight the beast because fighting costs and the 501(c)(3) is worth more than the gospel. Elijah mocked Baal’s priests on Carmel and called fire from heaven. The Baptist called the Pharisees a brood of vipers with no communications strategy. Jesus braided a whip, beat the living tar out of the moneychangers, and flipped the tables because some evil does not get a dialogue.

It gets a whip.

If you can read about children fed to Moloch on an island with a Babylonian temple and a BAAL bank account and your first reflex is to check whether the source is respectable enough to share, something God put in you to protect the helpless has been killed. Find what killed it. You are running out of time.

Every institution is owned. Both parties answer to the same vault of tapes. The courts will not touch it. The press will not name it. The pulpit will not preach it. One power remains that cannot be filmed, leveraged, bribed, or buried. The Lord of Hosts. The Ancient of Days. The Lamb who let them drive iron through His wrists and walked out of a sealed tomb because death did not have jurisdiction over Him.

Revelation tells you how this ends. The beast and the false prophet go alive into the fire. The dragon is chained. Babylon falls screaming. The merchants of the earth weep because nobody buys their cargo anymore. Nobody buys their silence. Nobody buys what they have been selling since the serpent opened his mouth in the garden and whispered, “You will not surely die.”

The Lamb wins. He always was going to. The script was finished before the foundation of the world. Every Epstein, every Maxwell, every billionaire and prince and president who believed the cameras and the temples would protect them is going to stand before a throne that makes their islands look like sandcastles.

There will be no plea deal.

Maranatha.

(Come, Lord Jesus.)

