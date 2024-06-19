by Karen Kingston

June 18, 2024: Yesterday, Attorney General Kris Kobach broke the news that 4 other states will be joining Kansas in suing Pfizer for willfully concealing, suppressing, and/or omitting material evidence regarding the safety and efficacy of their mRNA injections.

Per the lawsuit, the Big pharma giant conspired with individuals from Health & Human Services, the media, universities, social media platforms, and other businesses and organization in order to manipulate the American people into receiving an injection that they would have otherwise declined if Pfizer had accurately disclosed their COVID-19 mRNA clinical data and adverse events reports to the public and US government.

Why Are 5 U.S. States Suing Pfizer and NOT Moderna?

Per this 4-minute video clip, Kobach addresses the unconscionable acts that Pfizer committed and the reason why he and other state Attorneys General are suing Pfizer first, and not Moderna or J&J.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA Products and Data Belong to Pfizer, NOT the US Government

Kobach explains that Pfizer researched, developed, (and manufactured) their COVID-19 mRNA injections independent of the Operation Warp Speed program, while demanding to maintain ownership and control of their clinical safety data, per their contract. This enabled Pfizer to suppress, manipulate, and misrepresent the actual harmful (and sometimes lethal) effects of their COVID-19 mRNA injections.

Per the press conference, Kobach reported that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla stated publicly that Pfizer did not participate in the Operation Warp Speed program to avoid government oversight and maintain control (and secrecy) of their data reports.

The $3 Trillion Dollar SubStack: How to Destroy Pfizer in Court

In January of 2023, I published a detailed analysis of the Pfizer contract, explaining how Pfizer conducted their own clinical trials and controlled their data independent of the FDA, US military, and US government, opening the Pharma Giant up to huge liability risks.

Per the contract, all of the data related to Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccines was and will continue to be generated by Pfizer (and BioNTech) without government funding, and Pfizer owns all of the data.

Per the contract, Pfizer controls the format of the data and is under no obligation to provide custom reports to the US government or military.

Throughout 2021 and 2022, I presented the details of Pfizer’s US government contract, including Pfizer’s ownership and control of the clinical efficacy and safety data.

Is This Pfizer’s Breaking Point?

With 4 other states joining Kansas in lawsuits against the Pharma Giant, these actions could be the breaking point for Pfizer and mRNA injections. I’d encourage citizens across America to contact their attorney general and state prosecutor’s office to file a similar suit against Pfizer. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a similar lawsuit against Pfizer last November.

Both the Demand Letter to have sheriffs remove COVID-19 mRNA injections from our community, as well as the analysis of Pfizer’s OWS contract contain a significant amount of evidence and reference citations that can be used in a court of law.

Psalm 52:6-7

View Source

