The ability to be (relatively) successful in the United States vs. other “government” tax farms is by some seen by some as something to celebrate. While I understand that the Art of Liberty Foundation has a high-quality audience of independent thinkers able to see through the lies, indoctrination and propaganda of the mandatory “government” schools, monopoly media, and algorithmic promotion/censorship of the DARPA Internet, I wanted to take a moment to help your friends, family and colleagues better understand the reality of their situation.

Tax Slavery is still Slavery No Matter How Well Disguised - The difference between a free man and a slave is the ability to say: NO. BTW, on a related note: The difference between being honorably enslaved and being a broke back (Tax) Slave is: Are you resisting? There is a hierarchy of chattel slavery and tax slavery ranging from honorable to traitorous filth and NOT understanding the reality of your situation is lower on the ladder because, as Goethe put it so eloquently: “None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free”

Many people have been successful in the United States because a tremendous amount of wealth was created through the hard money, available land, and light-to-non-existent “government” in the early days of the country that has carried over to this time. That hard money and freedom has been replaced with rapidly depreciating fiat paper tickets, base-metal tokens instead of coins, and an organized crime “government” ratcheting up surveillance and control.

Find your income level on the chart above to understand how much the organized crime banks and “government” will steal from you over a 40-year career & 20-year retirement. Details at Greatest-Theft.com

In the same way that a rancher might give some animals more paddock or better living conditions (stalls for horses) because of their value to the rancher, don’t believe you are a truly free human being because you have it better than most. The house slave wasn’t free just because they had it better than the field hand. Never forget: there is a gun to your head if you decide to stop paying, wielded by a shave-headed cult member that has been indoctrinated into the religion of Statism and will kill you if you resist.

The organized crime “Government” is running “Pimp Game” on the population to get them to go along with the Tax Slavery - A “pimp” is an individual who runs unethically manipulative techniques on women to get them to turn over their money to them, ostensibly for “protection.” This is essentially, in a nutshell, the same game that “governments” run on their populations to get them to semi-voluntarily turn over a significant portion of their income for “protection.” Many of the women, and undoubtedly some men, become psychologically and financially dependent on the pimp… the same way that many women and men become psychologically and financially dependent on the “government” Even when the women are abused or lied to by the pimp, many will stay loyal because of these techniques and the belief that they MUST have a Pimp/Man/Protector. Many Statists will, even after they have been repeatedly lied to and abused by the “government,” through lockdowns, mask mandates, involuntary servitude (drafts) and confiscatory taxation, to name a few abuses, will still self-identify as “Americans” (or Canadian, Australians, Englishmen, etc.) and stay loyal because of the techniques and belief that they MUST have a “Government”/Protector

The Organized Crime “Government” is Using DOZENS of Unethically Manipulative “Cult Indoctrination Techniques” in Their Mandatory “Government” Schools, Scouting Programs, Explorer Programs, and Police/Military Training to Create Unquestioning Obedience & Dependency in the Police/Military - In my book, To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, I break down DOZENS of unethically manipulative “cult creation techniques” the organized crime “government” and monopoly media use to indoctrinate the population into a religious devotion to the US flag, the US “Government” and having a ruling class. The “government” (and their accomplice Hollywood) have been tricking the population by controlling the information you receive about the legitimacy, desirability and necessity of having a “government.” They can even trick s The 4th of July Holiday is a Trick as Well - The 25th Technique I break down in the book is: National Holidays and Celebrations are Associated with the “Government” and Flag - I am replicating the entire page from the book below, but the executive summary is the “government” that is tax farming the population for more than 1/2 their income is giving an infinitesimal portion back in fireworks, parades, and a day off while forcing the population to work without pay for 5-6 months of the year when you include the overt taxes, covert taxes, and inflation, is engaged in a form of marketing known as “Anchoring” that I spell out in the book.

A page from To See the Cage is To Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. This is the 25th technique in the book, and it also includes the infamous “26th technique” that I have been mentioning in my podcast appearances.

25. National holidays and celebrations are associated with the government and flag- In another example of the marketing technique of “anchoring”, the government has mandated that certain days are set aside to celebrate it. Many Americans overlook the fact that the government is forcing them to work unpaid for five-six months out of the year, and celebrate a single day off that has been, in the case of the 4 of July, linked by the media and pop culture to feasting, drinking, parades, and parties at the lake!

Local governments typically provide fireworks events at taxpayer expense. In the parade examples below (ABOVE), the Boy Scouts are wearing white gloves to handle the holy flag. The artificial honor of the flag could have been technique 26, as the flag can not be thrown away when old but must be “retired” in an official ceremony conducted regularly by American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, Cub Scout, Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops, and others. The holy flag is ceremonially burned, and in some cases, its ashes are collected and buried.

A statue of the original Etienne de la Boetie with his famous quote that not all men are tricked by the unethically manipulative techniques of the rulers.

The tick of the 4th of July is very similar to the original Etienne de la Boetie’s observations from the 1560s where he broke down similar techniques used by monarchs and Caesars to trick the rabble into going along with “government. ”

1. On holidays, spectacles and feasts as tools of distraction

“Plays, farces, spectacles, gladiators, strange beasts, medals, pictures, and other such opiates … Roman tyrants invented a further refinement. They often provided the city wards with feasts to cajole the rabble, always more readily tempted by the pleasure of eating than by anything else.”

2. On the illusion of largess

“Tyrants would distribute largess, a bushel of wheat, a gallon of wine, and a sesterce: and then everybody would shamelessly cry, ‘Long live the King!’ The fools did not realize that they were merely recovering a portion of their own property, and that their ruler could not have given them what they were receiving without having first taken it from them.”

3. On the nature of servitude through delight

“Do not imagine that there is any bird more easily caught by decoy, nor any fish sooner fixed on the hook by worm‑y bait, than are all these poor fools neatly tricked into servitude by the slightest feather passed … Plays, farces, spectacles … were for ancient peoples the bait toward slavery, the price of their liberty, the instruments of tyranny.”

It’s not that there is nothing to celebrate on the 4th of July, because there were victories at the time over the tyranny of the monarchy.

The issue today is that the organized crime “government” is stealing a SIGNIFICANTLY larger portion of the population’s wealth while violently violating their natural law rights, spying on them, stealing the value out of their money through the inflation of fractional reserve banking and “quantitative easing.”

The “Government” is openly being run as a criminal enterprise where TRILLIONS of dollars are going out the back door to Wall Street, defense contractors, Big Pharma, Big Ag, etc. while the “president” takes payoffs including $400M 747s, selling tickets to dine with him, and running crypto scams.

The list of taxes today doesn’t include the new “tariffs” which are passed along to consumers as higher prices (a stealth tax) AND it doesn’t include the inflation of fractional reserve banking and “quantitative easing” which is another stealth tax.







The total is easily over 50%+ when those are included.

In addition, the organized crime “government” has eviscerated almost every single natural law right in the Bill of Rights from the 2nd amendment being shredded through Red Flag Laws, where Trump himself declared, “Take the guns first, go through due process second,” to the 4th amendment which is routinely disregarded at airports, courthouses, and traffic stops.

I was a firsthand witness to a friend’s car being searched, where the officer told my friend, “You have two choices: #1 We can search the car OR #2 We can search the car, but it takes longer.” Maryland alone has stolen over 5,000+ firearms and murdered Gary Willis, a 61-year-old man and one of the first Red Flag Law victims, who thought he had a 2nd Amendment and resisted having his gun stolen by the immoral, shave-headed gunmen of the state.

Finis! - The End of the Free Preview…

What is Behind the Paywall Today?

More Dank Voluntaryist Memes on the 4th of July!

About the Author

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media. He is an internationally recognized expert and speaker on voluntaryism and government illegitimacy, criminality and corruption. His original writings and research can be found at ArtOfLiberty.org and ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com

He is the author of the new book To See the Cage is the To Leave It – 25 Techniques That the Few Use to Control the Many which pulls back the curtain on one of history’s most successful psychological operations: The US government and the monopoly media have been using a variety of unethically manipulative techniques to get free and independent human beings to self-identify as “Americans” so they can be tax farmed. The techniques range from mandatory schools to anchoring/product placing the flag in moments of high positive emotion in movies and television shows. From a hidden curriculum in scouting to subliminal programming in television “programming”.

Boetie2 is also the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which breaks down how inter-generational organized crime centered around banking and central banking is robbing and controlling the population using the technique of “government” with puppet politicians and monopoly media/academia. His upcoming book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! explains how REAL freedom (voluntaryism) can provide all the legitimate non-redistributive services offered by “government” without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination and extortion.

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of “government,” and their partnership with monopoly media/academia. The foundation promotes voluntary free market solutions, charities vs. inefficient “government” aid based on extortion.

The foundation is the publisher of Important News from the Art of Liberty Foundation, The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation and Five Meme Friday - a weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that intergenerational organized crime interests are hierarchically controlling all three.

The foundation’s recent conference, Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference featured leading economists, legal scholars, and political theorists explaining how the free market can provide all the legitimate, non-redistributive services provided by monopoly “government” better, faster and cheaper without the waste, fraud, abuse and extortion.

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne at an event.

What is Behind the Paywall Today?

More Dank Voluntaryist Memes on the 4th of July!