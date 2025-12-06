The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Denise
Oh, the mass poisoning. Y’all are so stupid because you’re so poisoned. So if you want solutions, here, buy my book. I’ll tell ya everything you need to know. Wink, wink.

60Gigahertz2
4m

Bravo!! Except the guns do have one real purpose. Nobody in law enforcement at any level, really wants to go door to door and force inject anyone with anything - the way they did in Austria, Australia, and other countries in 2021. I spoke with a man from Panama City last year. He told me that for 6 months in 2020, ALL of the men in Panamanian towns and cities (controlled populations) were kept in their homes on lockdown. The women were allowed to leave the home for 4 hours a day to shop. Can you imagine what would happen if the police actually tried to enforce something like that on American men - especially American men with guns?

And guns allow the more aware portion of the population to survive an externally induced chaotic period. We now have enough nano-tech based programmed pathogens in our bodies (those how do not detox anyway) to be reduced to a febrile state when they are activated using electromagntic frequency sequencies. See the IP36 gene deletion information provided by Todd Callender, Esq. to start exploring how we have been contaminated in this specific way.

People without guns, cannot protect their food and water. People without guns can't protect themselves if they have to travel in uncertain times. Imagine what life would be like for those who are overweight during a serious food shortage. They would be followed home and robbed. Those folks need guns.

And the poisoning? I live in a place where shopping carts are full of soda drinkers. I am amazed at how little the population here knows about food safety, the toxification of every processed food they ever grew up with, the dangers of sugar in it's 50 forms, and on and on. Most people where I live know nothing about any of it. They still eat livermush which is now a massive dose of toxic hormones and pesticide residues. I see them staring at the factory produced bread and Ritz crackers full of glyphosphate/glyphosate and I want to say something. Sometimes I do and they are grateful. Sometimes I just keep going. Mostly, I tell everyone to check out FoodBabe.com and never go back to the habits from their childhoods.

We can never get enough books on how we've been poisoned because this is the most deep seated mind control psyop we suffer from. And we need a record for future class action lawsuits against the food industry. Even when I sufferred with IBD to the point of almost dying, changing food consumption was the most difficult thing I faced. I didn't know my IBD was caused by glyphosate inflamming my intestines, or I could have cured myself in 120 days. Instead it took 15 years... and giving up processed food completely took a very long time - even after I knew my health issue was caused by it.

