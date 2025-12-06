by jchristoff

How many gun owners are there in the United States? The answer is...more than any other country in the world. There are over 100 million gun owners in the US. Approximately 43% of all homes in the United States hold at least 1 firearm. There are nearly 500 million legal guns inside the United States right now. If we add in illegal guns, there’s plenty more.

Oddly enough, the communities that hold the most legal guns, have some of the lowest crime rates. That’s because criminals don’t generally want to engage with a population who are armed. This is also why most other governments have disarmed their citizens, by this point in the takeover attempt.

Criminals can’t conduct crime effectively, when their victims are armed. In the video below, we have a great example of American gun ownership.

As for the people who are taking over America (in the same way as they’re taking over the world), they don’t care about the guns in the United States.......and here’s why. This takeover started a long time ago and it’s designed to be a war where no shots are fired, until the very end. The war to takeover the United States has always been a covert psychological and poisoning based war. David A Hughes calls it an Omni War.

The great poisoning is what Catherine Austin Fitts calls it. As US citizens are preparing for a kinetic war with bullets and infantry (by arming themselves to the teeth), you simply send the Coca-Cola truck down the road........which the US citizens generally embrace. That’s why the guns will never matter, because this is about poisoning the US citizens into compliance. They’re attacking you (and winning) by poisoning your food, medicine, water and air.

The war on the US isn’t about guns. It’s about something more effective than guns. It’s about poisonous food, poisonous water, poisonous alcohol, poisonous medications, poisonous coffee, poisonous WIFI and poisonous air. It’s about producing a population too sick, too fat and too brain damaged to resist this ongoing communist takeover attempt.

This communist takeover attempt is described clearly in the video below but even telling people what’s really happening doesn’t matter......when the people hearing these facts are sick, fat and stupid. They won’t be able to organize their energy to push back effectively because they have no energy.....because they’re poisoned. Humans don’t work when they’re poisoned. They don’t. To enslave a human, you need them weak. Perpetual poisoning is how this is being done.

Saying that, no one in the US (or even the world) is born this sick, fat and stupid. This sort of citizen is manufactured over many consecutive generations of extreme poisoning. The US could never be conquered through military force. It’s impossible. The communists organizing this US takeover know this as well. The only way to conquer the United States is to poison it, until it’s too weak to defend itself.

The American food supply is the most toxic in the entire world on purpose. There are many toxic ingredients added to the US food supply, which are illegal in most other countries in the world. All vaccines are poison, and the US people inject more vaccinations per person, than any other people in the entire world. This means that US adults and their children are extremely poisoned. This isn’t an accident, misunderstanding or a call for more science. (In order to figure things out) This has always been the plan. Everything we see is by design.

This is why the current administration in the US government won’t go anywhere near removing even 1 vaccine from circulation. There can be no criminal-based governance of the people, unless the people are perpetually poisoned. You can only rule diseased, depressed and disoriented people. You can’t rule healthy, intelligent and empowered people. To poison, is to govern. On top of that, without poisoning the people within an inch of their lives, you certainly can’t finalize the communist takeover of the United States.

Each RX medication is poison to the human body. Although some medications are necessary in acute care emergencies, most medication users are simply poisoning themselves on cue, because this has always been the cross generational agenda. The medical system is actually the number one cause of premature death in the US. Guess who consumes the most toxic medication in the entire world? The people in the US of course. And now, the President of the United States is promoting Trump RX, cheaper poisons for US citizens.

When does the needle drop for the average person, in regards to them seeing that the people they cheer for are drowning them in a tsunami of poison? Just last week the Trump administration started promoting Ozempic, which is only more poison. Both political parties are involved. It’s a two-party relay race to your perpetual poisoning and never-ending exploitation. (In your weakened physical and mental state) If the people in government don’t keep poisoning the public, the government collapses.....because you can’t farm humans who are strong, wise and empowered.

The US has the most poisoned food supply in the world, they inject the most toxic vaccinations into themselves and their own children in the entire world, and they consume the most poisonous medications in the entire world. Is any of this a mistake? Of course not, which can be verified by a secret society whistleblower in 1969.

This was always the communist plot. Poison the United States back into the stone age. Guns don’t matter when you’re too fat, dumb and brain damaged to use them in a rational, logical and moral manner. And yes, the US is the most obese of all advanced nations in the world........because obesity is a poison issue. “Everyone to the motorized handicapped scooters and bring your assault rifles....” The ancient ruling group knows where and how to strike at their historical enemies........which is you, the people.

The weapons here being used against America (and the rest of the world) are Starbucks, McDonald’s, Costco, the hospital, the vaccine clinic, the toxic lines in the sky, Red Bull and all the other poisonous food and medical outlets. The companies you love and the institutions you trust have been slowly weaponized against you, to poison you into a state of full spectrum weakness.

Will guns do anything against covert infiltration like this? Of course not. And that’s why the great poisoning was organized in the first place. Currently, the US has the most obese people, the most people taking the most medication, the most diseased people and the most brain damaged people on the entire planet. Again, no American is born like this. They are manufactured to be like this, so this takeover attempt can occur.

Look at how the average US citizen can’t even comprehend their own extermination, inside this now completely overt communist takeover attempt. When you’re sick, brain damaged and broken.......you won’t have the mental or physical bandwidth to understand what’s really happening. The current administration in the US has promised to eliminate the income tax, promised DOGE refund cheques, promised to audit Fort Knox, promised to release the Epstein files, promised to come clean with the JFK assassination, promised to come clean with the MLK assassination, promised lower prices through tariffs (which is mathematically impossible) and now has promised tariff refund cheques sometime in 2026..........which won’t happen of course. You can lie all day long to poisoned people. Poisoned people don’t have the energy to react physically to such lies or ponder their options. Poisoned people are extremely compliant.

What about Trump’s ear (after the “assassination attempt“) which fully healed from a 223-caliber round (or bigger), in only 12 days? Grazing or direct hit, it doesn’t matter. How can any person not understand that this damaged ear was staged, to sell the public the idea that Trump was an anti-deep state player, an outsider and a “for the people“ character in this ongoing drama. How can anyone not see that this is why the incident in Butler was organized? I know why the average person can’t see it and the ruling group knows why as well. Because poisoned people can’t think straight. In fact, ear cartilage can’t even grow back, if missing. Hello.....

Who falls for this? Only poisoned people can fall for this. Physically weak. Mentally weak. The great poisoning came first and now we’re in the full-fledged communist takeover attempt. Guns will never matter unless the population are equipped with the IQ’s required to identify and eradicate evil. Currently, most Americans are cheering on the evil and hoping the next evil leader stops poisoning them and their loved ones. Not going to happen. The great poisoning (over the last 100 years) has lots to do with this adoration of evil. The answers and solutions to this problem should be obvious.

The answer to poisoning is un-poisoning. Read this book. You won’t need any more education after that. Find the strength inside of your weakened body and mind, to finally recognize that you’re being hunted by very clever historical big game hunters. These are the ancient ruling groups who hunt entire societies as sport. Godspeed and may we all get healthy in time to save ourselves and our loved ones. To remove this evil, we need to bring our minds, bodies and souls back online. May GOD help us all in this time of great historical evil, full spectrum poisoning and mass mind control.

