Etienne Note: The Subtitle of my book “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! Is: How Inter-generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia. I break down how most media is being monopolized and funded by the criminals themselves to ensure the “media” never explains what is really going on and is only used for distraction and deception.

by Jillionaire

No wonder ethical and objective investigative journalism has been suffering from a near death experience for the past 30+ years.

It’s a serious mistake to think we need to form an opinion about everything. 90% of our opinions are superfluous. Yet the news is constantly urging us to form opinions. This robbed us of concentration and inner peace. Opinions are like noses- everybody has one. Consuming the news is like having a whole face full of noses. Think of Marcus Aurelius, perhaps the greatest statesman of all time. He recommended exactly the same thing roughly 2000 years ago: ‘You are at liberty not to form opinions about all and sundry, thereby sparing your soul unrest. For the things themselves demand no judgments from you.’ Rolf Dobelli, Stop Reading the News

Via Mint Press & Grey Zone (2021)

“While other billionaires’ media empires are relatively well known, the extent to which Gates’s cash underwrites the modern media landscape is not. After sorting through over 30,000 individual grants, MintPress can reveal that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) has made over $300 million worth of donations to fund media projects including centres for investigative journalism.

Here are just a few complicit recipients of the Gates (depop) propaganda machine:

The Guardian (including theguardianorg) - $12,951,391

The Conversation- $6,664,271

Der Spiegel (Germany)- $5,437,294

BBC- $3,668,657

CNN- $3,600,000

The Daily Telegraph – $3,446,801

The Atlantic- $1,403,453

The New Humanitarian- $1,046,457 (choke on my coffee)

Al-Jazeera- $1,000,000

Medium - $412,000

Independent Television Broadcasting Inc. – $300,000

Independent Television Service, Inc. – $300,000

New York Public Radio – $77,290

Wide network of investigative journalism centers, totaling just over $38 million:

International Center for Journalists- $20,436,938

Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (Nigeria) – $3,800,357

The Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting – $2,432,552

Fondation EurActiv Politech – $2,368,300

International Women’s Media Foundation – $1,500,000

Center for Investigative Reporting – $1,446,639

InterMedia Survey Institute – $1,297,545

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism – $1,068,169

Internews Network – $985,126

Communications Consortium Media Center – $858,000

Institute for Nonprofit News – $650,021

The Poynter Institute for Media Studies- $382,997

Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (Nigeria) – $360,211

Institute for Advanced Journalism Studies – $254,500

Global Forum for Media Development (Belgium) – $124,823

Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting – $100,000

The list goes on and on and on and on and on…

Read the full article.

Documents show Bill Gates has given $319 million to media outlets to promote his global agenda - The Grayzone

News becomes ideology’s accomplice

‘Ideologies are among the stupidest things our brains have ever produced. These are essentially self-built mental prisons… The effect on the brain is like a high voltage current causing all sorts of impulsive actions and blowing every fuse. Avoid ideologies and dogmas at any price. Ideologies narrow your worldview and lead you to make terrible decisions.

News, in reinforcing confirmation bias, becomes ideology’s accomplice. We can see exactly this happening in political discourse: if you unleash a whirlwind of news on the population, it polarises the public. The problem is that people don’t realise when they have fallen prey to an ideology.’

Stop Reading the News, Rolf Dobelli

Shady Internews Network funded by USAID - nearly half a bil

In 2023, supported by Hillary Clinton, Bourgault launched a $10m IN fund at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI).

Via Zero Hedge & Infowars (Feb 9, 2025):

WikiLeaks published the bombshell report in the overnight hours that shows the massive taxpayer-funded state propaganda network – operating as a shady NGO – called “Internews Network”: USAID has pushed nearly half a billion dollars ($472.6m) through a secretive US government financed NGO, “Internews Network” (IN), which has “worked with” 4,291 media outlets, producing in one year 4,799 hours of broadcasts reaching up to 778 million people and “training” over 9000 journalists (2023 figures). IN has also supported social media censorship initiatives. The operation claims “offices” in over 30 countries, including main offices in US, London, Paris and regional HQs in Kiev, Bangkok and Nairobi. It is headed up by Jeanne Bourgault, who pays herself $451k a year. Bourgault worked out of the US embassy in Moscow during the early 1990s, where she was in charge of a $250m budget, and in other revolts or conflicts at critical times, before formally rotating out of six years at USAID to IN. Bourgault’s IN bio and those of its other key people and board members have been recently scrubbed from its website but remain accessible at archive.org. Records show the board being co-chaired by Democrat securocrat Richard J. Kessler and Simone Otus Coxe, wife of NVIDIA billionaire Trench Coxe, both major Democratic donors. In 2023, supported by Hillary Clinton, Bourgault launched a $10m IN fund at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI). The IN page showing a picture of Bourgault at the CGI has also been deleted.in has at least six captive subsidiaries under unrelated names including one based out of the Cayman Islands. Since 2008, when electronic records begin, more than 95% of IN’s budget has been supplied by the US government. IN’s funding doubled since 2016 to $124M in 2023.

Jeanne Bourgault - Women’s Media Network

Read the full Zero Hedge article: USAID Funded Massive ‘News’ Platform, Extending ‘Censorship Industrial Complex’ To Billions Worldwide

From the Internews website:

“Internews is a media support nonprofit working in 100+ countries. We train journalists, advance internet freedom, and help media outlets become financially sustainable – so that everyone has trustworthy information to make informed decisions and hold power to account.”

Internews was founded in 1982. Bye bye.

‘The way news is presented and the way that we access news has changed significantly over the last 15 to 20 years,’ says Graham Davey, Professor Emeritus of Psychology at Sussex University and editor-in-chief of the Journal of Experimental Psychopathology. ‘These changes have been detrimental to general mental health.’ Stop Reading the News, Rolf Dobelli‘

Until next time. Please use discernment when browsing through the ‘news’.

