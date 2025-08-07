The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TomNearBoston's avatar
TomNearBoston
2h

And in addition, always remember the principle of Dodge v Ford: the company's responsibility is to always maximize profits and dividends for the shareholders. Even if the leadership of the company cared about anything else (right), they are precluded from acting on any (purely hypothetical) pangs of human conscience.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture