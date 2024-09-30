by Candace Owens and Olive Barker

Janet Jackson was recently harshly criticized for saying this about Kamala Harris: “She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.” She added that she heard that Kamala’s father was white. This has become an issue because Kamala Harris is courting the black vote and may be downplaying the white side of her family that were reported to have been slave traders. Candace Owens investigated the claim and opened a can of worms in her last 3 podcasts. Kamala Harris’ book, The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, features a photo of Kamala with her purported paternal grandmother, Beryl. But it seems impossible because Beryl died in 1960 and Kamala wasn’t born until 4 years later in 1964. Kamala’s father, Donald Harris is a radical Marxist who was a professor of economics at Stanford University. He says that he was born in Jamaica in 1938, but there is no birth certificate for Donald Harris. Candace speculated that Oscar, Kamala’s reported grandfather, and Beryl never did marry and that Beryl was included in Kamala’s history to “blackify” her. Kamala’s father had worked for the Jamaica Information Service that was part of the government of Jamaica and Kamala’s mother’s father was the Deputy Secretary of the Government of India.

By Olive Barker

The mainstream media is back this week with more election shenanigans as they are now diving in head first to try to prove to the public that Kamala Harris is actually black.

But the problem is, the internet doesn’t believe Kamala Harris is actually black.

And just as the internet does when you feed it information, we do what we can to find out the truth. Which is exactly what happened when it was revealed in Kamala’s new book that she has a black paternal grandmother named Beryl Harris (Finegan).

The internet quickly able to debunk that statement after discovering that Beryl Harris died in July of 1960, four years before Kamala was born.

Kamala Harris was born in 1964 to an Indian American woman named Shyamala Gopalan, and a Jamaican American man named Donald J. Harris. Note that Jamaican does not mean black, that’s a common misconception.

How do we know all of this? We know all of this because Candace Owens released Kamala’s birth certificate and ancestral history on her show earlier this week. After she released that information, people began to ask questions about Kamala and why she was claiming she was black if she wasn’t.

Janet Jackson was one of those people.

“That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian. That her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered that her father was white.” – Janet Jackson

So then naturally, as the mainstream media does, they all produced similar headlines claiming that Janet Jackson was making false claims about Kamala’s race. Here are some of those headlines:

“Janet Jackson Repeats False Claims About Kamala Harris’s Race” – The New York Times

“Janet Jackson tells interviewer she’s heard Kamala Harris is not black, echoing election disinformation.” – NBC News

“Janet Jackson’s Kamala Harris Remarks Spark Blacklash.” – Newsweek

Instead of the media owning up to creating and spreading false information about Kamala’s background, they are now doing everything they can to smear Janet Jackson’s name, similar to what they did with her brother Michael Jackson. You remember the good ole “Wacko Jacko” headlines?

