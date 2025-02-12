by Jewish Daily Forward, NY Post and Whitney Webb

Howard Lutnick is a businessman who raised at least $85 million for Trump’s campaign and supported Trump due to his strong allegiance to Israel. Lutnick is the head of Cantor Fitzgerald that lost 658 employees on 9/11, yet he was not in the building as he decided to take his son to kindergarten on that day. He owns the home next door to the Jeffrey Epstein mansion in Manhattan, and his home was also previously owned by Les Wexner. Lutnick’s company, Cantor Fitzgerald, is involved in carbon markets and monitoring all real world assets. Cantor was recently revealed to be a 5% owner of Tether, a stablecoin cryptocurrency pegged to the US dollar, after a $600 million investment. – JW Williams

Summary by JW WIlliams

According to the Jewish Daily Forward, billionaire Howard Lutnick, 63, raised $75 million for Trump’s campaign, in addition to the $10 million he personally donated. While Lutnick gave to Trump in past election cycles, his enthusiasm for the former president soared this year because of Israel. “That was huge to me,” he said.

Lutnick has supported Jewish causes for many years. At a Trump rally in 2024, Lutnick yelled, “We must elect Donald J. Trump president because we must crush jihad!”

He is a donor to United Hatzalah, a Jerusalem-based Israeli emergency medical response group. Max Blumenthal exposed United Hatzalah following the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, for fabricating atrocities to increase financial donations: “United Hatzalah has spun out bogus tales of babies bakes in ovens as it closes in on a $50 million fundraising goal.”

Lutnick has also helped to fund Israel in its war on Gaza, according to Whitney Webb.

Are you interested in joining G. Edward Griffins online coalition? Are you interested in earning while educating those around you of the realties that are being rewritten or lied about? Become an affiliate today! Register Here!

9/11

On Sept. 11, 2001, Lutnick was CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, a company that does trillions of dollars of bond market trades daily and who made its New York headquarters in the North Tower of the World Trade Center, on floors 101 to 105. The 9/11 implosions killed 658 Cantor Fitzgerald employees. Lutnick himself survived because he took his son to his first day of kindergarten that day before going to work.

At a recent Trump rally, Lutnick claimed that his company gave $180 million to support the families of the deceased employees. However, The Forward reported that several 9/11 widows said their husband’s paychecks had stopped coming just days after the attack.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and ‘Little Red’

Howard Lutnick gave Ferguson an office on the 101st floor of the World Trade Center as a headquarters for her charity, Chances for Children. It is quite a coincidence that both Lutnick and Ferguson were not in the building when it was collapsed.

Sarah Ferguson revealed she was meant to be in the World Trade Center’s North Tower when the plane struck the building, but she claims she had been in an interview that had run late and was still enroute in a car when the buildings imploded. She claims that her charity’s mascot doll, Little Red, was found in the rubble and was later on show at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. The doll was originally made for a child named PJ who survived the 1995 Oklahoma City Bombings.

Somehow, the doll “came down through the rubble and landed fully intact.” This seems implausible, similar to finding hijackers’ passports in the rubble.

Interestingly, Sarah, Duchess of York, knew Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender very well. She went into debt after her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996 and owed her former personal assistant, Johnny O’Sullivan over $100,000 in salary. According to SheKnows, Ferguson turned to Epstein to help settle the issue and he restructured her debt, got O’Sullivan to agree to a $20,000 settlement and Epstein paid off her tab. The entire deal was arranged by Ferguson’s ex, Prince Andrew. The Prince gave a devastating interview about his relationship with Epstein in 2019.

Jeffrey Epstein lived in the mansion at 9 East 71st Street in Manhattan where sexual abuse of girls was filmed for the purpose of blackmail, according to reports. The mansion had previously been owned by billionaire Les Wexner who owned Victoria’s Secret and other companies. The home was transferred into a trust controlled by Epstein. Wexner was Epstein’s money-management “main client.”

Howard Lutnick bought the home next door to Epstein that had also been previously owned by Les Wexner for “10 dollars and other valuable consideration” and Lutnick took out a $4 million mortgage on the property the same day the sale was made.

In 2015, Lutnick held a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton next door to Epstein’s house.

Cryptocurrency

Please read Whitney Webb’s article, Howard Lutnick and the Commandeering of the Department of Commerce, for full details about the points summarized in this section.

Lutnick has been a major supporter of Trump’s extensive tariff regime in lieu of income tax. Lutnick will oversee the approval of the export of sensitive technology of national security interest abroad, negotiate free trade agreements, and oversee the patents office, among other roles. He has potential conflicts of interest regarding cryptocurrency.

Stablecoins Tether and Circle are pegged to the US dollar and have been buying US debt in the form of securities issued by the Treasury in order to “back” the issuance of their dollar-pegged tokens with a dollar-denominated asset. Tether’s impressive stash of Treasuries are custodied by Lutnick’s Cantor.

Cantor, which is “majority-owned by its CEO Lutnick,” was recently revealed to be a 5% owner of Tether after a $600 million investment, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal. The assumed largest shareholder of Tether, co-founder Giancarlo Devasini, reportedly told the paper that “Lutnick will use his political clout to try to defuse threats facing Tether.”

Tether and Cantor are also involved in the development and pricing of carbon markets/ carbon taxes through an affiliated company, Satellogic. Cantor was a pioneer of electronic carbon emissions trading and continues to promote climate finance as well as implementation of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which is United Nations Agenda 21. The goal is digitization, trading with blockchain and total control over real world assets (RWA).

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.