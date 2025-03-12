Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Cristina Laila

Who was behind this Biden autopen?

Last week Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey asked the Justice Department to investigate whether White House staffers exploited Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and issued far-left orders at the end of his presidency without his knowledge.

“I am demanding the DOJ investigate whether President Biden’s cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval,” Bailey wrote.

“If in fact Biden’s staffers were exploiting his mental decline, those orders are null and void,” he added.

Andrew Bailey cited Joe Biden’s decision to commute the federal death sentences of nearly 40 prisoners on death row.

“Staffers and the Vice President cannot constitutionally evade accountability by laundering far-left orders through a man who does not know what he is signing. If in fact this has been occurring, then all those orders are void,” Bailey said.

Bailey also cited special counsel Robert Hur’s report on Biden’s cognitive decline.

“In what was described as “the loudest public alarm about Joe Biden’s mental acuity,” Special Counsel Hur described Biden as an “elderly man with a poor memory” who could not even remember when he was Vice President or, even within several years, when his son passed away,” Bailey wrote.

Who was making the decisions?

Who was really running the country while Biden occupied the White House?

The Oversight Project has gathered every document they could find with Biden’s signature – ALL used the same autopen signature except for the announcement that he was dropping out of the 2024 election.

The Biden Autopen scandal is growing by the day.

On Monday, the Oversight Project revealed six criminals were pardoned by Biden’s autopen on December 30, 2022 while Joe Biden was vacationing and golfing in St. Croix.

Biden pardoned six criminals December 2022

The autopen pardons were all signed “at the City of Washington” while Joe Biden was in the US Virgin Islands.

Biden autopen pardon criminals while he was in St. Croix

