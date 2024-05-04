By Mike Stone

In the United States, we spend far more than any other industrialized nation on our healthcare, with a recent report from January 2023 by the Commonwealth Fund, an independent research group, stating that the US spends nearly twice as much as the average country. In 2021, the health expenditures per person, including government and private programs and out-of-pocket spending, was estimated to be $11,912, which is $4,530 more than the next highest country in Germany. In 2022, this jumped up to $13,493 per person. With so much of our money going to our healthcare to the point that it is exceeding other countries, you would assume that we have the healthiest population in the world, correct? If you assumed that this was the case, you'd be wrong.

According to the authors of the report, even though the United States spends more on health care than any other high-income country, we have the lowest life expectancy at birth and the highest rate of people with multiple chronic diseases. Leading author Munira Gunja stated, “Americans are living shorter, less healthy lives because our health system is not working as well as it could be.” Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, stated that the report “validates the fact that we continue to spend more than anybody else and get the worst health outcomes. So we’re not getting the best value for our health care dollar.”

The argument could well be made that we have very little value to show for the vast amount of money that we are spending. Not only do we have the lowest life expectancy at birth and the highest rate of people with multiple chronic diseases, we rank last on access to care, administrative efficiency, equity, and health care outcomes. According to the Commonwealth Funds 2021 report, the U.S. rate of preventable mortality (177 deaths per 100,000 population) is more than double the best-performing country, Switzerland (83 deaths per 100,000). The researchers also found that the U.S. has exceptionally poor performance on two other healthcare outcome measures. The U.S. maternal mortality rate of 17.4 deaths per 100,000 live births is twice that of France, the country with the next-highest rate (7.6 deaths per 100,000 live births) while the US decreased its 10-year trend in avoidable mortality by the least amount (the U.S., with the highest level in 2007, reduced it by a 5 percent reduction in deaths per 100,000 population by 2017 — compared to 25 percent in Switzerland by 2017 and 24 percent in Norway by 2016).

While the US is spending more money than any other country on the healthcare of its citizens, we are seeing the exact opposite return for our money, as reflected in the leading causes of deaths in the US. In 2016, a study by Johns Hopkins examined data over an 8-year period and estimated that more than 250,000 people are dying every year from medical mistakes. These are known as iatrogenic deaths, which means that they are deaths caused by those who are supposed to be healers. There are other studies that estimate the number of iatrogenic deaths even higher at 440,000. Whatever the true number is, these estimates place iatrogenic deaths as the third leading cause of death in the US behind cancer (around 580,000) and heart disease (around 600,000), and above respiratory disease (around 150,000). With dangerous heart disease medications (statins, beta blockers, ACE inhibitors, diuretics, etc.), along with toxic antibiotics/antivirals, harmful opioids, poisonous vaccines, deadly chemotherapy and radiation therapies, and unnecessary invasive interventions and surgeries that can all lead to deaths that are subsequently blamed on invisible pathogens and/or the underlying health conditions, the argument could very easily be made that iatrogenic deaths are the leading cause of death in the US.

These are wholly preventable deaths that are a direct result of a corrupt healthcare system that is not designed to protect health, but rather keep people as customers returning to the pharmaceutical industry for life. It is a system that was established in the early 1900s by special interests using massive amounts of money flowing in from the Rockefeller and Carnegie families. I previously wrote about the destruction of the homeopathic healers by the robber barons and the real snake oil salesmen of the past which resulted in the establishment of a system that aimed to sell petrochemical poisons as “cures.” It is a system designed to keep people weak and sickly utilizing drugs for invisible fictitious pathogens that are a means to cover up real environmental causes of illness and disease. Following the 1910 Flexnor report, financed by both of the wealthy industrialists Rockefeller and Carnegie, the entire medical educational system was overhauled and restructured away from holistic and natural therapies (such as homeopathy, herbal medicine, essential oils, chiropractic care, and naturopathy) and towards a system of invasive surgeries and petrochemical “cures.” The Flexnor Report recommended the closing of more than one-half of the medical schools, many of which were homeopathic and alternative medicine practices, based on ancient healing traditions, that were in direct opposition to the desired goals of the wealthy businessmen. The report called for a specific program and curricula to be adopted by all remaining, as well as any future, medical schools. Most importantly, it stipulated that all schools must undergo regular reviews in order for the renewal of their long-term accreditation following the initial approval by the American Medical Association (AMA). In other words, in order to remain a medical school and to receive funding, all schools needed to adopt the new medical system that was built upon the new germ “theory” of disease popularized in the late 1800s and the emergence of petrochemical medicines as a form of treatment. All alternative schools that did not wish to play ball were forced into closure. The AMA was given full control over what would be considered medicine as well as those who could practice it.

Flexner's report created a culture that paved the way for the patenting and monetization of pharmaceuticals, allowing his bosses to profit handsomely from his work. This allowed for the practitioners of the allopathic model, which consisted of the real snake oil-like practices of bloodletting, invasive surgery, and the injection of toxic heavy metals, to reframe themselves as “real medicine” in order to roll over the competition that mainly utilized natural ingredients and practices. Those methods were now considered quackery, and the real healers became seen as the “quacks,” while the real quacks shifted into the role as the “healers.” However, as can be seen by the diminishing returns from our “healthcare” system that creates more chronic diseases than it “cures,” as well as the case that the system itself is arguably the leading cause of death, the system is producing anything but healers.

These revelations shouldn't be startling as this was foreseen by the real healers of the past while this allopathic takeover was occurring, and even by those who were trained within the new system. As is often the case, many of the critical voices were buried and hidden, or the people who spoke critically against the system had their good names smeared and discredited. One must search diligently in order to find these voices as they will not be heavily promoted in mainstream articles. One such voice speaking out shortly after the Flexnor Report was respected surgeon, medical writer, and cancer researcher Dr. Herbert Snow. I previously wrote an article about his excellent 1913 essay dissecting the germ “theory” of disease. In it, he attacked the special interests governing the modern medical system:

“But unfortunately both in the medical and surgical departments of the healing art, powerful vested interests had by this time (i. e. 1890, when Lister at the Berlin Congress officially discarded his “Antisepsis”) arisen, and, in combination with still more powerful financial forces outside the faculty, were compelled to prop up the decaying Germ Theory by every possible method and at all hazard.” But in medicine, still greater forces were indissolubly pledged to the maintenance of the belief in special micro-organisms as the cause of specific diseases. Pasteur has invented Serum-Therapy, beginning with fictitious cures, whose validity he signally failed to prove, for Rabies and Anthrax. Millions of capital were being invested in commercial enterprises for the manufacture of sera to cure or to prevent human maladies, and sold on the credit of the Germ Theory. Hence it was impossible to suffer public belief in the evil potency of Germs—by this time thoroughly established—to be trampled out by the hard facts of Science. So nothing was spared that could serve to prevent a perception of the actual truth. The total failure of every one of these nostrums to accomplish its ostensible object was concealed; their frequent dangerous effects disguised, and the statistics of disease manipulated, towards the desired end, or often purposely falsified upon a most extensive scale. In the whole wide field of Serum-Therapy so far, not a solitary genuine success has been scored.

For the insight of someone who was trained within the system after it was established, we can turn to Dr. Robert Mendelsohn, a very vocal critic of the modern medical system. He wrote a scathing review of his profession in the 1979 book Confession of a Medical Heretic. Dr. Mendelsohn was very well-positioned to speak on the topic as he was the Chairman of the Medical Licensing Committee of the State of Illinois, Associate Professor of Preventative Medicine and Community Health in the School of Medicine of the University of Illinois, and the recipient of numerous awards for excellence in medicine and medical instruction. However, according to mainstream sources such as Quackwatch.com, Dr. Mendelsohn is labeled a “quack” as he “engaged in irresponsible criticism of the medical profession and science-based health care during most of his medical career.” Vaxopedia.com labeled him “America's First Anti-Vaccination Pediatrician” who went on a media tour appearing as an “expert” (their quotations, not mine) who was “scaring parents in the 1970s and 80s.” Dr. Mendelsohn's review of modern medicine was absolutely damaging and very prophetic given what we know today, hence the media attacks against him:

“I believe that despite the super technology and elite bedside manner that's supposed to make you feel as well cared for as an astronaut on the way to the moon, the greatest danger to your health is the doctor who practices Modern Medicine. I believe that Modern Medicine's treatments for diseases are seldom effective, and that they are often more dangerous than the diseases they're designed to treat. I believe that the dangers are compounded by the widespread usage of dangerous procedures for non-diseases. I believe that more than ninety percent of Modern Medicine could disappear from the face of the earth - doctors, hospitals, drugs and equipment - and the effect on our health would be immediate and beneficial."

When speaking on the corrupting influence of the medical educational system, he wrote:

"Medical school does its best to turn smart students stupid, honest students corrupt and healthy students sick. It isn't very hard to turn a smart student into a stupid one. First of all, the admissions people make sure the professors will get weak-willed, authority-abiding students to work on. Then they give them a curiculum that is absolutely meaningless as far as healing or health are concerned."

Dr. Mendelsohn wasn't very forgiving in his summary of his chosen profession:

“The Doctor, once an agent of cure, has become the agent of disease. By going too far and diffusing the power of the extreme on the mean, Modern Medicine has weakened and corrupted even the management of extreme cases."

While Dr. Mendelsohn took major shots at his profession, his stature and experience made it difficult to discredit him, as noted by the Los Angeles Times stating, “If his opinions were outrageous to many, his credentials were above reproach.” Even the American Medical Association was afraid to comment on Mendelsohn, telling a Times reporter in 1984 that “discussing Mendelsohn is a no-win proposition. We don’t even want to get tangled up with him in print.” Regardless, his prescient words have fallen mostly upon deaf ears.

William Osler and his impressive mustache.

Interestingly, even William Osler, nicknamed the “Father of Modern Medicine,” considered amongst the greatest physicians of all time, and one of the founders of the Johns Hopkins Hospital, provided a warning about the emerging allopathic model:

“One of the first duties of the physician is to educate the masses not to take medicine.”

Osler was very critical of medicine, believing that those who took medicine were fighting recovery on two fronts:

“The person who takes medicine must recover twice, once from the disease and once from the medicine.”

There are many other great examples of medical men speaking out against our “healthcare” system; one that has turned well-intentioned individuals, who want to do good by healing their fellow man, into the quacks of today. In the spirit of learning from these voices of the past who were able to see the faults in the allopathic model, I am presenting one of my favorite articles here that, beyond Dr. Mendelsohn's amazing book, is an excellent refutation of what we call modern medicine. I will be interjecting some additional commentary throughout the article in order to offer further insight that will serve to help flesh out certain points. At the end, it will be abundantly clear that we have a medical educational system that is churning out the real quacks.

