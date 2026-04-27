The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
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The administration's handlers are reaching levels of very visible desperation. This thing screams mind control:

11/06/25 Added.

Cognitive Liberty: Mind Control

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZPEB0kseyM

4,717 views Nov 5, 2025

Pulling back the veil on the global Targeted Individual program—a sophisticated military-grade torture campaign of stalking and harassment with cutting-edge neuroweapons. Its tactics are akin to MKUltra & COINTELPRO and it's still in operation today, driving ordinary, innocent civilians to homelessness, suicide and maybe even murder.

Hear heartfelt testimonies from victims of 'government weaponization' and discover it's devastating impact on their lives. It’s not paranoia—it’s a cruel reality, and it could even be influencing you without your knowledge.

On the flip side, an entire war couldn't get the focus off the Epstein files and the sadistic pedofile in the White House. What did they think this would accomplish?

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