Cole Tomas Allen, X screenshot

by News18, President Trump, James Li, Shaun Ryan, Joe Rogan and ZeroHedge

Cole Thomas Allen, a 31-year-old from California, is suspected of opening fire at officers during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington DC on April 25, 2026. Allen was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives. Although there were no injuries, one uniformed division officer was reportedly struck in his bulletproof vest. He has no criminal record. Trump said that Allen was a ‘lone wolf’ shooter. He is a graduate of the California Institute of Technology in mechanical engineering and has a Master’s degree in Computer Science. He was associated with Caltech’s robotic vehicle design in 2016. He participated in a Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which has led to descriptions of him as a “NASA fellow” in some reports. Social media profiles indicate that he is a mechanical engineer, computer scientist, indie game developer, and part-time teacher based in Los Angeles. Allen contributed $25 to a Democratic Party political action committee in support of Kamala Harris for president in 2024, according to federal campaign finance records. Social media is buzzing about the shooting and several curious circumstances and reactions to it, including UFC founder Dana White and Erika Kirk.

Security footage posted by Trump shows a man sprinting through the metal detectors and past law enforcement, who turn toward him with guns raised. Officers then swarm toward the man off-screen. Some attendees criticized the porous security.

Internet sleuths say this video is made by artificial intelligence (AI) because in the upper left corner, there is a “CapCutAI” stamp. The second problem is that Allen appears to be carrying a white piece of cardboard that was help by the officer on the left disappears at the 11-second mark.

James Li gives proposed that the shooting may have been staged as Karoline Levitt made this comment before the show: “it’ll be funny, it’ll be entertaining, there will be some shots fired tonight…” Some critics said Erika Kirk had a studied reaction. Dana White, CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship organization, reacted with gusto. And Li says there was a coordinated influencer campaign featuring Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch, Jack Posobiec, Libs of TikTok and Wall Street Mav supporting Trump’s controversial ballroom. James Li characterized it as the BA’AL room.

A Fox newscast was cut off just as Karoline Levitt’s husband was warning Fox News Aishah Hasnie and said, “I watched you on TV, you did a great job, you need to be safe” before the attempted shooting.

Internet detectives found that Israel and Iran searched Google for the name Cole Allen before the event.

From News18:

NASA Fellow, Highly Educated Tutor: All About Cole Thomas Allen, Trump’s White House Dinner Shooter

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting: The man suspected of opening fire at officers during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington DC, attended by US President Donald Trump and the first lady, has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen of California’s Torrance.

According to authorities, Allen was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives. An exchange of gunfire occurred with Secret Service and other law enforcement officers, resulting in one uniformed division officer being struck in his bulletproof vest, while no guests inside the ballroom were injured.

Jeffrey Carroll, interim chief of police for the Metropolitan Police Department, said the suspect was involved in an altercation as he tried to get into the event.

Who Is Thomas Allen?

According to several unverified social media handles and LinkedIn, Allen has been described as a mechanical engineer, computer scientist, indie game developer, and part-time teacher based in Los Angeles.

According to the online profiles, Allen is a graduate of the California Institute of Technology, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in 2017. He later completed a Master’s degree in Computer Science from California State University-Dominguez Hills.

He was a Caltech alumnus, associated with the university’s “Blitzkrieg Bots” robotics team that won a robotic vehicle design competition in 2016.

He also participated in a Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which has led to descriptions of him as a “NASA fellow” in some reports.

Professionally, Allen worked as a mechanical engineer at IJK Controls and served as a teaching assistant at Caltech.

Read full article here…

James Li reveals that Grindr, the gay dating and hookup app, hosted the White House correspondent dinner. Grindr was founded by Joel Simkai, and Israeli tech entrepreneur.

Mentalist Oz Pearlman, who is also from Israel, hosted the show. His father was a a Lieutenant Commander in Israeli Navy.

Oz Pearlman was performing trick at the time shots were fired. Some critics claim it was a staged event and that he was involved in it.

James Li and others on social media have suggested that Oz Pearlman may have covertly threatened Joe Rogan on his show some time ago when he guessed Rogan’s bank PIN#. Notice Rogan’s the change in Rogan’s face and demeanor after Pearlman guesses the number:

Cole Tomas Allen’s full manifesto can be found at The New York Post:

Read White House Correspondents’ Dinner gunman Cole Allen’s full anti-Trump manifesto

Accused White House Correspondents’ Dinner gunman Cole Allen sent a sprawling manifesto to family members about 10 minutes before Saturday’s attack, sources told The Post.

The 1,052-word missive obtained by The Post Sunday morning — signed Cole ‘coldForce’ ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’ Allen” — outlined his “rules of engagement” for the shooting and stated he believed it was his righteous duty to target administration officials.

Cole Allen’s manifesto in full:

Hello everybody!

So I may have given a lot of people a surprise today. Let me start off by apologizing to everyone whose trust I abused.

I apologize to my parents for saying I had an interview without specifying it was for “Most Wanted.”

I apologize to my colleagues and students for saying I had a personal emergency (by the time anyone reads this, I probably most certainly DO need to go to the ER, but can hardly call that not a self-inflicted status.)

I apologize to all of the people I traveled next to, all the workers who handled my luggage, and all the other non-targeted people at the hotel who I put in danger simply by being near.

I apologize to everyone who was abused and/or murdered before this, to all those who suffered before I was able to attempt this, to all who may still suffer after, regardless of my success or failure.

I don’t expect forgiveness, but if I could have seen any other way to get this close, I would have taken it. Again, my sincere apologies.

On to why I did any of this:

I am a citizen of the United States of America.

What my representatives do reflects on me.

And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.

(Well, to be completely honest, I was no longer willing a long time ago, but this is the first real opportunity I’ve had to do something about it.)

While I’m discussing this, I’ll also go over my expected rules of engagement (probably in a terrible format, but I’m not military so too bad.)

Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest

Secret Service: they are targets only if necessary, and to be incapacitated non-lethally if possible (aka, I hope they’re wearing body armor because center mass with shotguns messes up people who *aren’t*

Hotel Security: not targets if at all possible (aka unless they shoot at me)

Capitol Police: same as Hotel Security

National Guard: same as Hotel Security

Hotel Employees: not targets at all

Guests: not targets at all

In order to minimize casualties I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls)

I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that.

Rebuttals to objections:

Objection 1: As a Christian, you should turn the other cheek.

Rebuttal: Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial. I’m not a schoolkid blown up or a child starved or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration.

Turning the other cheek when *someone else* is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.

Continue reading…

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