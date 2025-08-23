by Tyler Durden

What the globalist corporate media once smeared as "conspiracy theory" and branded "misinformation" has turned out to be true: the climate crisis was merely an imaginary problem and an informational war on the minds of the taxpayer.

Why all the propaganda? Give Democrats cover for a massive heist of the U.S. Treasury, laundering taxpayer dollars through mysterious NGOs via the Green New Deal Inflation Reduction Act into radical leftist NGOs and politically connected green companies. It was never about saving the planet, as it turns out.

Between 2019, when socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced the Green New Deal (which ultimately failed), and President Biden's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022, the globalists, their corporate media outlets, and dark-money-funded NGOs unleashed a propaganda blitz by flooding the airwaves with record levels of "climate crisis" stories and left millions of folks with climate anxieties.

As soon as the heist was over ... those climate crisis headlines, according to Bloomberg data this month, quite literally evaporated.

Meanwhile, as Earth is supposedly imploding in a climate crisis, new findings show that Arctic sea ice decline stalled over the past two decades, with no significant loss in September extent since 2005…

This new research, titled "Minimal Arctic Sea Ice Loss in the Last 20 Years, Consistent With Internal Climate Variability," was published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters and showed three key points:

The loss of Arctic sea ice cover has undergone a pronounced slowdown over the past two decades, across all months of the year

Rather than being an unexpected rare event, comprehensive climate models from CMIP5 and CMIP6 simulate such pauses relatively frequently

According to these climate model simulations, this pause in the loss of Arctic sea ice could plausibly continue for the next 5–10 years

What's remarkable is that multiple generations of Democrats have had their worldview shaped by climate crisis headlines pushed by DEI-driven journalists. And the only solution Democrats ever offer for the so-called crisis is more taxes and degrowth policies that sabotage the West. In reality, this is climate Marxism and has handed China a leap ahead.

Continue reading...

Have You Seen James Corbett’s Interview of Etienne? How to Leave the Cage?

Etienne recently appeared on The Corbett Report with James Corbett to discuss his new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many.

It is definitely one of Etienne’s best interviews ever! If you have ever wanted to share Etienne’s work with your friends, family or colleagues, this is the interview for you. You can get a copy of To See the Cage is to Leave It (press release) by “Going Paid” on Substack AND get access to all FOUR of the Art of Liberty’s Substacks: Important News from the Art of Liberty Foundation, The Daily News, The Daily News Digest, and Five Meme Friday. By “Going Paid” you can get access to the full transcript, all the slides, memes, and videos mentioned in the interview: How to Leave the Cage - James Corbett & Etienne de la Boetie2

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our "Everything Bundle" of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.