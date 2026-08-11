The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
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Great article but behaving in the same way we've always behaved will reap the same results. Everyone is prepping for collapse! Rather we ought to prep for local support networks using a local currency that is also networked. We ought to be doing that NOW, or rather yesterday. We need to share ideas on how to get local. I am in a few local currencies and networks but nobody, absolutely nobody I know is doing anything or asking anything about adopting alternatives to this excrement we are living through. All they're doing is prepping for the worse and doing everything the same as it's always been done. Until people start seeking answers for our thriving instead of just surviving, say tata to life as we know it. And this is not women or children that loot and fight and invade properties, it is men, overwhelmingly almost exclusively. But we're not allowed to say this. Even women come to men's defense. When it is a clear fact, but one our culture shirks. So we never get to know the truth and we can't work with each other for common benefit. The paradigm of invasion, supremacy, will take us down. A whole new paradigm needs to sprout. We are the seeds.

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