By Mark Crispin Miller, News from Underground

EUROPEAN COMMISSION

January 3, 2025

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen [now 67] has canceled engagements in the coming days after contracting pneumonia. Her illness was confirmed by a Commission spokesperson on Friday, who added that she would not be attending a Polish EU presidency inauguration event. “The president has canceled her external engagements for the first two weeks of January. She is dealing with a severe pneumonia,” said European Commission spokesperson Stefan de Keersmaecker.

Researcher’s note - From December 2021: Time to think about mandatory vaccination’ across the ENTIRE EU, Ursula von der Leyen warns after Austria and Germany announced plans to force jabs on all adults

January 11, 2022

BRUSSELS — David Sassoli, the Italian journalist who worked his way up in politics while defending the downtrodden and repressed to become president of the European Union’s parliament, died at a hospital in Italy early Tuesday, his spokesperson said. No details were provided in a tweet by spokesperson Roberto Cuillo. Sassoli, a 65-year-old socialist, had been hospitalized since Dec. 26 due to abnormal functioning of his immune system, Cuillo said in a statement released the day before Sassoli’s death. Sassoli had been struggling for months with poor health after he suffered pneumonia caused by the legionella bacteria in September. His health steadily declined afterward and he was forced to miss several important legislative meetings. Yet, as much as possible, he stayed on the job, where his vigor and easy smile were a trademark.

Feb 07 2026

Former European commissioner Mairead McGuinness has said she withdrew from last year’s presidential election campaign as a result of a severe bout of post-viral fatigue syndrome. The former MEP and broadcaster cited health reasons when she announced last August that she would not be contesting the election for Fine Gael. She said the diagnosis came as “a bolt from the blue” and left her “knocked sideways” and with no choice other than to pull out of the campaign. “Every part of me, I wasn’t well. I was physically drained. I had lost loads of weight. I wasn’t sleeping, and it crept up in me very quickly,” she said in an interview on RTÉ Radio’s Brendan O’Connor show. McGuinness (66) also said she was shocked by rumours about her having a terminal illness and only months to live that circulated after she pulled out. She said she is feeling good now but was very weak at the time. Post-viral fatigue syndrome happens when people have an extended period of feeling unwell and fatigued after a viral infection. Other symptoms include brain fog and muscle pain that persist for weeks or months.

UNITED KINGDOM

February 5, 2024

LONDON - King Charles III, 75, has cancer, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.” On Monday, Charles started “a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace said, and during this time he’ll “continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.” The palace has not specified the type of cancer, the stage of cancer or the type of treatment.

December 3, 2024

Queen Camilla is opening up about her health after reducing her duties for the Qatar state visit while recovering from a chest infection. On Dec. 3, the Queen, 77, told guests at the Buckingham Palace festivities for the incoming state visit that her recent chest infection was a form of pneumonia. It’s understood that Queen Camilla is recovering well, but continues to experience episodic symptoms of post-viral fatigue from the chest infection that the palace announced she had on Nov. 5. It was confirmed on the eve of the state visit that the Queen was also reducing her role at the glam state banquet later on Dec. 3 in light of her health. Queen Camilla is expected to pose for photos with the Amir and Sheikha Jawaher, but will retire during the traditional receiving line. She is expected to attend the dinner, and will participate in farewells on Dec. 4, the final day of the two-day stay.

29 March 2024

The blanket media coverage and public fascination over the absence of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, from public duties since she underwent abdominal surgery in January has barely abated after the March 22 video announcement that she is undergoing “preventive” chemotherapy treatment for cancer. Her two-minute address, watched by millions, dominated news, online and print media in Britain for days. Since January 17, when Kensington Palace issued a statement revealing the princess had been admitted to hospital for surgery and would be absent from royal duties until after Easter, media speculation had mounted.

April 23, 2025

Sarah Ferguson is opening up about her double cancer diagnosis. Ahead of an outing with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, to raise awareness of cancer in young people, she told U.K. newspaper The Times that the medical news “felt like a death sentence.” The Duchess of York, 65, was diagnosed with breast cancer (and underwent a single mastectomy) in 2023 and then received a diagnosis of malignant melanoma (a form of skin cancer) six months later in January 2024. “I was 63 when I was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, and cancer at any age is traumatic. But as adults, we have maturity and life experience to help us advocate for ourselves and cope with challenges,” Fergie explained. “We can seek help if we need it, and most importantly, your voices are, sadly, often taken more seriously.”

Jun 24, 2024

Princess Anne has been taken to hospital after experiencing concussion and minor injuries following an incident in the vicinity of horses. King Charles III wished his sister a speedy recovery after the drama unfolded while she was out walking on her Gatcombe Park Estate, in Gloucestershire, on Sunday evening. One of the royal family’s hardest-working members has had to postpone her attendance at a banquet for the Emperor and Empress of Japan and a tour of Canada. The Princess Royal, 73, was within the protected perimeter of the expansive grounds of the country estate bought for her by Queen Elizabeth II in the 1970s. It is not known for sure exactly what happened, which is perhaps unsurprising given the palace have said she experienced concussion, which can cause memory loss. “Her Royal Highness is recovering well, is in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said. In terms of her treatment though, the palace is keeping tight-lipped, choosing to maintain a boundary around her medical privacy.

15 October 2024

Former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond died as he opened a bottle of ketchup, a witness has claimed. The Alba Party leader died suddenly in North Macedonia on Saturday aged 69. He had made a speech at the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy Forum in the city of Ohrid before collapsing at lunch in a crowded room. A post-mortem examination confirmed Mr Salmond’s cause of death as a heart attack, the Alba Party said on Monday. Eyewitness Mark Donfried, director of the Academy for Cultural Diplomacy, has explained what he saw in the moments before Mr Salmond’s death. Mr Donfried told Times Radio: “He came together with Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, also from the Alba Party in Scotland, and they were eating. Later on Tasmina told me she was having trouble opening the ketchup and she reached over and said, ‘Hey, can you give me a hand?’. And he was helping her with that when literally he fell back in his chair, totally out of the blue, without warning. Next to him was the former chief executive of the stock exchange of Cyprus and he basically took him in his arms. He was convinced – he told me later – that immediately he was unconscious.” Paramedics tried to resuscitate Mr Salmond for half an hour before pronouncing him dead, according to Mr Donfried.

17 Jan 2024

MPs across the political spectrum have paid tribute to the veteran Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd, who has died aged 73. Lloyd’s family said the MP for Rochdale died peacefully on Wednesday morning surrounded by his family, “as was his wish”. Their statement said: “He was working until a few days before his death as his passion was helping others. He devoted his life to serving and making a difference to the lives of those he met, including his constituents, colleagues, friends, and family.” Lloyd had represented the Greater Manchester region for more than 40 years after entering the Commons at the 1983 general election. Last Thursday, he revealed that he had been receiving chemotherapy for an “aggressive and untreatable” form of blood cancer, and said he wished to spend the time he had left with his family.

July 3, 2026

Politicians and MPs have paid tribute to Milton Keynes Labour councillor Shanika Mahendran, after the shock news of her death was announced yesterday. Shanika, 28, died following a short illness, with the Milton Keynes Labour Group saying it was ‘completely heartbroken’ following the news.

21 May 2025

Political journalists and senior politicians have expressed shock at the sudden death of former Daily Express political editor and Member of the European Parliament Patrick O’Flynn, aged 59. He was a prolific commentator for the Express titles and other publications and a loyal supporter of Nigel Farage, serving as a United Kingdom Independence Party MEP from 2014 until 2019. Mr O’Flynn is understood to have died from cancer which advanced rapidly. Friends said he went to the doctor after feeling unwell, was diagnosed with stage four liver cancer and told he only had weeks to live.

October 8, 2021

LONDON — Former U.K. minister and Conservative MP James Brokenshire has died after a long fight against lung cancer. The death of Brokenshire, who represented the English constituency of Old Bexley and Sidcup since 2010, was announced by his family in a statement Friday. He was 53. His last government role was security minister at the Home Office between February 2020 and earlier this year, when the disease forced him to take a leave of absence from his ministerial post in preparation for a pneumonectomy. In August, Brokenshire announced his cancer had progressed and was starting a new line of treatment.

2 Dec 2023

The death of former chancellor Alistair Darling at the age of 70 has come as a shock. The fact that he had been suffering from an aggressive form of cancer was known only to his doctors and his immediate family circle. As chancellor of the exchequer from 2007 to 2010, he found himself in the eye of the storm of the worst financial crisis to hit the UK and much of the world since the 1920s. As one of the closely knit group of Scottish politicians at the top of the Labour party, he was asked to serve as chancellor when Gordon Brown finally took over the premiership from Tony Blair in the summer of 2007.

14 March 2026

Former MP Phil Woolas, who served in both the governments of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, has died at the age of 66 from brain cancer, his family and close friends have announced. Mr Woolas, who died in the early hours of Saturday, served as a minister in both the Blair and Brown governments, and as MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth between 1997 and 2010. A statement attributed to his family and close friends announcing his death said he had “battled the brain cancer, glioblastoma [for more than a year].

12 September 2025

The cause of death of former South West MP David Warburton has been revealed by a Coroner’s Court. David served as a Conservative MP for the constituency of Somerton and Frome, in Somerset, from 2015 to 2023. It was reported that he was found dead in his flat in Chelsea, London, on Tuesday, August 26. His death was not being treated as suspicious according to emergency services. The West London Coroner’s Court told SomersetLive that the former MP’s death was due to natural causes. As a result, there will be no inquest to his death.

March 2, 2026

A health minister has announced her resignation from the government amid a challenging personal health crisis, disclosing her diagnosis of incurable breast cancer. Ashley Dalton, 53, who served as the minister for public health and prevention, has opted to step back from her ministerial duties after being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. Despite her difficult circumstances, she plans to continue serving as the Member of Parliament for West Lancashire, emphasizing that her role is “central” to her identity.

Researcher’s note – Ashley Dalton The Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Health and Social Care: I am today announcing that the year-round vaccination [sic] programme to protect older adults against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) will be extended from 1st April 2026 to also include those aged 80 years and older, and all residents in care homes for older adults, supporting the 10 Year Health Plan ambition to shift from sickness to prevention: https://www.theyworkforyou.com/wms/?id=2026-02-02.hcws1294.h

February 27, 2026

A Northumberland county councillor has chose to step down from his position amid an ongoing cancer battle. Coun Shaun Knowles, who represented the Cramlington South West ward, said he was suffering from ongoing health issues following a kidney cancer diagnosis. Coun Knowles was first elected last May, winning the new seat for Reform ahead of Labour. His resignation, effective from February 27, will trigger a by-election in the ward.

27 July 2021

Wes Streeting, Labour’s shadow child poverty secretary, has fully recovered from kidney cancer and is returning to work, he has said in a video message. The Ilford North MP, 38, said the treatment involved removing a kidney, but that he had not undertaken chemotherapy or radiotherapy, and was now “back at work, fighting fit and cancer-free”. Streeting, a former head of the National Union of Students who has been an MP since 2015, announced he had been diagnosed with the cancer in mid-May, only days after Keir Starmer moved him into the shadow cabinet as part of a frontbench reshuffle. At the time he said the prognosis was good because the cancer had been detected early, but that the diagnosis was “an enormous shock”.

23 Nov 2025

David Cameron has disclosed he was treated for prostate cancer and has called for a targeted screening programme. The former prime minister said he had a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, which looks for proteins associated with the form of the disease. The result was high and he subsequently had a biopsy that revealed the cancer. Lord Cameron, 59, told the Times: “You always hope for the best. You have a high PSA score – that’s probably nothing. You have an MRI scan with a few black marks on it. You think, ‘Ah, that’s probably OK.’ But when the biopsy comes back, and it says you have got prostate cancer. You always dread hearing those words. And then literally as they’re coming out of the doctor’s mouth you’re thinking, ‘Oh, no, he’s going to say it. He’s going to say it. Oh God, he said it.’”

19 June 2025

Northern Ireland - “Shocking and really terrifying” - that’s how it felt for Alliance Party assembly member Michelle Guy when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in November 2023. Guy, who was 44 at the time and experienced no symptoms, said the cancer was only caught because of cervical screening. “It terrifies me to think if I was blasé about going for screenings, what that outcome could have been; how more developed things might have been when I realised that there was a problem,” she said. Her treatment was a hysterectomy, which she had in January 2024, while still working as a councillor for Lisburn and Castlereagh Council.

29 May 2026

Former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson has said he is taking a leave of absence from the House of Lords after the return of his cancer. Lord Watson was diagnosed with non-aggressive prostate cancer in March 2023, which he said caused his world to “tilt”. His treatment was successful, and he was later given the all clear. But the Labour grandee, who served in Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s governments, revealed on Friday that he had learned earlier this year that the cancer had returned. Initial tests suggest the second bout of cancer had gone but he will undergo more checks later this summer.

28 February 2026

Conservative peer Sir Graham Brady has revealed that he has been successfully treated for prostate cancer on the NHS. The former chairman of the 1922 Committee said he had been living with the disease for two years but felt ‘very lucky’ to have benefited from the same high-tech therapy ex-Prime Minister David Cameron opted for privately. Lord Brady, 58, has now joined a campaign by the Mail on Sunday – also backed by Lord Cameron – to launch a national prostate screening programme to prevent needless deaths by identifying more cancers early.

22 May 2023

Sadiq Khan has revealed he may have suffered a “minor heart attack” after falling ill at a climate change conference. The [London] mayor said that “out of nowhere, I felt a knot in my chest – a kind of tightening” and had to be helped off the stage.

17 January 2024

The Conservative MP Dean Russell has revealed he had a heart attack last August and has encouraged people to be more aware of potential symptoms. Mr Russell, 47, recognised the heart attack symptoms because of his previous work with the British Heart Foundation. He said: “At the age of only 47, a heart attack was never something I expected to happen to me.” The “experience was a reminder that prevention is better than a cure”, he said, and he encouraged people to learn more information from the charity.

25 August 2024

The veteran Labour politician Lord David Blunkett is recovering after suffering a heart attack while on holiday in Italy. The 77-year-old former Sheffield MP was on the second day of his holiday when he suffered chest pains. His wife Margaret, a retired GP, recognised the symptoms and he was rushed to hospital. Lord Blunkett later had surgery to fit a stent. He’s now recovering at home.

17 September 2024

A FORMER Bradford district MP has spoken of his shock following a sudden heart attack. Sir Philip Davies, who only lost his Conservative Shipley seat in July after 19 years in parliament, recently underwent a quadruple heart bypass. It was the day following the surgery that Mr Davies describes as the “worst day of my life”. “I could not breathe all day,” the 52-year-old told the Telegraph & Argus. “It was really scary. It was just awful the pain. I have never experienced anything like that before.”

IRELAND

7 April 2025

A well-known member of the Dáil (Irish Parliament) has revealed he has been diagnosed with throat cancer. Richard Boyd Barrett, 58, who is a TD for Ireland’s People Before Profit party, said he was preparing for an “intense period” of cancer treatment. Speaking to Irish broadcaster RTÉ, Mr Boyd Barrett said: “All in all, we could be talking three or four months.” The TD also explained that he initially noticed swelling in his neck while shaving during the Irish General Election campaign last November. He said: “They suspected that it was cancer - they had to do an operation, a biopsy, I ended up having to get my tonsils taken out and they found that I had throat cancer that was prompted by the HPV virus”. He also explained that a doctor told him he probably picked up the virus years ago, and that it can be activated because of age, stress, or a weakened immune system.

7 July 2026

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin, Hazel Chu, has been battling breast cancer, but she’s not going through it alone. The politician shared her cancer diagnosis in September, and earlier this year, she underwent a lumpectomy surgery at St Vincent’s Hospital, leaving her without a part of both of her breasts. Hazel has spoken candidly about feeling like she has ‘lost a part of myself’. She believes she made a hasty decision, and wishes she’d sat down to assess her options with a clearer frame of mind. All she could think about, however, was getting the cancer out of her body in ‘the quickest way possible’. ‘I would say to anyone to spend a week or two thinking about it,’ Hazel advised. ‘We call my breasts my ham sandwiches because that’s what they look like; because the cancer was at the front, so they took my nipples.’ Hazel describes it as ‘heartbreaking’ to have a part of herself removed. Although in the future, they’ll tattoo something on, she doesn’t feel like herself. The politician also explained that because of nerve damage, she might have to undergo more surgery. That’s a bridge that’ll be crossed when she gets to it.

No age reported.

June 16, 2026

COUNCILLOR Janice Boylan has confirmed she is taking a break from public life after being diagnosed with Bell’s palsy. The Sinn Fein Cllr shared the news of her health diagnosis over the weekend, revealing it followed days of battling agonising ear pain. The North Inner City Cllr announced she is taking two weeks off to recover from the neurological disorder, which can cause temporary paralysis of the muscles in the side of the face. She took to social media to reveal the shock diagnosis, which is, in most cases, temporary. Speaking about her struggle with Bell’s palsy, she said: “I’ve been in A&E for the whole day today. I have been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy.” Boylan said it has affected one side of her face, leaving her unable to smile or close one of her eyes. She continued: “I got headaches. I had headaches for five days. I then got severe ear pain…on the back of the bone going up into my face and a tingling sensation.” Cllr Boylan shared her experience with the neurological disorder, aiming to raise awareness of the condition, which often occurs as a result of stress. “The thing that causes it is stress and sometimes the virus that causes cold sores can cause it as well.”

BELGIUM

22 September 2025

Brussels – Yvan de Beauffort, a respected liberal municipal councillor in Schaerbeek and a prominent figure in Brussels civic life, has died unexpectedly at the age of 50. His sudden passing has deeply shocked the Brussels liberal community and sparked an outpouring of grief and tribute. As reported by the editorial team of La Libre on 22 September 2025, Yvan de Beauffort died unexpectedly after falling ill on Monday morning following a jogging session. The Schaerbeek municipal councillor was 50 years old and a father of family.

NORWAY

June 4, 2026

Mette-Marit [52} was spotted by Norwegian media as she entered the Rikshospitalet in the capital, Oslo, accompanied by Crown Prince Haakon. The couple was driven to the hospital by their daughter, Ingrid-Alexandra. In the early evening, images were captured of the Crown Princess leaving the hospital together with her husband and daughter. They had spent several hours there. The Palace has not issued an official statement regarding the matter. The images taken at the hospital sparked concern, as it has become apparent in recent days that Mette-Marit’s health has deteriorated. Both her husband, Haakon, and her daughter, Ingrid-Alexandra, returned unexpectedly early from abroad to be by her side. Haakon was in Japan for a four-day visit but cut the trip short by one day. “It is important to be with Mette. She is not doing well,” the Crown Prince said upon his unexpectedly early departure. “She has a progressive disease, and unfortunately, her condition has worsened.”

February 24, 2026

King Harald [89] is currently in Tenerife, but here the trip away from the cold of Norway has taken a turn. “His Majesty the King was admitted to the Hospital Universitario Hospiten Sur in Tenerife this evening. The king is being treated for infection and dehydration, and his condition is reportedly good. The Norwegian Royal House announces that King Harald’s personal physician is traveling to Tenerife to assist the local healthcare system. The royal couple is currently on a winter holiday in Tenerife. We will provide an update on the King’s health during Wednesday, February 25, after the physician has assessed the situation,” the Norwegian royal family concludes by writing.

SWEDEN

September 9, 2025

Sweden’s newly appointed Minister for Health, Elisabet Lann, collapsed onstage during a live press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 9. The incident happened while Lann, 48, and other government officials, including Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Christian Democrats party leader Ebba Busch, were taking questions from journalists. Lann slowly fell forward as she listened to another official speaking in the room, as seen in footage from SESVT shared by CBS News. As she became unconscious, she fell forward and took down the translucent podium with her. The other politicians and a few journalists came to her side to assist her. Government security then assisted her, and she was able to return to the conference. Upon her arrival, she said she fell due to a “blood sugar drop,” per SVT. It hasn’t been reported if Lann, who did not appear to be seriously injured, received medical attention.

FINLAND

Aug. 19, 2025

A Finnish politician has been found dead after reportedly committing suicide in the country’s parliament, according to local reports. Eemeli Peltonen, 30, a first-term member of parliament for the left-wing Social Democratic Party (SDP), had been suffering from a kidney disease and was on sick leave when he took his own life Tuesday morning inside Finland’s Parliament Building in the capital, Helsinki, Finnish outlet YLE reported. In his final social media post in June, Peltonen had spoken of his health struggles after being unable to work for much of the spring parliamentary session.

DENMARK

14 May 2026

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe was admitted to Rigshospitalet on Thursday afternoon after suffering a heart attack, the Royal House said, according to the Danish broadcaster DR. The Royal House said the 86-year-old monarch will stay under medical observation for further examinations throughout the weekend. It added that she is “tired, but in good spirits.” The queen was also hospitalized in 2024, following a fall at Fredensborg Castle, after which she was admitted to Rigshospitalet for observation.

May 25, 2026

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has been admitted to the hospital for the second time in as many weeks. The Royal House announced the former monarch’s latest medical update on Monday, May 25, saying in a press release, “Her Majesty Queen Margrethe has been admitted to Rigshospitalet and has been treated, after a CT scan showed a large blood clot in the hip region as a result of a previous fall. It is expected that Queen Margrethe will now be hospitalized for a number of days,” the statement continued. “Her Majesty is doing well under the circumstances.” This latest treatment comes just 11 days after Amaleinborg Palance announced the Queen, 86, was undergoing treatment at the same hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Researcher’s note – Queen Margrethe II of Denmark was the first European monarch to publicly announce receiving the COVID-19 “vaccine”, with her first dose administered on January 1, 2021:

April 6, 2026

Troels Lund Poulsen writes that the eye surgery went well, but that he must stay calm. The leader of the Liberal Party, Troels Lund Poulsen, was struck by an eye disease over the weekend and underwent emergency surgery on Saturday evening. He wrote this on Monday in a post on Facebook. “Fortunately, the operation went well, and I am feeling well under the circumstances. But the operation means that I will have to stay still for the next seven to ten days,” writes the chairman. “I would like to take this opportunity to say a thousand thanks to everyone at Glostrup Hospital for good and professional treatment,” it continues.

No age reported.

GERMANY

October 26, 2020

Leading Social Democrat (SPD) politician and Bundestag Vice President Thomas Oppermann has died, German media have reported. He was 66. Oppermann collapsed on Sunday evening shortly before he was due to take part in a live TV interview with ZDF. The public broadcaster confirmed his death Monday, saying he had been taken to the hospital after falling ill.

March 22, 2021

A member of Chancellor Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, Karin Strenz, died Sunday during a flight from Cuba to Germany, CDU officials said Monday. After Strenz collapsed suddenly, the plane made an emergency landing in Ireland, but rescuers were unable to revive her, said her husband Eckhardt Rehberg. Strenz’s cause of death and the reason for her visit to Cuba remain unclear. The German parliament’s lower house, the Bundestag, said Monday she had not been traveling on official parliamentary business.

September 8, 2021

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier had to be rushed to a Berlin hospital after falling ill during a meeting, according to local press reports. His condition, as well as the cause of the health incident, remain unclear. The 63-year-old federal minister was taken to Berlin’s Charite hospital, according to sources cited by Bild. He reportedly complained of pain and had difficulty speaking before the economic committee meeting at a hotel in the capital. His health condition is not yet known.

October 7, 2024

The general secretary of Germany’s governing Social Democrats (SPD), Kevin Kühnert, announced his resignation on Monday, citing health issues. The 35-year-old politician announced his decision to step down in a letter to party members and the public, adding that he would also not run as a member of parliament in the national election next year. “For the foreseeable future, I need to use the energy that would be necessary for my office and an election campaign to recover,” he said, adding that the decision hurt him because he put his “heart and soul into [his] political work.”

AUSTRIA

April 16, 2026

The Party of Labour of Austria (Partei der Arbeit Österreichs, PdA) announced the sudden and unexpected death of its chairman, Tibor Zenker, at the age of 50, marking a significant loss for the communist movement in Austria and across Europe. According to the party’s official publication, Zenker passed away on 16 April 2026. His death has caused deep shock among his comrades, as he had been at the forefront of efforts to rebuild and consolidate a revolutionary communist party in Austria under demanding political conditions.

SWITZERLAND

September 19, 2025

The city police confirmed that they had been called to a medical emergency in the city of Zurich during the night. Heer, a member of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, was confirmed dead at the scene. According to the police, the usual investigation into the death is underway. No further information is available at the moment. Heer was a long-standing member of the House of Representatives for the Swiss People’s Party and the Council of Europe.

No age reported.

CZECH REPUBLIC

17 April 2023

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has sent a letter to foreign ministry staff asking them to find a better balance between professional and personal lives, after three Czech diplomats aged 46 to 55 died suddenly in the past five months, APA reports citing POLITICO. In the letter Lipavský asks foreign ministry employees not to underestimate the need to care for their physical and mental health. The deaths of the three diplomats, who died of natural causes, “show that the position of a diplomat involves working in extremely difficult conditions and often in isolation from family,” Lipavský said. Note that the Czech Republic’s Deputy Ambassador to Israel Monika Studená died suddenly at the age of 50. In February, Jakub Dürr, the Czech ambassador to Poland and former permanent representative of the Czech Republic to the EU, died aged 46. And in November 2022, the Czech Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein Kateřina Fialková died suddenly at the age of 55.

October 18, 2021

PRAGUE - Czech President Milos Zeman is too ill to work and parliament needs to start discussing when and how to trigger constitutional mechanisms to take away his powers, the head of the assembly’s upper house said on Monday. Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil said Zeman’s hospital had informed him it was unlikely the central European country’s president, 77, could return to work in the coming weeks - when his duties will include appointing a new government. Speaking to reporters, Vystrcil cited a hospital report he had requested after the presidential office declined to give details of Zeman’s condition for more than a week after he was taken to the hospital’s intensive care unit. “In the opinion of the Central Military Hospital, President Milos Zeman is not currently able, due to health reasons, to carry out any work duties,” Vystrcil said. Neither Vystrcil nor the hospital commented on Zeman’s exact diagnosis.

15 March 2024

Former Czech President Milos Zeman was in serious but stable condition on Friday, a day after undergoing surgery for a blood clot in his leg, hospital officials said. Motol University Hospital in Prague said Zeman had an insufficient blood supply in one of his legs because of the blood clot. Zeman’s second and final term in the largely ceremonial post of president ended in March last year.

ROMANIA

January 28, 2024

Traian Băsescu, the former president of Romania and current member of the European Parliament, was admitted to the infectious diseases ward of the Military Hospital in Bucharest on Sunday, according to Digi24. Medical personnel have diagnosed Băsescu with a severe lung infection and have initiated treatment. While his condition is currently stable, the 72-year-old politician has struggled with various health issues in recent years. Notably, he suffered a heart attack and underwent hospitalisation in Brussels back in March 2022.

BULGARIA

April 30, 2026

Lyuben Dilov-son, newly elected MP from GERB-SDS, was absent from the opening session of Bulgaria’s 52nd National Assembly and did not take his parliamentary oath after suffering a serious medical emergency abroad. According to reports cited by Bulgarian media outlets, the 61-year-old politician experienced a heart attack while in Italy and was subsequently hospitalized in Rome. Initial information suggests that his condition is severe, with some reports describing it as critical. Further reports indicate that the incident occurred while he was on vacation with his family shortly after the elections. Medical details shared by media sources suggest that his condition deteriorated significantly at one stage, with indications that he had fallen into a coma before later regaining consciousness. However, no official update on his current health status has been released. At present, he remains hospitalized in Italy, and his participation in the new parliamentary term is uncertain pending his recovery.

GREECE

April 15, 2026

A Cabinet member, deputy minister Giorgos Mylonakis [53], remained in serious but stable condition after suffering a possible brain aneurysm earlier on Wednesday during a meeting at the Maximos Mansion in Athens. According to reports, Mylonakis was rushed to the nearby Evangelismos Hospital at around 9:30 a.m. after passing out at the meeting, which was chaired by PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He underwent an embolization procedure, which physicians said was completed successfully. Mylonakis, who holds the deputy to the prime minister portfolio, was later intubated at the hospital’s ICU. Hospital officials said that while Mylonakis’ situation remains serious, it is under control. The incident occurred during a regular morning meeting at the prime minister’s office. Physicians emphasized that although the procedure was successful, the deputy minister’s condition requires close observation in the coming days.

May 22, 2026

An unexpected incident was recorded today in the premises of the Greek Parliament, where Deputy Minister Eirini Agapidaki [46] felt unwell during her stay at the institution. According to Greek media reports, Agapidaki has shown breathing problems and shortness of breath, while a low level of oxygen in her blood has also been detected. She was immediately taken to the Parliament’s infirmary to receive first aid, while an EKAB emergency service ambulance later arrived at the scene to transport her to the hospital. Her condition has not yet been officially announced, while authorities continue to monitor the situation.

Researcher’s note –

October 25, 2021

ATHENS - Fofi Gennimata, leader of Greece’s socialist opposition Movement for Change, died on Monday after a long battle with cancer. The death of Gennimata, who was to turn 57 next month, was announced by the Evangelismos hospital where she had been receiving treatment since Oct. 12. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was shocked to learn of Gennimata’s death, and a day of national mourning was declared for Wednesday, when her funeral will be held, his office said. Gennimata had her first cancer diagnosis in 2008.

October 19, 2021

Greek politician Dora Bakoyannis revealed on Monday that she has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the white blood cells, but says she intends to continue working, Ekathimerini reports. “It’s never easy to hear that you have cancer,” the 67-year-old said in a post on social media, adding that she is undergoing treatment and remains optimistic about a satisfactory outcome.

ITALY

February 10, 2026

Vairano Patenora – Doctors from the Caserta Cardiology Department were called in to resolve the health issue affecting Aldo Fargnoli, Vairano Patenora city councilor responsible for municipal services and maintenance. Doctors from the Caserta health facility intervened twice in a matter of hours. The operation was a complete success. Aldo is doing well.

No age reported.

MALTA

September 10, 2024

Malta - Former PN MP Karl Gouder died on Tuesday, two days after announcing his intention to run for the post of party general secretary. His body was found in Valletta close to the former Customs House. The death is not being treated as suspicious. PN leader Bernard Grech announced Gouder’s death with a post on Facebook. He offered Gouder’s family and friends his condolences and asked people to respect the family’s privacy at this time. Gouder, 45, announced his interest in the PN general secretary post last Sunday in comments to Times of Malta, a week after incumbent Michael Piccinino said he would step down to become a PN election candidate.

ISRAEL

April 21, 2026

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that he has undergone treatment for prostate cancer in his first public acknowledgment of the diagnosis. He said that roughly a year and a half ago he had prostate surgery. Then two and a half months ago, his doctors discovered and treated a small tumor at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital with radiation therapy. That was not announced at the time. “I requested to delay its publication by two months so that it would not be released at the height of the war” against Iran, the 76-year-old Israeli leader said, to prevent “more false propaganda against Israel.” He said he was healthy and called the tumor a “minor medical issue.”

TURKEY

14 Dec 2023

A Turkish opposition legislator who suffered a heart attack and collapsed in parliament during a speech railing against the government’s policy towards Israel has died. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday that Hasan Bitmez, a 54-year-old member of the Islamist Saadet Partisi, or Felicity Party, had died in an Ankara hospital two days after the incident. Other members of the Grand National Assembly rushed forward to help, and Koca said on Tuesday that Bitmez had been “resuscitated in parliament and transferred within 20 minutes to hospital” where medical equipment had kept him alive.

UKRAINE

December 17, 2020

KIEV - One of Ukraine’s most influential and outspoken politicians, Hennadiy Kernes, the mayor of the eastern city of Kharkiv, has died of complications from COVID-19. A spokesman for the Kharkiv city council, Yuriy Sydorenko, confirmed to RFE/RL on December 17 that Kernes, 61, died overnight in a German clinic. He had been there undergoing treatment for weeks after contracting the coronavirus and falling ill in mid-September. Kernes won reelection and his eponymous Kernes Bloc won around 40 percent of the vote in Ukraine’s second-largest city in late October despite Kernes not having been seen in public since August. Reports a week ago had suggested that Kernes’ condition was grave after both of his kidneys failed and doctors in Germany connected him to a life-support machine.

May 18, 2026

Stepan Kubiv was a senior figure in the Ukrainian government for several years, including in the country’s defense during the Russian invasion [sic] that began in 2022. He passed away from a blood clot on May 18, 2026. After a brief stint as Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine in 2014, Kubiv was appointed to the Cabinet of Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman in 2016 as Deputy Prime Minister and as Economic Development and Trade Minister. Kubiv’s time in the dual role ended in 2019, but he would continue to serve in the Verkhovna Rada afterward.

CHECHNYA

Jan. 14, 2026

Russian and Ukrainian media recently reported that Ramzan Kadyrov, who has ruled the North Caucasus republic of Chechnya for nearly two decades, may be suffering from kidney failure and has been exploring potential successors. Kadyrov has consistently dismissed reports that his health is on the decline, typically responding with staged public appearances. Claims of serious health problems have long plagued Kadyrov, 49, despite apparent PR campaigns by both Chechnya and the Kremlin to maintain his image as a strongman. These reports have increased in frequency and seriousness in recent years. The Chechen leader was reportedly hospitalized in serious condition in late December as he arrived in Moscow for the annual State Council meeting led by President Vladimir Putin, Novaya Gazeta Europe reported last month. Kadyrov, who once described himself as “Putin’s foot soldier,” was notably absent from the Dec. 25 meeting, the exiled news outlet said, citing sources close to him. “Moscow doctors barely managed to save him and he returned home after that,” one source claimed. Kadyrov rarely appeared in public in 2025 and was consulted twice that year by German doctors, the outlet said. “Judging by the cautious, fragmented conversations of [Kadyrov’s] inner circle, there is little hope for a positive outcome,” the source told Novaya Gazeta Europe. This is not the first time that Kadyrov has been reported to have suffered kidney failure. Novaya Gazeta Europe said in 2024 that Kadyrov, who appeared noticeably larger in a video from that time, was struggling with kidney failure and fluid buildup in the lungs. In September 2023, Kadyrov critics and Ukrainian intelligence claimed that he had been in a coma. He was first diagnosed with pancreatic necrosis in 2019 and developed serious endocrine system complications after contracting Covid-19 in 2020, Novaya Gazeta Europe said.

BELARUS

November 26, 2022

Vladimir Makei, the foreign minister of Belarus, has died at age 64, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported Saturday. No cause of death was stated, but Belta said he passed away “suddenly.” Makei had been the foreign minister of the authoritarian country since 2012 and was one of longtime ruler Alexander Lukashenko‘s close allies. Just this week, Makei attended a conference in Yerevan, Armenia, of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance of several post-Soviet states that has quashed civil disturbances in member states with the assistance of Russian forces in the past.

RUSSIA

February 16, 2026

Moscow denied responsibility for the death of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, two days after five European governments said new forensic analyses pointed to poisoning by frog toxin. According to Russian state news agency Interfax, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday: “We do not accept such accusations, we do not agree with them, we consider them biased and unfounded. And we strongly reject them.” Navalny died in prison in Russia in February 2024. Authorities said he suffered from “sudden death syndrome,” an umbrella term for many different causes of cardiac arrest.

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