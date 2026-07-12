The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
5h

Whoever believes his/her own lies,

must finally pay a price ...

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lady5g's avatar
Lady5g
2h

Evidently, they thought it was "safe & effective". IMO, it was quite effective but far from safe.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture