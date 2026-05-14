The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2
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[Substack is making the screen drop down below the taskbar so I can't keep typing].

12/2021 Documentary: Monopoly by Tim Gielen (12/2021; Europe & USA)

https://rumble.com/v270rja-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-a-documentary-by-tim-gielen.html

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The truth resonates:

02/15/26 The Theft of the Tartarian Banking System - Taken Over By The Rothschild Bloodline, for five puppetmaster Global Financial Elite families...

https://odysee.com/@StopTheCrime:d/The-Tartarian-Banking-Systems-%E2%80%94-Taken-Over-By-The-Rothschild-Bloodline:b

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The Tartarian System That Threatened Banking - And Why It Was Destroyed

https://odysee.com/@Outersite.org:7/TartarianSystemThatThreatenedBanking-AndWhyItWasDestroyed:1

So you will understand that there was a global financial system that supported trade without concentrating wealth with the use of interest, for hundreds of years. At some point, the bloodline families that managed the system splintered, with five global financially elite families removing the rest, and installing the Rothschild's as their frontmen. Rothschild wasn't even their original name. Funny how that Rothschild name is mentioned 12,000 times in the first 3 million doc set of redacted Epstein documents.

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