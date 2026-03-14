The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
2h

Being a free thinker, there have been some things about the Free State Project that concerned me and that's why I never joined it. The main thing is their acceptance of the banking system. I have never heard a word against this system by them and bottom line is the money system is what keeps us in the cage. So all the things we think we are doing to achieve freedom are for naught because as long as we keep investing in this money system (by using it) we shall remain slaves. The designers of this system really knew what they were doing and their design is working splendidly.

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