After my investigations into how, I believe, the intelligence agencies tried to crowd-gather and then “smear and steer” the developing voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist movements with Anarchapulco… or my breakdown into how the 2017 Woman’s March on Washington, hijacked the opposition to Trump, made it a woman thing (divide and conquer), and then brought the women to Washington using 60+ George Soros front groups and steered the women into ineffective slogans, scumbag speakers, and then dressed the crowd in “pussy hats” to mock them…

I am, somewhat, frequently asked to look into if the Free State Project is being steered.. and if so… by who…

I made a full court press a couple of years ago to see who invited open-Zionist, Big Mac eating, mRNA vaccine-pumping RFK jr. and CFR member/ WEF Young Global Leader Tulsi Gabbard to speak at Free State Project events but didn’t get anywhere. Please e-mail me if you can help connect those dots.

The Video of Free State Party founder Jeremy Kauffman’s drunken pro-vaccine rant. In the video Jeremy offered to debate anyone on the issue and when I am other articulate, intelligent pro-vaccine safety voices volunteered to do it he refused.

Now someone sent me info on the Free State Party being organized by Jeremy Kauffman, the former CEO of LBRY/Odysee who got tossed off the FSP board after his drunken pro-vaccine tirade against the father of a vaccine damaged child at PorcFest. He, reportedly, endorsed Donald Trump for President and even appeared on the Tom Woods' Show to make “The Libertarian Case for Donald Trump.”

I know Jeremy and was somewhat of a fan until the pro-vaccine rant and when he jumped on the Chump Train. Now I am, frankly, suspicious…

The scuttlebutt is that the Free State Party is being supported by an “anonymous crypto investor” to the tune of $200,000.

I am even more suspicious for a number of reasons:

1. One of the coolest things about the Free State Project is that 40-50% minimum are self-described voluntaryists, anarcho-capitalists, or peaceful anarchists. One of the running jokes in the FSP is: What is the difference between a libertarian and an anarchist in the Free State Project? About six months! The reason is that, unlike many parts of the country, where you might never hear the well-reasoned, logical and moral arguments of voluntaryism, anarcho-capitalism and/or anarchism at a political get together, you start talking indoctrinated statism at an FSP gathering and you will face multiple, intelligent, articulate voices that will give you an intellectual curb stomping.

Etienne and Mark Passio at PorcFest Explain the Violence of Voting at PorcFest and suggest skipping Organized Crime’s easily rigged game… Except in New Hampshire!

That doesn’t mean we aren’t pulling for the folks kicking ass in State-level politics BUT the ultimate goal for many is getting rid of the scam of “government” all together. We are already winning in the current paradigm… why divide?

2. The Free State Party is being advertised as “Right-Wing” What the F%$% does that mean? See my article The Fake Left-Right Paradigm - What is the REAL Political Spectrum the Monopoly Media is Hiding? To understand the scam of the fake Left-Right political labels.

3. The Free State Party is being advertised as “Patriot”?? What the F%$& does that mean? Love it or leave it? Support for foreign wars? Support for ICE goons on the street?

4. The Free State PARTY is being advertised as “Nationalist”??? What the F%$# does that mean? The “country” is the artificial tribe the organized crime “government” tries to trick everyone into so we can be tax-farmed, robbed with fractional reserve banking, and controlled. It is a psyop techniques that leverages people’s innate tribal instinct to conform to the larger artificially created group. I break it down in my book To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many I thought the purpose of the FSP was to escape the “Nationalism” of most other states for the enlightened self-interest of a unique, freedom-oriented State where we could roll back organized crime “government” to just protecting life, liberty and property at a minimum. Hell, half the FSP wants to secede.. In whose interest is promoting nationalism?

5. This smells similar to how the small (l) libertarian Tea Party movement was coopted into the Republican Party by Dick Armey, Sarah Palin, and tens of millions of dollars from FreedomWorks which killed off the party-independent Tea Party movement by turning it into a (perceived) Republican Party-thing. We don’t need any divide & conquer when we are already slowly and surely winning…

I am not making any accusations right now… I am just trying to understand what may very well be poor marketing and trying to understand the groups’ goals and intentions and who is funding it. If you have any intel then please e-mail me at Evidence@ArtOfLiberty.org

I sincerely hope it is well-intentioned for the sake of the participants, cause if you get caught working for the King in New Hampshire you might switched like Whiting and Quigley!

About the Author

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation and the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History, that is exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of “Government” while promoting solutions like the Free State Project, among others featured in the book. He was signer #50 in the Free State Project and has been one of the effort’s most prolific representatives promoting the project on blogs, vlogs, podcasts, and radio shows worldwide.

Get the #1 Book Promoting the Free State Project! 8000+ copies to 25 countries, 40,000+ ePubs and digital downloads. New 5.5 edition shipping now. Get it by supporting the Art of Liberty Foundation as a Supporter (+ Other Perks!) at ArtOfLiberty.Org/Sponsor or at Government-Scam.com