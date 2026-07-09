By Unbekoming, Lies are Unbekoming

Author’s Note

This essay operates in two registers. When it prosecutes the establishment, it uses the establishment’s own words: atopic dermatitis, immune-mediated, the atopic march, allergic sensitization. These terms appear because the case against the prevailing model is built almost entirely from the model’s own literature, its own regulators, its own dermatologists. When the essay states what is actually happening in the body, it shifts to the language of the terrain: elimination, suppression, toxic burden, the body’s work of repair. The reader should always be able to tell which register is operating. Where a term sits inside the establishment’s framework, it is reported as theirs. Where the body’s own intelligence is described, that is the author speaking.

The Reference Text That Did Not Need a Section on Food

In 1901, G. P. Putnam’s Sons of New York and London published the third edition of a 368-page dermatology textbook titled Eczema, with an Analysis of 8,000 Cases of the Disease. Its author, Lucius Duncan Bulkley, M.D., was Physician to the New York Skin and Cancer Hospital and one of the senior American dermatologists of his generation. The book described in clinical detail what the eye saw: vesicles, weeping, scaling, lichenification, the standard morphology of eczema as it had been understood for centuries. It catalogued eight thousand cases drawn from a single career of practice.¹

The book contains no section on food allergy. It could not, because the clinical category of food allergy did not yet exist. The atopic march, the now-routine progression from infant eczema to toddler food reactions to childhood asthma, also does not appear. Children whose skin erupted in 1901 were not children whose airways then closed. The 1901 dermatologist was not managing a single patient’s skin across a thirty-year career, attempting to suppress what the cream no longer could and referring the failures to an allergist. The patient population that fills today’s pediatric dermatology clinics did not exist.

Eczema as the modern parent encounters it, a condition that arrives in infancy and often becomes a lifelong management problem, is a recent phenomenon. The eruption is ancient. The epidemic is not. Whatever began producing the modern condition began producing it after Bulkley closed the third edition of his book.

The 9.4-Fold Finding Their Own Authors Could Not Explain

In June 2004 the American Journal of Public Health published a study titled “Vaccination and Allergic Disease: A Birth Cohort Study,” by Tricia McKeever and colleagues at the University of Nottingham. The cohort was 29,238 children identified from the West Midlands General Practice Research Database between 1988 and 1999, followed for physician-diagnosed asthma and eczema from infancy to age eleven. The authors stated their motivation plainly in the introduction: examining the vaccination-allergy relationship was important because, in their words, “a perception that vaccination is harmful may have an adverse impact on the effectiveness of immunization programs.”² That is the framing inside which the study was conducted. The investigators were not looking to find a signal.

They found one. Children vaccinated against diphtheria, polio, pertussis, and tetanus were 9.4 times more likely to receive an eczema diagnosis than the unvaccinated (HR 9.40, 95% CI 5.92 to 14.92), and 14 times more likely to receive an asthma diagnosis (HR 14.0, 95% CI 7.3 to 26.9).² For measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination, the figures were 4.6 times for eczema and 3.5 times for asthma.² These are not subtle effects.

The authors disposed of their own finding by proposing that the association was an artifact of ascertainment bias: unvaccinated children visit their physicians less often and therefore receive fewer recorded diagnoses of any kind, so the difference reflected diagnosis frequency rather than disease incidence. The conclusion they printed was that current vaccination practices do not increase the risk of asthma or eczema.²

The proposal does not survive their own stratified data. When McKeever’s team divided the children into groups by how often they had visited their doctor in the first six months of life, the gap between vaccinated and unvaccinated did not shrink in the low-visit group, where an ascertainment bias would have predicted it would. The gap grew. Vaccinated children in the lowest-visit group, those with zero to three visits, were nearly sixteen times more likely to receive an eczema diagnosis than unvaccinated children in the same group (HR 15.80, 95% CI 7.88 to 31.7).² The signal strengthened precisely in the subgroup the authors used to explain it away. Their dismissal explains the data the dismissal needs to explain away, and contradicts the rest of the data.

A study of 29,238 children, conducted by researchers explicitly motivated to find no association, published in a mainstream peer-reviewed journal, found a nine-fold association between routine childhood vaccination and eczema. The signal was strongest precisely in the subgroup their own explanation depended on.

Corroboration From the Other Side of the Atlantic

The McKeever finding does not sit alone. Two independent cohorts in the United States found the same direction of effect.

In April 2005 the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology published a study led by Rocio Enriquez at Vanderbilt University’s Division of Allergy, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine. Surveys were sent to 2,964 households associated with the National Vaccine Information Center, yielding data on 515 never-vaccinated, 423 partially vaccinated, and 239 completely vaccinated children. The relative risk of asthma in vaccinated children compared to never-vaccinated was 11.4 (p < 0.0001), and for hay fever 10 (p = 0.0002).³ Different cohort, different country, different methodology, similar order of magnitude.

In February 2021 Joy Garner published the results of the largest independent survey of unvaccinated American children ever conducted, Statistical Evaluation of Health Outcomes of the Unvaccinated, through her nonprofit, The Control Group. The unvaccinated cohort showed substantially lower rates of eczema, asthma, food allergy, ADHD, developmental disability, speech disorder, and autism than the fully vaccinated comparison.⁴ Garner’s work is not peer-reviewed and was not designed to be. It is direct comparative data on a population the federal funding agencies have refused to study for the entire period of the schedule’s expansion. Its convergence with McKeever and Enriquez is what makes it difficult to dismiss as outlier or artifact.

Three independent cohorts, two of them in peer-reviewed mainstream journals, pointing the same direction. The hazard ratios vary with methodology. The direction does not.

The Aluminum Dose-Response on the CDC’s Own Database

In September 2022 the journal Academic Pediatrics published the largest study of vaccine-associated aluminum and childhood asthma ever conducted, led by Matthew Daley of Kaiser Permanente Colorado and conducted in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control’s Immunization Safety Office. The study drew on the Vaccine Safety Datalink, the CDC’s own database, and analyzed 326,991 children born between 2008 and 2014.⁵

Cumulative aluminum exposure from vaccines before age 24 months was associated with persistent asthma diagnosed between age 24 and 59 months. The authors stratified their cohort by eczema diagnosis. Among the children with eczema, cumulative vaccine-associated aluminum above 3 milligrams was associated with a 61% increase in persistent asthma incidence (adjusted hazard ratio 1.61, 95% CI 1.04 to 2.48). Among the children without eczema, the increase was 36% (aHR 1.36, 95% CI 1.21 to 1.53).⁵ The relationship held in the primary continuous analysis, with each additional milligram of cumulative aluminum exposure increasing persistent asthma incidence by 26% in the eczema cohort and 19% in the no-eczema cohort.⁵

The eczema-diagnosed subgroup is the part of the database that matters for what is happening to the skin. These were the children who had already erupted by twelve months, who were the dermatology patients before they became the asthma patients, whose terrain was already speaking through the outermost organ. Adding more injected aluminum to that group produced more asthma at higher rates than in the children whose terrain had not yet broken through. The atopic march, the establishment’s name for what happens to these children, is captured on the CDC’s own database as a dose-response curve. The eczema is the first stage. The dose of injected aluminum drives the progression to the second stage. The progression is bigger when the first stage is already in evidence.

The authors anticipated the dismissal that would follow and built a negative-control outcome into the study. They tested whether vaccine-associated aluminum predicted all-cause childhood injuries, which it cannot reasonably do. The hazard ratio for injuries was 1.03 in the eczema cohort and 1.01 in the no-eczema cohort.⁵ Not significant. The aluminum-asthma association was not an artifact of the kind of bias that would also produce a spurious aluminum-injury association. Their own published discussion section then minimized the finding as “small effect sizes” and concluded that “these findings do not constitute strong evidence for questioning the safety of aluminum in vaccines.”⁵

Half a million children’s data, a dose-response curve, a null negative control ruling out the obvious confounder, and a stratified subgroup analysis showing the children who erupted first are the children for whom subsequent injections do the most damage. The CDC’s own researchers found it and published it, then walked away from it.

The Inverted Picture: When Allowed to Complete, the Acute Clears the Chronic

The terrain framework predicts that the body’s acute eliminative responses, fever, eruption, the cluster of symptoms medicine calls childhood illness, perform a function. Allowing them to complete restores the terrain. Suppressing them drives the body toward chronic conditions. The published data on natural childhood illness and subsequent eczema rates supports this prediction with unusual directness.

In January 1993 the journal Clinical and Experimental Allergy published a study by Naomi Kondo and colleagues at Gifu University School of Medicine in Japan. Five children with food-sensitive atopic dermatitis to hen’s egg were observed before and after they became ill with what medicine calls measles. Within four weeks of the acute illness, the eczema lesions clearly improved in four of the five children.⁶ No offending foods were eliminated. No antiallergic drugs were given. No systemic steroids were administered. No topical steroids were applied. The acute illness ran its course, the body did its work, and the chronic eruption the dermatology profession would have managed for a lifetime resolved on its own.⁶

The finding was not a single laboratory’s curiosity. Eight years earlier, in October 1985, Annals of Allergy had published a near-identical report by Boner and colleagues at the University of Padua: five children with atopic dermatitis observed through the course of natural measles, four of whom showed temporary clearing of skin lesions for three weeks following the illness.⁷ The body completing an acute eliminative process discharged the burden the chronic eruption had been trying and failing to clear, and the eruption no longer had work to do.

In February 2012 Jonathan Silverberg of St. Luke’s-Roosevelt and Beth Israel Medical Centers in New York, working with colleagues from the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, published a study in Pediatric Allergy and Immunology comparing 100 children up to eight years of age who had become ill with what medicine calls wild-type varicella to 323 children vaccinated against varicella.⁸ The children who completed the wild illness showed a 43% reduction in atopic dermatitis (OR 0.57), an 88% reduction in asthma (OR 0.12), an 84% reduction in allergic rhinoconjunctivitis (OR 0.16), and an 89% reduction in allergic sensitization measured by laboratory marker (OR 0.11).⁸ Total IgE significantly decreased. By every measure dermatology and allergy use to define their conditions, the children who completed the acute illness had less of the chronic disease.

Silverberg’s group is mainstream pediatric dermatology, publishing in mainstream pediatric allergy journals. The single most frequent argument for varicella vaccination, that the wild illness is dangerous and must be prevented, is contradicted in his data by the establishment’s own measures of long-term harm. The wild illness, allowed to complete, produced healthier children by every atopic outcome the literature tracks.

The pattern was confirmed in a 2006 study by Helen Flöistrup and colleagues in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, examining 4,606 Steiner-school children compared to 2,024 controls. MMR vaccination was associated with increased risk of rhinoconjunctivitis. Children who had become ill with measles showed lower risk of the eczema phenotype.⁹ The same finding had appeared in 1999 in the Lancet in a smaller anthroposophic cohort: children who had not received MMR specifically showed reduced risk of allergic sensitization, with an odds ratio of 0.67.¹⁰

Three independent peer-reviewed publications across three decades. Allow the acute illness to complete, and the chronic eczema resolves or never appears. Suppress the acute illness with vaccination, and the chronic condition follows. The data points the same direction every time it has been collected.

The Skin Is an Eliminative Organ

To understand why injected aluminum and foreign proteins should produce skin eruptions, the question has to move back a step, to what the skin is doing when it erupts at all.

The skin is the body’s largest organ and one of its primary eliminative pathways. John Tilden described disease as the body’s effort to throw off accumulated toxic material through whichever channel the terrain can still use.¹¹ Henry Bieler put the skin’s role more plainly: skin diseases are the visible evidence of poisons leaving through the surface when the internal organs of elimination are overwhelmed or obstructed.¹² Herbert Shelton described the eruptive process across measles, eczema, boils, and rashes as one phenomenon under different names, the body using the surface to expel what it cannot afford to retain.¹³ An eczematous eruption, read this way, is the skin doing its work rather than failing at it. The redness and heat are increased blood flow delivering repair resources, the weeping is fluid carrying dissolved waste outward, the itch drives the scratching that opens the channel further. The eruption is the terrain unloading a burden it cannot clear fast enough through the deeper organs of elimination.

The establishment’s own occupational literature confirms the toxic etiology without naming the mechanism. The U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health describes contact dermatitis, classed as a form of eczema, as inflammation resulting from exposure to a hazardous agent, and identifies irritant contact dermatitis as the most common occupational skin disease, produced by solvents, cutting fluids, soaps, and detergents.¹⁴ When the cause is an industrial chemical at an adult workbench, the establishment says so plainly. When the same morphology appears on an infant whose body has just received aluminum, polysorbate, formaldehyde, and foreign proteins by injection, the cause becomes mysterious and the treatment becomes a steroid.

What the Injection Delivers, and What the Body Does With It

The childhood vaccination schedule injects substances past every barrier the body uses to keep them out of circulation. Aluminum is the most consequential of these for the question of why the skin manifests as it does, and the mechanism is documented in mainstream toxicology.

Christopher Exley spent three decades at Keele University researching aluminum biology and framed the underlying paradox: aluminum is the third most abundant element in the earth’s crust, has no biological role, and is largely inimical to living systems. Bound with silicon in the crust, it remains biologically inaccessible. The industrial separation of aluminum from silicon, accelerated through the twentieth century, has placed an ever-rising burden of biologically available aluminum into the human environment, with vaccination as one of the routes by which that burden is delivered directly past the body’s natural defenses.¹⁵

The establishment defense of injected aluminum rests on a category error. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics both compare the dose injected to the dose ingested through diet, asserting that the dietary dose is larger.¹⁶ The two routes are not equivalent. Aluminum reaching the gut is largely excluded by the intestinal barrier and excreted through the kidneys, as the AAP’s own 2019 Committee on Nutrition report acknowledged.¹⁶ Aluminum injected into muscle bypasses the gut barrier entirely. It does not arrive as a soluble ion in dilute solution. It arrives as adjuvant particles designed to persist locally, captured by macrophages that cannot break them down, and translocated through the lymphatic and blood circulation into soft tissue including the brain, the lymphoid organs, and the skin.¹⁵ ¹⁷

In January 2017 Guillemette Crépeaux and colleagues, working from Exley’s laboratory and the Inserm unit led by Romain Gherardi at Université Paris Est Créteil, published a paper in Toxicology that overturned a foundational assumption of vaccine adjuvant safety. The study tested three doses of aluminum hydroxide adjuvant in mice: 200, 400, and 800 micrograms of aluminum per kilogram body weight. The conventional toxicological expectation was that higher doses would produce more damage. They did not. The lowest dose, 200 μg/kg, was the most neurotoxic.¹⁸

The mechanism was visible in the histology. High doses produced inflammation granulomas at the injection site that physically trapped the aluminum particles locally. Low doses did not produce granulomas, so the particles were free to be picked up by macrophages and ferried into deep tissue. Cerebral aluminum content was selectively increased in the low-dose animals, while muscle granulomas in the high-dose animals had almost completely disappeared at six months in the low-dose group.¹⁸ The dose-response inverted the foundational toxicological adage that the dose makes the poison. For injected aluminum adjuvants, small repeated doses are more harmful than a single large one, because they bypass the protective granuloma response and maximize systemic distribution. The current childhood schedule is a sequence of small repeated doses precisely matching the dose profile Crépeaux’s team identified as the worst case.

The aluminum persists. The body’s repair machinery responds wherever the load settles. The skin, as the largest organ of elimination and the body’s most accessible surface, manifests one of the most visible expressions of the resulting persistent low-grade inflammation. The respiratory tract manifests another, asthma. The brain manifests others, the conditions grouped under developmental and behavioral diagnoses. The mechanism is the same persistent burden expressing at different terrain weak points. Daley’s CDC-database finding of the dose-response gradient is the epidemiological signature of that mechanism playing out at population scale.¹⁷ ⁵

Richet, the Mechanism Medicine Erased

The second half of the mechanism is older and broader than the aluminum question, and it won the 1913 Nobel Prize.

Charles Richet’s anaphylaxis research, conducted in the first years of the twentieth century, established that introducing foreign protein into the body by injection produces sensitization. The body responds to subsequent exposures with progressively heightened intensity. The first injection sensitizes. The second produces the reaction. The mechanism is the body’s accurate identification of, and accelerating response to, a substance it correctly classifies as not belonging in deep tissue. Richet shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1913 for this work.¹⁹

The mechanism applies to any foreign protein delivered by injection. Vaccines contain foreign proteins by design, antigens being precisely the foreign material that drives the response the immunization program desires. They also contain process residues: egg, gelatin, casein hydrolysate, yeast, fetal cell culture material, polysorbate 80, formaldehyde-treated bacterial fragments. Every one of these reaches deep tissue in quantities and routes the body’s natural barriers were never built to accommodate.

The atopic march follows. The child whose skin erupts in infancy is the child whose tissue has received the first injections of the schedule. By twelve months the eczema appears. By eighteen months the reactions to foods appear, often to the same foods whose proteins reached the body first by injection, gelatin, casein, egg. By age three the rhinitis appears. By age five the asthma. The establishment calls this sequence the natural history of an inherited condition. Read against Richet, it is the natural history of repeated injection-induced sensitization expressing through whichever tissue is most loaded at each successive insult. The skin first because the skin is the largest and most accessible eliminative organ. The gut next because the food proteins meeting an already sensitized tissue are now misread as threats. The respiratory tract last because by then the mucosal surfaces have inherited what the skin and gut could no longer contain.

Richet’s mechanism is documented and Nobel-recognized. It cannot be controverted within the establishment’s own knowledge base. The establishment continues to deploy the framework for allergens but does not apply it to the injections that deliver foreign proteins more efficiently than any natural exposure could. The arrow runs from injection to sensitization to reaction. Medicine reverses the arrow, calls the reaction the disease, attributes it to genetics, and prescribes accordingly.

The Contraindication That Used to Exist

There is a quiet historical detail the modern dermatology textbook no longer includes. Through the 1960s in England and the former East Germany, and in Russia until 1994, existing eczema was a formal contraindication for smallpox vaccination.²⁰ The condition the cream was being prescribed for was reason enough for the syringe to be set down. The reason was a specific, named, sometimes fatal complication: eczema vaccinatum, a generalized skin eruption following smallpox vaccination in children whose terrain was already discharging through the skin. The medical literature of the period treated the matter as obvious. A child whose terrain was already speaking outward through the skin could not safely tolerate the additional toxic insult of inoculation. The eruption had to settle first.

Through the same period, asthma, rhinitis, eczema, and food or environmental allergies were treated as red flags by physicians considering vaccination of any child. The institutional knowledge was: do not load an already overburdened terrain. That knowledge has been retired without scientific refutation. Today’s package inserts list a much narrower set of contraindications, primarily anaphylaxis to a previous dose or to a vaccine component. The historical understanding that compromised skin and injection were incompatible has been replaced by a regulatory regime that treats almost every child as a candidate for the full schedule.

The Suppression Stage: What the Cream Does to a Body Already Speaking

The eruption appears. The parent takes the child to a pediatrician. The pediatrician prescribes a topical corticosteroid, a synthetic version of cortisol. The rash pales within hours of application because the drug constricts the blood vessels feeding it, cutting the blood supply that elimination and repair both require.²¹ The visible eruption subsides because the process driving it has been throttled at the supply line. The relief is immediate and the opposite of healing.

The toxic burden the skin was discharging does not leave. It is held back. The next application holds it back again. With the channel repeatedly throttled, the body presses harder to open it, which is why the dose that worked last month does not work this month and a stronger preparation is required. Marvin Rapaport, a clinical professor of dermatology at UCLA, documented this exact sequence in approximately fifteen hundred patients referred to him through the 1980s and 1990s to find an “allergen” that was never found. His conclusion, published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology in 1999 and again in Clinics in Dermatology in 2003, was that the worsening rash was being produced by the therapy itself.²² ²³ Albert Kligman and Peter Frosch had published a paper titled “Steroid addiction” two decades earlier, in the International Journal of Dermatology, describing the same dependence and rebound.²⁴ The literature had contained the finding before Rapaport’s series even began.

The regulatory concession came in 2021. The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency issued a Public Assessment Report titled “Topical steroid withdrawal reactions: a review of the evidence.” The trigger, named in the report itself, was a single patient’s enquiry to the Yellow Card adverse-event scheme.²⁵ The agency concluded that long-term or inappropriate use of topical steroids could produce withdrawal reactions and required every manufacturer to add a withdrawal warning to the patient information leaflet of every topical corticosteroid sold in the U.K.²⁵ In May 2024 it went further, requiring world-first labeling of topical steroids by potency.²⁶ The drug now carries the warning patients had been describing online since 2009, six years before the National Eczema Association in the United States commissioned a 2015 review in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology that conceded the syndrome existed.²⁷

The profession’s defense against this literature has a name: steroid phobia, the framing that classifies patients who fear topical steroids as suffering an irrational anxiety requiring correction. The framing pathologizes the people who were right. A patient who hesitates over a tube the regulator has required to carry a withdrawal warning is not exhibiting a phobia. They are reading the packaging.

The mechanism is Shelton’s acute-to-chronic cycle made literal. The body raises an eruption to discharge an insult. The drug interrupts the discharge and adds its own toxic load. The discharge presses again and is suppressed again. The acute condition becomes chronic, and the chronic condition is attributed to the patient’s underlying disease rather than to the suppression of the acute one. Topical steroid withdrawal is what happens when this cycle is finally interrupted: the body completes, all at once, the discharge it was prevented from completing for years.²² ²⁵

The drug does not address the upstream cause. The upstream cause is the injected burden the skin is trying to clear, and the cream is being applied at a different level of the body to a process whose origin lies somewhere else entirely. The result is a closed iatrogenic loop. The injection produces the eruption. The cream suppresses the eruption. The suppression drives the burden to the next eliminative pathway, where the next drug suppresses the next manifestation. Every stage of the atopic march is a stage of this loop. None of it ends, because none of it addresses what was injected into a body whose elimination is now being managed pharmaceutically at every channel through which discharge would otherwise occur.

The Reframes That Close the Question

Two further moves keep the question of upstream cause closed.

The first is genetic. Eczema is attributed to inherited predisposition expressed through a faulty skin barrier. The function of this attribution in the clinic is to declare the condition innate and permanent, which ends the search for what the body is responding to before that search begins. A child whose eczema is genetic does not have a home, a diet, a wardrobe, a water supply, or a vaccination record worth investigating. The cause is in the chromosomes, the management is lifelong, and the prescription renews monthly. The Human Genome Project’s failure to find the army of genes the model predicted has not slowed the reflex.

The second is the immune reframe. In December 2014 the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai announced that researchers had proven atopic dermatitis to be an immune-driven disease at the molecular level, with the parenthetical word “autoimmune” attached.²⁸ The research that produced this conclusion was conducted using an experimental drug designed to block specific immune signaling proteins.²⁸ The finding was generated by the product built to exploit it. The reframe relocates the cause from the environment, which can be changed, to the body’s own internal machinery, which can only be managed with drugs. A condition caused by what is being put into the body becomes a condition caused by the body attacking itself.

The body does not attack itself. What is labeled immune-driven or autoimmune is the body responding to injury, the inflammation at the site of damage being the repair process Shelton, Tilden, and Bieler described, mistaken for the disease.¹¹ ¹² ¹³ The arrow runs from exposure to damage to repair. Medicine reverses it, calls the repair the cause, and prescribes accordingly. The biologic injections now marketed for severe eczema, monoclonal antibody therapies designed to block specific signaling proteins, complete the closed loop. The child injected at two months to produce immunity is injected at fifteen years to suppress the immune response that resulted.

What Recovery Actually Requires

Thomas Cowan described an observation from decades of practice that explains why most parents who try to leave the suppression model conclude they cannot. When someone who has chronically suppressed a condition removes the suppression and addresses the underlying conditions, they will almost always pass through one full episode of the original condition first.²⁹ The body resumes and completes the discharge that was interrupted. The episode is uncomfortable and sometimes alarming, and it is the moment most people reach back for the drug, which relieves it instantly and seems to prove the drug was necessary all along. What actually happened is that the body began to finish its work and was stopped again.

Topical steroid withdrawal is that one episode magnified by years of suppression into months of reckoning. The patients who recover are those who understand what they are looking at: not a relapse, but the body completing what it was prevented from completing, discharging at last the burden every application drove back inward. Their recovery is slow because the deferred clearance is large. It happens at all because, once the drug is gone, the discharge is allowed to run, and the terrain can finally do the work the cream existed to prevent.

The terrain’s work follows from the framework. The burden has to stop arriving, and for a child the injected burden is the largest single component. The channels of elimination have to be supported rather than throttled. None of this generates a prescription, which is the structural reason it is not what the parent is offered. This essay is not medical advice. What it documents is that the establishment’s peer-reviewed cohort studies, CDC-database analyses, historical contraindication lists, regulators, and dermatologists have together produced the case the establishment has not drawn.

The Eight Thousand Cases and Counting

The 1901 textbook described eight thousand cases of eczema with no section on food allergy and no chapter on the atopic march, because in 1901 neither existed at the scale they exist today. The modern parent reading this essay is the parent of a child whose skin began to erupt at three months, whose first food reaction appeared at one year, whose first wheeze appeared at three, whose first inhaler was prescribed at five, and whose biologic injection is being discussed at fifteen. The trajectory is presented as the unfolding of a genetic condition. The data, drawn from the establishment’s own studies, says the trajectory is what happens to a body given more to clear than it could clear, in a sequence beginning before the child could speak.

What changed between Bulkley’s textbook and the modern epidemic is documented in the schedule that fills the back of every pediatrician’s wall chart, the CDC’s own Vaccine Safety Datalink, McKeever’s 29,238 children, Silverberg’s hundred who completed the wild illness and showed less of every chronic outcome, and Crépeaux’s mice whose smallest doses produced the largest brain accumulation. The data exists. The conclusion has been blocked at every stage by a model that names the body’s response the disease and offers the cream that prevents the response.

The child’s skin is not the problem. The skin is the answer to a question the parent has not yet been told to ask.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Your skin is the biggest door your body has for letting yucky stuff out. When too much yucky stuff is inside, the skin opens the door wide and you get a red, itchy patch. That patch is the door doing its job.

A long time ago, kids did not get this kind of patch very often. Their bodies did not have so much yucky stuff to push out. Then doctors started giving lots of shots to babies. The shots put things in deep inside that the body did not know how to clean up, like a metal called aluminum. The body started using the skin door to push the metal back out. That is when the patches started showing up more.

There is a cream that shuts the door fast so the patch goes away. It feels better right away. But the yucky stuff is still inside, and now it is stuck, because the door is closed. So the body opens a different door. The nose. The tummy. The lungs. Each door gets a new medicine to close it. None of the medicines clean up what is inside. They just keep closing doors.

If you stop the cream, the door flies open and lets out a lot at once. That feels really bad for a while, because so much was waiting. It is not the sickness coming back. It is the body finally finishing its cleaning.

The way to help is to stop putting yucky stuff in to begin with, and to let the doors do their job.

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