Collage of Bryon Noem wearing a beige top with fake breasts and a wedding photo of him with his wife.

by Marissa Matozzo

It started with a shocker: recent reporting revealed that former DHS secretary Kristi Noem’s husband allegedly led a secret life of adult roleplay.

Bryon Noem’s particular fetish appears to be what’s known as “bimbofication.” But what is bimbofication — and how does it differ from more well-known kinks, like cross-dressing?

Bimbofication is essentially turning yourself into the most hyper-feminine, Barbie-like version of yourself, regardless of gender, experts say.

For some, that means huge boobs, heavy makeup, or provocative clothing.

And while women are typically the ones hyper-sexualizing themselves in content that’s easy to find on popular sites like PornHub, men are also now embracing the kink — often wearing fake breasts or temporary, feminine enhancements to feel as ladylike as possible.

Pop culture has even recently hinted at the phenomenon, recently. In the Thailand-set third season of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Sam Rockwell’s critically-acclaimed cameo as Frank includes a long, viral monologue reflecting on his character’s past life of excess, sex, and desire.

At one point, the pleasure seeker admits that he found himself wanting to temporarily “be the Asian girl” he was having intercourse with — exploring a persona of the opposite sex through dress and behavior, without changing his sexual orientation.

In the wake of the eyecatching Noem news, the trend is now exploding online. According to Google Trends, searches for “bimbofication” have surged in the past few hours.

How is bimbofication different to cross-dressing?

Think of Bimboification as cross-dressing on steroids.

While cross-dressers may simply enjoy slipping into clothing traditionally worn by the opposite sex, bimbofication takes it up a notch: hyper-feminine outfits, makeup, and props designed for fantasy, performance, or fetish content.

The character Sam Rockwell on ‘The White Lotus’ played admitted he wanted to temporarily ‘be the Asian girl’ he was sleeping with — straight, but stepping into a whole new persona. HBO

It’s less about gender identity and more about playing a role and exploring sexuality or self-expression online.

Amanda Dames, certified sexologist and coach who specializes in kink, told The Post that “even within the BDSM and kink communities, cross-dressers [like these] are considered a different group.”

She added that “there are brands that cater to it … who create lingerie for men.”

Where do men into bimbofication gather?

The digital world is full of communities where this thrives.

Searches on PornHub by The Post show how widespread these communities are: “crossdresser” pulls up 35,360 results and “femboy crossdresser” racks up 18,288.

According to PornHub’s 2025 Year in Review, the concept of “femboy” has broken out to crack the site’s top 10 search terms worldwide, overall — with “cute femboy” up 79% and “sexy femboy” soaring 93%.

PornHub searches show these communities are far from niche

Sites like PornHub, OnlyFans, and Clips4Sale let creators monetize content, interact with fans, and build niche communities — while viewers can explore with anonymity.

As Dr. Tom Murray, a licensed sex therapist and relationship expert, told The Post, “These communities used to be very niche and hidden. Now, they are moving much closer to the mainstream.”

Kristi Noem’s husband Bryon allegedly led a secret life of adult roleplay — and seemingly aimed to bimboficate himself as much as possible with the help of fake boobs.

He added that those interested in bimbofication and cross-dressing mostly gather on sites like Reddit, Twitter (X), and FetLife or use subscription sites like OnlyFans to share private videos.

“Users engage by joining chat rooms, sharing photos of their outfits, or acting out stories through text. It is a mix of looking at photos and talking to people who have the same interests,” he explained.

Bryon Noem allegedly spent thousands on “bimbofication” videos

The Noem scandal is part of this broader online trend.

Viral reports from The Daily Mail revealed that ‘Mr. ICE Barbie’ allegedly spent over $25,000 messaging sex workers who specialize in bimbofication, complimenting their “huge, huge ridiculous boobs,” and sending photos of himself wearing balloon-stuffed or makeshift breast forms under crop tops and tight pants.

If you crossdress, are you automatically transgender or queer?

No. Cross-dressing or wanting to try bimboficating yourself, experts say, also doesn’t automatically mean you’re transgender or queer.

Self-proclaimed “bimbo” Syrena, who goes by FauxRich online, told The Post that supporting “bimboism” is simply about “reclaiming hyper-femininity to not be seen as something inherently vapid or looked down upon.”

Many people — including straight men — engage in these practices as sexual fantasy, playful self-expression, or performance, not necessarily as a reflection of their gender identity.

Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem married in 1992. Viral reports say he allegedly blew more than $25,000 messaging sex workers who specialize in bimbofication. X / @KristiNoem

Straight men also might skip extreme measures that

Cross-dressing has a long history — and now the internet gives it a massive stage

GraceMed and the McLean Clinic, a Mississauga-based surgical center known for gender-affirming procedures, note that “transgender” describes someone whose gender identity doesn’t match the sex they were assigned at birth.

Cross-dressers, by contrast, are usually heterosexual and simply enjoy wearing clothing traditionally associated with the opposite sex.

From Shakespearean theater to “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” dressing as the opposite sex has long been part of performance and self-expression — and today, digital platforms give it a massive new stage.

Now, straight men stepping into bimbofication are taking cross-dressing — and self-expression — to an entirely new level.

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