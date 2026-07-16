The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Bonita's avatar
Bonita
3h

I'm all for releasing all the files. Based on the Dems claims, it's clear that their objective is not truth they claim they are seeking (and they think we are too stupid not to check facts). The files already released confirm that Epstein hated Trump and was donating to Dems to take Trump down (because Trump was the one that turned Epstein in to the police and kicked Epstein off his property the first time Epstein was arrested; all that's in the files already released. If you haven't seen it for yourself, please do your research.

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
5h

Just e-mailed:

Dear DOJ/AG Community Relations Service Staff:

We need the rest of the Epstein files released - yes or yes. It is time to put the sadistic pedofile in the Oval Office and his pedofile cronies in jail.

Any governmental system that would participate in a child trafficking industry that is now $135+ Billion a year globally and is surpassing illegal drugs in scope - is NOT a governmental system that deserves to exist.

We have continuity of government protocols and laws on the books for the forcible removal of a criminal president. Biden qualified too... and Biden should have been removed for visible mental impairement after his 2nd year.

There is no reason to force the American people to witness the destruction of their own Constitutional Republic - by the federal government itself. We are demanding that every single person who can be shown to have used Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell's child procurement services be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest.

And let's not forget everyone involved in John Podesta's pedofile ring while you are at it. The documentaries are piling up and they are damning.

We are talking about children here. Does anyone at the US DOJ E-level even care about vicious, evil, sexual abuse and torture of children?

I have provided this information before:

01/17/26 These interviews recount activity from 30 years ago when Trump was Epstein's client/boss. They used to go to farms and ranches to stage illegal bare knuckle fights, cock fighting, and other sketchy activities over several days time. The bulk of the crowd would be gone after the first couple of nights, and then they would get down to raping, torturing and sacrificing kids.

***************

William Sascha Riley interviews - events from 9 - 13 years old:

https://substack.com/home/post/p-184417365

or

William Sascha Riley interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84PHEMLab6g

The full 6 video set:

"Don't worry, boys are hard to find." The William Sascha Riley interviews:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNBQenti5B4CRp4eJ-WIsf5it4HLZ4Ugg

***************

01/31/26

Congressional Members:

-Jim Jordan - Raping

-Andy Biggs - Beating to the point of breaking bones

-Lindsey Graham - Weird voice; observer? DEAD.

USSC:

-Clarence Thomas - Observer?

President

-Donald Trump - Torturer; see people or animals suffer gets him off.

***************

The information this man/soldier describes, has now been written about in articles, interviews, books, and other recorded accounts by survivors groups. The media should be all over it - but the media is controlled by the people who do this.

* * *

The DOJ's remnant, remaining Lesser Magistrates really need to start thinking about Karma. To be in a position to stop the horrific abuse of children by powerful adults is the mission in front of you. IF YOU FAIL, I'm sure you know, there will be a Karmic correction. Everyone knows what karma is by now.

Regards,

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