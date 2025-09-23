The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The problem is that everything we're witnessing is a stage play, and a bad one at that and we're unwitting extras in this horrible movie, and is getting worse and more debased all the time. They're not even trying to make it seem real anymore, it's all being phoned in from whatever replaced Epstein Island.

And this deliberate lack of detail in making this illusion appear real in itself is a large part of the PSYOP: They're turning our reality into a cartoon as a form of disassociation brainwashing: the population becomes increasingly mentally conditioned to lie to itself which makes the residents far easier direct, steer, and control. It's so far gone now that anyone that steps out of line to point out the obvious - that the emperor has no clothes - is progressively more and more considered a nutty conspiracy theorist.

"The farther a society drifts from the truth, the more they will hate those who speak it" -Orwell

We're drifting farther away everyday, and it's astonishing how easy the human mind is to control. It's like putty in their wicked hands.

Absurdities lead quickly to atrocities.

There are a bunch of solutions here:

https://tritorch.substack.com/p/united-we-stand-divided-we-fall

It all boils down to this however:

The solution is to get local, get self-dependent, get the common unity back in community by building webs of resilience with your neighbors, get control of your school boards, mayors office, and town councils, get to know your sheriff, get a garden in your lawn no matter how small, a single tomato plant is better than nothing, get a well (water is your most important resource hands down), get ready, get moving, get doing, and, if so inclined, get God.

How to overcome this: Start where you are. Use what you have Do what you can. Small accumulations of sovereignty divided among all of us = taking our country back from the bottom up in a groundswell. This is needed because:

Practically the entire “establishment” is a group of dark triad emotional vampires. We need to get self-sufficient immediately - figure out how to live without them completely (eg no more supermarkets) - and begin ignoring them. This will starve them - the one thing they cannot stand above all others is to be summarily disregarded- and in our favor we will not longer be their emotional puppets dangling from their psychotic string.

