What Happens When You Can't Explain the Lack of an Exit Wound?
Easy: Cue the Miracle Man of Steel Theory!
The guy pictured above is Andrew Kolvet. His X bio says he is “Christian. Proud husband and father. TPUSA Spokesman. Executive Producer of The Charlie Kirk Show. Son of Nevada. American.”
Sure.
I don’t know Andrew personally, but I can tell you one thing with certainty:
He is one of the worst liars I’ve ever come across.
Get a load of what he posted on X today:
Well, that explains everything, then.
Our unnamed physician - let’s call him Dr Doolittle - has finally solved the exit wound mystery using impeccable scientific rigor.
Okay, so he’s a bumbling idiot who missed a large bullet even though it was “just beneath the skin” the whole time.
Not to worry, the coroner got it in the end.
The brilliant Dr Doolittle was pondering the intractable mystery of how a .30-06 can effortlessly leave exit wounds in much larger game animals, but not a pencil-necked human.
Just when he was about to throw down his scrubs and call it a day, Dr Doolittle remembered what his favorite lecturer had always told him at the Trust Me Bro School of Medicine:
“Son, when you can’t find an answer, just make one up.”
Eureka!
Dr Doolittle rushed to the phone. The man at the other end picked it up.
“Andrew,” gasped Dr Doolittle, “you’re not going to believe this!”
“What?”
“It’s about Charlie!”
“What about him?”
“He’s not who you think he is!”
“Doc, what are you talking about?”
“Charlie Kirk is no ordinary mere mortal! He’s not even Charlie Kirk. He’s Clark Kent!”
That’s right, ladies and gentlemen.
Faster than a speeding bullet!
Well, almost.
More powerful than a locomotive!
Able to leap tall buildings in a single bound!
Able to do anything except out-argue Cambridge students!
(Those cheeky little Brit buggers were his kryptonite, apparently).
Charlie Kirk, ladies and gentlemen, was...
Wait, that’s not really Charlie Kirk. That’s an AI-generated image. Kirk didn’t have pecs like that. He was tall and lanky. Superman was like, athletic and stuff.
Which means that if Charlie Kirk really got shot in the neck with a .30-06, he would have suffered a similar fate to this replica human head consisting not of steel, but of ballistics gel and a cast resin skull:
And this is what happens when a nature-hardened deer - which, compared to lanky Charlie, is the friggin’ Hulk - gets blasted from 200 yards with a .30-06 (warning - graphic and fatal hunting footage):
And what would happen if you were to shoot actual steel with a .30-06?
Let’s find out:
So…
… a .30-06 will blow a simulated skull to smithereens.
It will leave a large exit wound in a deer.
It will blast straight through a steel plate.
But Kolvet wants you to believe that, in Kirk’s case, the bullet thoughtfully parked itself right beneath his skin?
Do I really need to go on?
And now, a word from your puppet-in-chief:
The problem is that everything we're witnessing is a stage play, and a bad one at that and we're unwitting extras in this horrible movie, and is getting worse and more debased all the time. They're not even trying to make it seem real anymore, it's all being phoned in from whatever replaced Epstein Island.
And this deliberate lack of detail in making this illusion appear real in itself is a large part of the PSYOP: They're turning our reality into a cartoon as a form of disassociation brainwashing: the population becomes increasingly mentally conditioned to lie to itself which makes the residents far easier direct, steer, and control. It's so far gone now that anyone that steps out of line to point out the obvious - that the emperor has no clothes - is progressively more and more considered a nutty conspiracy theorist.
"The farther a society drifts from the truth, the more they will hate those who speak it" -Orwell
We're drifting farther away everyday, and it's astonishing how easy the human mind is to control. It's like putty in their wicked hands.
Absurdities lead quickly to atrocities.
There are a bunch of solutions here:
https://tritorch.substack.com/p/united-we-stand-divided-we-fall
It all boils down to this however:
The solution is to get local, get self-dependent, get the common unity back in community by building webs of resilience with your neighbors, get control of your school boards, mayors office, and town councils, get to know your sheriff, get a garden in your lawn no matter how small, a single tomato plant is better than nothing, get a well (water is your most important resource hands down), get ready, get moving, get doing, and, if so inclined, get God.
How to overcome this: Start where you are. Use what you have Do what you can. Small accumulations of sovereignty divided among all of us = taking our country back from the bottom up in a groundswell. This is needed because:
Practically the entire “establishment” is a group of dark triad emotional vampires. We need to get self-sufficient immediately - figure out how to live without them completely (eg no more supermarkets) - and begin ignoring them. This will starve them - the one thing they cannot stand above all others is to be summarily disregarded- and in our favor we will not longer be their emotional puppets dangling from their psychotic string.